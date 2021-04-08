Indian Solid Waste Management Vehicles Market Report 2021, Featuring Antony Motors Pvt. Ltd., Hyva India Pvt. Ltd., TPS Infrastructure Ltd, IPWT Engineering Pvt. Ltd and More

Dublin, April 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "India Solid Waste Management Vehicles Market, By Vehicle Type (Auto Tipper or Hopper Tipper, Garbage Compactor Truck, Dumper Placer, Earth Moving Equipment), By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, FY2016-FY2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Indian Solid Waste Management Vehicles Market stood at USD 88.49 Million in FY2020 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 12.59% through FY2026 to reach USD 141.42 Million during the forecast period.



The growth in the market is anticipated on account of the growing demand for the management of solid waste. Moreover, rising awareness and government initiatives such as Swachh Bharat Mission are elevating the consumer awareness for clean environment, which is expected to play a pivotal role in the growth of the market.



India is the second most populous country and over 1,52,076 tons of waste is generated in a day. In India, municipalities are the governing bodies that handle and regulate solid waste management in a particular city. Municipal corporations are involved in the entire process of solid waste collection, transportation and disposal. Municipalities collect solid waste through primary and secondary collection process. The majority share of solid waste generated across cities is through households.



The Indian Solid Waste Management Vehicles Market can be segregated based on vehicle type and region. In terms of vehicle type, the market can be segregated based on auto tipper or hopper tipper, garbage compactor truck, dumper placer, earth moving equipment. Among these, auto tipper or hopper tipper led the market in FY2020 with share of 62.14% and auto tipper are expected to continue witnessing growth in the market until FY2026. The growth in the market can attributed to use auto tipper for door to door collection of waste, contributing to its leading share among its counterparts.



Leading companies involved in the manufacturing of solid waste management vehicle include Antony Motors Pvt. Ltd., Hyva India Pvt. Ltd., TPS Infrastructure Limited, Kam-Avida Enviro Engineers Pvt. Ltd., Commercial Engineers & Body Builders Company Ltd., IPWT Engineering Pvt. Ltd., Kailash Vahan Udyog Limited, Mahabull Infra Engineers Pvt. Ltd., Narmada Offshore & Technical Services Pvt. Ltd., Durga Tractors Private Limited, Maniar & Company and others. Manufacturers are engaging in partnership with municipalities; thereby, fueling the growth of the market.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Voice of Customer



5. Impact of COVID-19 on India Solid Waste Management Vehicles Market



6. India Solid Waste Management - An Overview

6.1. Solid Waste Management

6.2. Composition of Solid Waste

6.3. Categorization of Solid Waste

6.4. Solid Waste Collection Process

6.5. India Solid Waste Generation, State/UT-wise & City-wise



7. India Solid Waste Management Vehicle Fleet Size Overview



8. Overview of Major Indian Municipality

8.1. Mumbai Municipal Corporation

8.2. Lucknow Municipal Corporation

8.3. Mysuru City Corporation

8.4. Jaipur Municipal Corporation

8.5. Faridabad Municipal Corporation

8.6. Surat Municipal Corporation

8.7. Nagpur Municipal Corporation

8.8. Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation

8.9. Pune Municipal Corporation

8.10. Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike

8.11. Kolkata Municipal Corporation

8.12. Greater Chennai Corporation

8.13. Municipal Corporation of Delhi

8.14. Municipal Corporation of Shimla

8.15. Chennai Municipal Corporation



9. Global Solid Waste Management Vehicles Market Outlook



10. India Solid Waste Management Vehicles Market Outlook



11. India Solid Waste Management Auto Tipper or Hopper Tipper Market Outlook



12. India Solid Waste Management Dumper Placer Market Outlook



13. India Solid Waste Management Garbage Compactor Truck Market Outlook



14. India Solid Waste Management Earth Moving Equipment Market Outlook



15. Market Dynamics



16. Market Trends & Opportunities



17. Region Wise Leading Customers/ Clients of Solid Waste Management Vehicle



18. Different Processes of Collection and Disposable of Waste



19. Market Strategy

19.1. Branding

19.2. Brand Position

19.3. Pricing

19.4. Best Practices



20. Policy & Regulatory Landscape



21. India Economic Profile



22. Competitive Landscape

22.1. Product Specification and Price Comparison of Hyva, Kam Avida and Antony

22.2. Company Profiles

22.2.1. Antony Motors Pvt. Ltd.

22.2.2. Hyva India Pvt. Ltd.

22.2.3. TPS Infrastructure Limited

22.2.4. Kam-Avida Enviro Engineers Pvt. Ltd.

22.2.5. Commercial Engineers & Body Builders Company Ltd.

22.2.6. IPWT Engineering Pvt. Ltd.

22.2.7. Kailash Vahan Udyog Limited

22.2.8. Mahabull Infra Engineers Pvt. Ltd.

22.2.9. Narmada Offshore & Technical Services Pvt. Ltd.

22.2.10. Durga Tractors Private Limited

22.2.11. Maniar & Company



23. Strategic Recommendations





