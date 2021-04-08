Growth Opportunities in the North America Unified Endpoint Management Market to 2027 - Elevated Growth Potential in Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises (SMEs) Sector

Dublin, April 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "North America Unified Endpoint Management Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Regional Analysis by Component, Platform, Organization Size, and End User" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The North America Unified Endpoint Management Market is expected to reach US$ 7,410.8 million by 2027 from US$ 1,097.6 million in 2019. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 25.7 % from 2020 to 2027.

The report provides trends prevailing in the North America unified endpoint management market along with the drivers and restraints pertaining to the market growth. Growing demand for single endpoint management solutions across industries and significant growth in number of endpoints across organizations are the major factor driving the growth of the North America unified endpoint management market. However, insufficient awareness and availability of other solutions hinder the growth of the market.

The North America region is a crucial region for the demand of various technology solutions & services owing to the presence of developed countries such as the US and Canada and huge presence of companies from various industry sectors. The US has been severely affected by the outbreak of COVID-19. Hence, the region's economy has seen a decline in the past few months which is impacting the growth of various industries negatively. The huge increase in the number of confirmed cases and rising reported deaths in the region is affecting the demand of unified endpoint management due to operational disruptions in SMEs across the region. However, due to lockdowns and a growing trend of BYOD and work from home, the demand for unified endpoint management solutions is anticipated to increase. To continue the daily operations and key business activities, remote working and availability of advanced communication/working infrastructure is the key factor which is anticipated to drive the demand for unified endpoint management solutions during this pandemic in the North American region.



The North America market for unified endpoint management is segmented into component, platform, organization size, end user, and country. Based on component, the market is segmented into solutions and services. In 2019, the solutions segment held the largest share of the market. On the basis of platform, the market is divided into desktop and mobile. The mobile devices segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment over the forecast period. Based on organization size, the market is segmented into SMEs and large enterprises. The large enterprises segment contributed a substantial share in 2019, however, SMEs segment is projected to be the fastest growing sector. Based on end user, the market is segmented into BFSI, government and defense, healthcare, IT and telecom, automotive and transportation, retail, manufacturing, and other end users. In 2019, IT and telecom end user industry led the market, in terms of market revenue.





