Opportunities in the Global Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) Market - Global API Market to Reach $313 Billion by 2027

The global active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) market will reach $313.6 billion by 2027, growing by a revised 2020-2027 CAGR of 7.1% owing to the rising need for medicine and pharmaceutical agents amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

This report is based on a comprehensive research of the entire global API market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report is based on studies on 2017-2020 and provides forecast from 2021 till 2027 with 2020 as the base year.



In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

Market Structure

Growth Drivers

Restraints and Challenges

Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

Porter's Five Forces

Based on Manufacturing Process, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2017-2027 included in each section.



Captive Manufacturing

Branded Captive API

Generic Captive API

Merchant Manufacturing by Drug Type:

Branded Merchant API

Generic Merchant API

Merchant Manufacturing by Drug Synthesis:

Merchant Synthetic API

Merchant Biotech API

Based on Therapeutic Application, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2017-2027 included in each section.

Infectious Diseases

Oncology

Ophthalmology

Cardiovascular Disorders

Central Nervous System

Pulmonary Disorders

Orthopedics

Other Applications

Based on Drug Type, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2017-2027 included in each section.

Branded Prescription Drugs

Generic Prescription Drugs

OTC Drugs

Geographically, the following regions together with the listed national/local markets are fully investigated:

APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and Rest of APAC; Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, and Sri Lanka)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Belgium, Denmark, Austria, Norway, Sweden, The Netherlands, Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, and Romania)

North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)

South America (Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Rest of South America)

RoW (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa)

For each aforementioned region and country, detailed analysis and data for annual revenue are available for 2017-2027. The breakdown of all regional markets by country and split of key national markets by Synthesis, Manufacturing Process, and Therapeutic Application over the forecast years are also included.



The report also covers current competitive scenario and the predicted trend; and profiles key vendors including market leaders and important emerging players.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Market Overview and Dynamics

2.1 Market Size and Forecast

2.1.1 Impact of COVID-19 on World Economy

2.1.2 Impact of COVID-19 on the Market

2.2 Major Growth Drivers

2.3 Market Restraints and Challenges

2.4 Emerging Opportunities and Market Trends

2.5 Porter's Five Forces Analysis



3 Segmentation of Global Market by Synthesis



4 Segmentation of Global Market by Manufacturing Process



5 Segmentation of Global Market by Therapeutic Application



6 Segmentation of Global Market by Drug Type



7 Segmentation of Global Market by Region



8 Competitive Landscape

8.1 Overview of Key Vendors

8.2 New Product Launch, Partnership, Investment, and M&A

8.3 Company Profiles

AbbVie Inc.

Astrazeneca

Aurobindo Pharma Ltd.

BASF

Bayer AG

Boehringer Ingelheim

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories

F. Hoffmann-La Roche

GlaxoSmithKline plc

Lonza Group

Lupin Limited

Merck & Co., Inc.

Mylan NV

Novartis International AG

Pfizer Inc.

Sanofi

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

9 Investing in Global Market: Risk Assessment and Management

9.1 Risk Evaluation of Global Market

9.2 Critical Success Factors (CSFs)



