Opportunities in the Global Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) Market - Global API Market to Reach $313 Billion by 2027

The "Global Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) Market 2021-2027 by Synthesis (Synthetic, Biotech, HPAPI), Manufacturing Process (Captive, Merchant), Therapeutic Application, Drug Type, and Region: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity" report
The global active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) market will reach $313.6 billion by 2027, growing by a revised 2020-2027 CAGR of 7.1% owing to the rising need for medicine and pharmaceutical agents amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
This report is based on a comprehensive research of the entire global API market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report is based on studies on 2017-2020 and provides forecast from 2021 till 2027 with 2020 as the base year.
In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:
- Market Structure
- Growth Drivers
- Restraints and Challenges
- Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities
- Porter's Five Forces
Based on Manufacturing Process, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2017-2027 included in each section.
Captive Manufacturing
- Branded Captive API
- Generic Captive API
Merchant Manufacturing by Drug Type:
- Branded Merchant API
- Generic Merchant API
Merchant Manufacturing by Drug Synthesis:
- Merchant Synthetic API
- Merchant Biotech API
Based on Therapeutic Application, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2017-2027 included in each section.
- Infectious Diseases
- Oncology
- Ophthalmology
- Cardiovascular Disorders
- Central Nervous System
- Pulmonary Disorders
- Orthopedics
- Other Applications
Based on Drug Type, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2017-2027 included in each section.
- Branded Prescription Drugs
- Generic Prescription Drugs
- OTC Drugs
Geographically, the following regions together with the listed national/local markets are fully investigated:
- APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and Rest of APAC; Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, and Sri Lanka)
- Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Belgium, Denmark, Austria, Norway, Sweden, The Netherlands, Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, and Romania)
- North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)
- South America (Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Rest of South America)
- RoW (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa)
For each aforementioned region and country, detailed analysis and data for annual revenue are available for 2017-2027. The breakdown of all regional markets by country and split of key national markets by Synthesis, Manufacturing Process, and Therapeutic Application over the forecast years are also included.
The report also covers current competitive scenario and the predicted trend; and profiles key vendors including market leaders and important emerging players.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 Market Overview and Dynamics
2.1 Market Size and Forecast
2.1.1 Impact of COVID-19 on World Economy
2.1.2 Impact of COVID-19 on the Market
2.2 Major Growth Drivers
2.3 Market Restraints and Challenges
2.4 Emerging Opportunities and Market Trends
2.5 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
3 Segmentation of Global Market by Synthesis
4 Segmentation of Global Market by Manufacturing Process
5 Segmentation of Global Market by Therapeutic Application
6 Segmentation of Global Market by Drug Type
7 Segmentation of Global Market by Region
8 Competitive Landscape
8.1 Overview of Key Vendors
8.2 New Product Launch, Partnership, Investment, and M&A
8.3 Company Profiles
- AbbVie Inc.
- Astrazeneca
- Aurobindo Pharma Ltd.
- BASF
- Bayer AG
- Boehringer Ingelheim
- Dr. Reddy's Laboratories
- F. Hoffmann-La Roche
- GlaxoSmithKline plc
- Lonza Group
- Lupin Limited
- Merck & Co., Inc.
- Mylan NV
- Novartis International AG
- Pfizer Inc.
- Sanofi
- Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.
- Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.
9 Investing in Global Market: Risk Assessment and Management
9.1 Risk Evaluation of Global Market
9.2 Critical Success Factors (CSFs)
