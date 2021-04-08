April 8, 2021

Announcement no. 6





Increase in share capital following exercise of warrants – Notice of changes in share capital and voting rights pursuant to section 32 of the Danish Capital Markets Act

The Company’s share capital has been increased by normally DKK 1,172,500, corresponding to 1,172,500 new shares, as a result of exercise of warrants issued under the Company’s incentive warrant program. Total proceeds from the capital increase amount to approximately DKK 4.4 million.

The new shares have rights to dividends and other rights in the Company as from 8 April 2021. The new shares will be listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen, expectedly with first day of trading on 12 April 2021.

After the share capital increase, the Company’s share capital amounts to nominally DKK 267,754,404 divided into 267,754,404 shares each carrying 1 voting right, corresponding to a total of 267,754,404 voting rights, cf. section 32 of the Danish Capital Markets Act.

Amended Articles of Association reflecting the above are available on the Company’s website.

For further information, please contact:

Ole Larsen, CFO

Telephone +45 4529 0000, e-mail: investor@bioporto.com

