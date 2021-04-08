April 8, 2021

Announcement no. 7





Annual General Meeting. Amended proposal for election to the Board of Directors.

The Board of Directors of BioPorto A/S has received notice that the board members Torben Arnth Nielsen and Kirsten Aarup Drejer are not seeking re-election. The Board of Directors consequently proposes the following amended proposal for election of board members at the upcoming Annual General Meeting:

The Board of Directors proposes re-election of the following current board members: Thomas Magnussen (chairman), Christopher Lindop and Michael S. Singer.

Further, the Board of Directors proposes election of Don M. Hardison, John McDonough and Jan Leth Christensen as new members to the Board of Directors.

A description of the candidates (in both Danish and English) is attached to this announcement.

Updated forms for providing proxy or voting by correspondence are available on the Company’s website http://bioporto.com/investor-relations/general-meetings and attached to this announcement. Shareholders who may wish to amend a proxy already provided by them may do so by contacting the Company (see below) or submitting a new proxy via the shareholder portal (https://bioporto.com/investor-relations/shareholder-portal/).

For further information, please contact:

Thomas Magnussen, Chairman of the Board

Telephone +45 4529 0000, e-mail: investor@bioporto.com

About BioPorto

BioPorto is an in vitro diagnostics company that provides tests and antibodies to clinicians and researchers around the world. We use our antibody and assay expertise to transform novel research tools into clinically actionable biomarkers that can make a difference in patients’ lives. BioPorto is headquartered in Hellerup, Denmark and is listed on the NASDAQ Copenhagen stock exchange [CPH:BIOPOR].

