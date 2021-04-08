International Journal of Pharmaceutics Publishes Study on the NanoZolid® Technology for Local Release of Biomolecules

UPPSALA, SWEDEN – LIDDS AB (publ) announced today that the journal International Journal of Pharmaceutics has accepted a biomolecule study from LIDDS for publication. The investigation has been performed in collaboration with the Karolinska Institute in Huddinge, Sweden and Truly labs in Lund, Sweden. The study confirms that proteins are released from NanoZolid® depots with maintained bio-functionality, illustrated by protein targeting to tumor cell receptors. The investigation was performed with fluorescence-imaging.

The NanoZolid® technology has during the last years been shown to enable a controlled release of a wide range of drugs following a single injection, resulting in stable and pharmacologically validated effects over a desired time period. In this study, a fluorescence-labelled model substance, Epidermal Growth Factor (EGF) protein, was used and followed longitudinally in mice after subcutaneous injections of the NanoZolid depot implants. The labelled EGF accumulated in tumors that express receptors for EGF in the hind leg. The molecule size of EGF protein is 6 kDa which is similar with other polypeptides and smaller proteins relevant for anti-cancer treatment.

“We are delighted that the study results will be published in this prestigious journal marking an important cornerstone in showing the ability of NanoZolid® technology to address the challenges with systemic or local longer-term treatments of larger biomolecules. It also opens up new partnering possibilities as the acceptance of the study is an independent validation of our technology,” said Monica Wallter, CEO of LIDDS.

NanoZolid® depot formulated biological drugs for slow release offer the possibility to overcome issues with systemic or local frequent treatments and compliance. There is a large need for this type of technology in a diverse range of disease areas, including cancer, psychiatric, endocrine and autoimmune diseases. NanoZolid® depot for local release, e.g. intratumoral delivery of drugs, offers less injections, a decreased risk for systemic adverse effects and an increased quality of life.

The publication has the title “Biodistribution of fluorescence-labelled EGF protein from slow release NanoZolid depots in mouse” and will be found at:

https://www.sciencedirect.com/journal/international-journal-of-pharmaceutics

when published, which is expected in a few weeks.

