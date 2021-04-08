The global antimicrobial medical device coatings market by revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 7% during the period 2021–2026

New York, April 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Antimicrobial Medical Device Coatings Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06058021/?utm_source=GNW





The antimicrobial medical device coatings market constitutes an integral part of the global medical device coatings market. The use of antimicrobial agents in medical devices is increasing due to their biocompatibility, non-toxicity, durability, and biostability. The increasing popularity of antimicrobial technologies in healthcare facilities is contributing to the market growth. The demand for antimicrobial coatings will increase with the growing percentage of the elderly population and the rise in chronic diseases both in developed and developing countries. The adoption of innovative surface technologies will also significantly propel the demand for antimicrobial coatings for medical equipment.



The following factors are likely to contribute to the growth of the antimicrobial medical device coatings market during the forecast period:

• The outbreak of the COVID-19 Pandemic

• Availability of Companies Providing Coating Systems

• The emergence of Nanoparticle Coating Technology

• Increase in Use of Minimally Invasive Surgeries



The study considers the present scenario of the antimicrobial medical device coatings market and its market dynamics for the period 2020?2026. It covers a detailed overview of several market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The report offers both the demand and supply aspects of the market. It profiles and examines leading companies and other prominent ones operating in the market.



Global Antimicrobial Medical Device Coatings Market Segmentation

The global antimicrobial medical device coatings market research report includes a detailed segmentation by material, devices, geography. Metal-based antimicrobials can provide sustainability solutions toward infectious diseases. These solutions offer high efficacy at low dosage levels without the development of resistance—metal-based solutions, which silver and copper have displayed a wide-spread commercial deployment for few decades. Silver has been a long-time antimicrobial agent applicable in several fields, ranging from household to medical applications. It has been effective against both gram-positive and gram-negative bacteria. Innovations in product formulations and increasing awareness of antimicrobial coatings are expected to drive the demand for silver coatings.



The rise in catheter-associated infections is likely to increase the application of antimicrobial coatings. Due to the growth of microbial flora and biofilm formation, catheters related diseases are on the rise. Catheters are the most prominently used medical devices to which antimicrobial coatings are necessary. The increased usage of catheters in elderly patients is another factor for the growth of the market. Though several agents can be used for coating, silver is the widely used antimicrobial agent. Silver and silver nanoparticles have displayed high efficiency in reducing microbial growth and preventing biofilms on catheters.



Material

• Metallic Coatings

o Silver coatings

o Copper coatings

o Others

• Non-metallic Coatings

o Polymeric coatings

o Organic Coatings

o Others

Device

• Catheters

• Implantable Devices

• Others



INSIGHTS BY GEOGRAPHY

In 2020, North America accounted for over 44% of the global antimicrobial medical device coatings market share. The region is witnessing growth due to a large elderly population and the prevalence of hospital-acquired infections . Increased spending on the healthcare industry is driving the market in the region. With the increase in the geriatric population, an increase in the incidence and prevalence of chronic conditions requiring surgical interventions is growing. An effective decrease in HAIs and increased healthcare spending on medical devices will drive the demand for antimicrobial coatings and antimicrobial wound dressings. Increasing exports of medical devices and advances in medical technology and the growing demand for home healthcare increase the demand for antimicrobial solutions in the region.



Geography

• North America

o US

o Canada

• Europe

o UK

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o Spain

• APAC

o China

o India

o Japan

o South Korea

o Australia

• Latin America

o Mexico

o Brazil

o Argentina

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o Turkey

o South Africa



INSIGHTS BY VENDORS

AST Products, BioInteractions, Covalon, DSM, Hydromer, Sciessent, and Specialty Coating Systems are the major players. Major vendors focus on innovations, coupled with advanced features, which provide high lubricity, durability, biocompatibility, thermal resistance, and anti-corrosive nature. Vendors compete in terms of product variety, pricing, quality, innovation, and efficacy. Furthermore, they also compete to establish long-term relationships with healthcare facilities such as hospitals, clinics, and day-care centers. A majority of players focus on implementing several strategies such as product launches and approvals, marketing and promotional activities, acquisitions, increase R&D investment, and strengthen their distribution networks to enhance their market share and presence in the market.



Prominent Vendors

• Hydromer

• Covalon

• DSM

• AST Products

• BioInteractions

• Specialty Coating Systems

• Sciessent



Other Prominent Vendors

• Biomerics

• Microban

• Harland Medical Systems

• Axalta

• BioCote

• Sherwin-Williams

• Avient

• NanoSono

• Endura

• TST



