The airborne radars market is projected to grow from USD 4.1 billion in 2020 to USD 6.0 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 8.0% from 2020 to 2025

The digital signal processor segment of the market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2020 to 2025.

Based on component, the digital signal processor segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.The growth in the airborne radars market is expected to drive the growth of these different components proportionately.



The requirement of advanced radar systems, as well as upgradation and modernization of conventional radar, will help grow the market for radar components. Thus, the growth rate of multiple components, such as transmitters, receivers, and power amplifiers, is expected to be in a similar range during the forecast period.



Based on platform, the UAVs segment is projected to lead the airborne radars market across the forecast period

Based on platform, the UAVs segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during forecast period. The demand for sophisticated airborne radars to support airborne surveillance activities through UAVs by several defense organizations is driving the UAVs segment growth globally.



The North American region is estimated to account for the largest share of the airborne radars market in 2020

The airborne radars market in the North American region is expected to witness substantial growth during the forecast period, owing to increased investments in airborne radar technologies by countries in this region.Defense forces of the US and Canada are involved in the development of technologically advanced radar systems for airborne platforms such as fighter aircraft and UAVs, which drives market growth.



Well-established and prominent manufacturers of airborne radar systems in this region include Lockheed Martin (US), Northrop Grumman (US), L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (US), and Raytheon (US).



The break-up of the profiles of primary participants in the airborne radars market is as follows:

• By Company Type: Tier 1 - 30%; Tier 2 - 40%; and Tier 3 - 30%

• By Designation: C Level Executives - 40%; Directors - 32%; and Others - 28%

• By Region: North America - 40%; Europe - 15%; Asia Pacific - 40%, Rest of the World - 5%

Major players in the airborne radars market are Lockheed Martin Corporation (US), Northrop Grumman Corporation (US), Thales Group (France), Hensoldt AG (Germany), Leonardo SPA (Italy), BAE Systems (UK), Israel Aerospace Industries (Israel), Saab AB (Sweden), Aselsan (Turkey), Elbit Systems (Israel) and L3Harris Technologies (US).



Research Coverage

This market study covers the airborne radars market across various segments and subsegments.It aims at estimating the size and growth potential of this market across different segments based on application, platform, component, technology, waveform, range, dimension, frequency band, and region.



This study also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key players in the market, along with their company profiles, key observations related to their product and business offerings, recent developments undertaken by them, and key market strategies adopted by them.



Reasons to Buy this Report

This report is expected to help market leaders/new entrants by providing them the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall airborne radars market and its segments.This study is also expected to provide region-wise information about the applications wherein airborne radar solutions are used.



It also aims at helping the stakeholders understand the competitive landscape of the market, gain insights to improve the position of their businesses, and plan suitable go-to-market strategies. This report is also expected to help them understand the pulse of the market and provide them with information on key drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities influencing the growth of the airborne radars market.



The report provides insights on the following pointers:

• Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on airborne radar products/ solutions offered by the top players in the market

• Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on upcoming technologies, research & development activities, and new product launches in the airborne radars market

• Market Development: Comprehensive information about lucrative markets – the report analyses the airborne radars market across varied regions

• Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the airborne radars market

• Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market shares, growth strategies, products, and manufacturing capabilities of leading players in the airborne radars market

