The US food and beverage industry services market by revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of approx. 7% during 2020–2026

The floor and wall cleaning segment is expected to generate the highest revenue during the forecast period due to robotic and automated solutions. The cleaning services demand is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period, especially after the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. F&B manufacturers are moving toward automation in the manufacturing process. Sustainability, innovations, enhanced sense of hygiene, and standardization of cleaning practices have become the new norm after the pandemic outbreak. These changes expect to boost the growth of cleaning services in the US F&B industry during the forecast period. The food disinfection segment is one of the major revenue gainers due to COVID-19.



The following factors are likely to contribute to the growth of the US food and beverage industry services market during the forecast period:

• The boom in Demand for Green Cleaning Services

• Onset of Pandemics

• Development in Robotic and Automatic Cleaners

• Preference for Customized and Specialized F&B Cleaning Services



The study considers the US food and beverage industry services market’s present scenario and its market dynamics for the period 2020?2026. It covers a detailed overview of several market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The report offers both the demand and supply aspects of the market. It profiles and examines leading companies and other prominent ones operating in the market.



US Food and Beverage Industry Cleaning Services Market Segmentation

The U.S. food and beverage industry cleaning services market research report includes a detailed segmentation by operation, service type, end-user, geography. The standard cleaning services are expected to generate incremental revenue of USD 512 million during the forecast period. With a market share of over 67% in 2020, the standard segment is expected to sustain its significance in the US cleaning services market. However, the rising awareness of environmental hazards has driven several service providers to offer green services in the F&B industry.



HVAC, equipment cleaning, and disinfection are some of the major services preferred for the F&B cleaning facilities during 2020. The demand for green operations, pest control and sanitation, production line cleaning are expected to witness traction during the forecast period. Equipment cleaning services accounted for 27% of the total revenue share in 2020. The growth in dry ice blasting processing has increased the demand for equipment cleaning services in the F&B industry. For instance, Polar Clean offers a highly effective cleaning process that can reduce the cleaning time by 80%, reducing the overall costs. Using 75%-80% of less water in services and promoting green cleaning agents can enable companies to gain a competitive edge.



The commercial kitchen segment is expected to contribute 22% of the total revenue by 2026, owing to the increased demand for disinfection and HVAC services in restaurants, food trucks, and cloud kitchens. Pro Clean Janitorial and MC Janitorial are the key players in the segment. Maintaining the highest standards of cleanliness in kitchens boosts the demand for commercial kitchen services in the US. The commercial kitchen cleaning services market in the US is expected to reach USD 548 million by 2026. Potential food and beverage industries are expected to rely more on third-party services in 2021 due to the high-grade cleanliness requirements.



Operation

• Standard

• Green

Service Type

• Floor and Walls

• HVAC

• General Cleanup

• Equipment

• Disinfection

End-user

• Bakery and Confectionery

• Meat, Poultry, and Seafood

• Dairy

• RTE

• Frozen Foods

• Packaged Beverage and Liquid

• Commercial Kitchens

• Others



INSIGHTS BY GEOGRAPHY

The Midwest region is estimated to account for 30% of the total market share by 2026. The Midwestern US’s F&B industry cleaning services market is expected to reach USD 744 million by 2026. The dairy industry accounted for 13% of the F&B industry cleaning services market share in the Western US. The frozen foods segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7% during the forecast period. The Northeast US region accounted for 23% of the market share in 2020, which is expected to pose an absolute growth of 40% during the forecast period. The cleaning service providers have a wider scope for penetration in major end-user segments like packaged beverages, commercial kitchens, RTE, and liquids in the region. The disinfection services in the Southern US are expected to pose an absolute growth of approx. 44% during the forecast period.



Geography

• US

o Northwest

o Midwest

o South

o West



INSIGHTS BY VENDORS

The US F&B industry cleaning services market is well-established, with many players operating in the market. An extensive service portfolio catering to F&B industrial needs can fetch a wider consumer base. Relying on technological advantages, innovation, equipment, eco-friendly cleaning agents, client acquisition and retention, top-notch procedures, and certifications are the game changers for the market during the forecast period. The implementation of green cleaning strategies, equipment, commitment to indoor air quality, green cleaning chemicals, and natural resources usage are the major focus areas for vendors. ABM, Coverall North America, Jan-Pro Franchising, Jani-King International, and ServiceMaster Clean are the prominent players in the US food and beverage industry cleaning services market.



Prominent Vendors

• ABM

• Coverall North America

• Jan-Pro Franchising

• Jani-King International

• ServiceMaster Clean



Other Prominent Vendors

• PSI Industrial Solutions

• Cleaning Contractors

• Anago Cleaning Systems

• BONUS Building Care

• CleanNet USA

• Pritchard Industries Inc.

• SERVPRO

• Stratus Building Solutions

• Vanguard Cleaning Systems

• Buildingstars

• Steamatic

• GDI Integrated Facility Services

• Marclean USA

• Pro Clean Janitorial Facility Services

• MC Janitorial

• Maid To Clean

• IH Services

• Commercial Kitchen Cleaners

• Environmental Remedies

• Gottstein Corporation

• Mole Master

• Interstate Carbonic Enterprises

• Inca Cleaning

• Shur Clean USA

• Polar Clean

• Action Duct Cleaning Company

• CSG

• Dirty Ducts Cleaning

• Hughes Environmental

• Duct & Vent Cleaning of America

• DUCTZ

• Fayette Industrial

• Commercial Cleaning Corporation

• Orkin



