Write My Essays Me | Announcement an ‘Essay Writing Award’ With a Prize Pool of $500

CHICAGO, April 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Write My Essays announces an essay contest for anyone who can demonstrate creative and critical thinking abilities. This is the best chance to get recognition for your talent.



The contest gives everyone the opportunity to express themselves and share their thoughts with the public. You can explore a topic that is important to you, formulate and formalize your brilliant ideas, and introduce them to other people. Writing an essay encourages your ability to explore and analyze information, and expands your knowledge. Write My Essays Me company appreciates people who can present their thoughts in writing and make an impression on the audience. For this reason, the service has decided to launch a new writing contest. Write My Essays is looking for new talents!

What the participants will receive:

Participants' essays will be published on the blog and social media where thousands of people can read them. The essay will be judged by the most talented writers. The published essay will help thousands of students understand what an extraordinary essay should look like. Participants are free to express their thoughts and opinions. All participants will be judged fairly, regardless of age, race, religion, or gender. A winner will receive a $500 prize. Find out more details of “ Essay Writing Award ” by Write My Essays me.

Eligibility Requirements

The contest is open to:

representatives from all countries of the world;

anyone who wishes to demonstrate creative and critical thinking;

Essay Requirements

The essay should be 1000-1700 words. The essay must be written in English. Uniqueness. The essay must be written independently. The works containing plagiarism will not be accepted to the competition. Therefore, your essay must include citations and other sources. If the author of the essay has already published his essay on the Internet, he should indicate the source. Literacy. Each essay submitted will be proofread by professional writers before publication. The language of the essay is American English. An essay containing syntactic or grammatical errors will not be accepted. Loyalty. Essays with signs of extremism or other content that contradicts the law will not be admitted to the contest. Works are accepted in docs, .odt, .doc, .pdf, google docs or .rtf format. On a separate page of the document, it is necessary to leave the contact information of the participant. The essay must be written on one of the topics suggested by the organizers. Check more: writemyessays.me

Essay Topics

Covid-19: Will our day-to-day ever be the same? Coronavirus lockdown helped the environment to bounce back. Digital transformation: how the pandemic forced change.



Work Evaluation Criteria

In evaluating the work, the Write My Essays judges will pay special attention to the following factors:

Relevance of the stated topic of the work and its full disclosure. Is the topic relevant, engaging, and useful to students? The article should not be one state centric, rather it should be relevant nationally. Is the article original, novel, fresh, and innovative? Check more: writemyessays.me



There is no registration fee and to participate in the contest you must:

Write an essay on one of the suggested topics and send it to info@writemyessays.me by 30 April, 2021. You must write "WriteMyEssays Writing Contest" in the Subject field and include the contact information (full name, age, and country) of the author in the email.

About the Company

Write My Essays is a long-lived company among custom writing papers. The site offers more than 30 types of services, including essays, term papers, presentations, translations, etc. The service provides additional checking of all assignments for uniqueness, content, and design.

During its work, the company's experts have helped and consulted more than 100,000 students. The task of the company is to help students with their studies, to fill the gaps in knowledge, and advise in problematic situations.

Thousands of its clients have defended their dissertations, master's theses, Ph.D. theses, diploma, and term papers, written essays for high grades, and received higher education.