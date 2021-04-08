The US natural dyes market by revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 12% during the period 2020–2026

New York, April 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "U.S. Natural Dyes Market - Industry Outlook and Forecast 2021-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06058023/?utm_source=GNW





Following the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, the US natural dyes market sets to make a comeback. The market demand expects to be driven by technological development and increased printing ink demand. The need for natural dyes is likely to stem from the increasing demand for quality, coupled with stringent government environmental regulations. The rising awareness of the use of organic dye is growing exponentially across North America, accounting for over 34% of the market share in 2020. In North America, the US accounts for 80% of the market share, as it is home to several well-known food & beverage, textile, cosmetics, and many other industries. The growing use of natural dyes highlights the adverse effect of synthetic materials and the wastage of water sources through traditional and conventional textile dyeing methods. South and West regions in the US expect to witness high growth during the forecast period as most manufacturing facilities are in these regions.



The following factors are likely to contribute to the growth of the US natural dyes market during the forecast period:

• Rise in Innovative Dyeing Technology

• Increase in Vendor’s Online Presence

• Demand from End-user Industries

• Growth in Environment-conscious Consumers



The study considers the US natural dyes market’s present scenario and its market dynamics for the period 2020?2026. It covers a detailed overview of several market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The report offers both the demand and supply aspects of the market. It profiles and examines leading companies and other prominent ones operating in the market.



US Natural Dyes Market Segmentation

The US natural dyes market research report includes a detailed segmentation by source, end-user, geography. The plant-based natural dye market expects to grow at an absolute growth of over 104% between 2020 and 2026. These find the highest application in the textile sector. The use of mordants is common among plant-based dyes. Wood, stem, bark, roots, flowers, leaves, and fruits obtain from different parts of the plant are the major sources of these inks. Several drawbacks in synthetic dyes have led to the rise in demand for plant-based ones.



Natural dyes are finding increasing applications in the food and beverages segment as they can enhance the taste of food items. With the increase in health consciousness and increased awareness of synthetic colors’ adverse effects, the application of organic dyes is increasing in food and beverage products. The food & beverages US natural dyes market is expected to reach USD 874 million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 13%.



Source

• Plant-Based

• Animal-Based

• Mineral-Based

End-user

• Food & Beverages

• Textile & Leather

• Pharmaceutical

• Cosmetics

• Paper

• Cleaning Products



INSIGHTS BY GEOGRAPHY

Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas, US Virgin Islands, Virginia, and West Virginia are the most prominent natural dyes market, which accounts for nearly 38% of the total U.S. natural dyes market. Plant-based products are gaining high traction in the region due to the growing textile and food & beverage industries. In recent years, organic cosmetics have gained increased popularity in Southern US. Women in the region mainly use skincare products as they are healthier, skin-friendly, and offer natural benefits. Moreover, the use of natural dyes in the Southern region’s paper industry is increasing fast with the presence of large paper manufacturing companies. Eastover, Georgetown, and Riverdale are the largest paper producers. Thus, the adoption of organic dyes is high and is likely to offer increased foreign natural dye companies’ opportunities.



Geography

• South

• West

• Northeast

• Midwest



INSIGHTS BY VENDORS

AMA Herbal Laboratories, Sodhani biotech, Renaissance Dyeing, Wild Colours expect to grow inorganically by acquiring regional or local players in the future. Further, companies with better technical and financial resources local companies holding large shares can develop innovative products, which could pose a threat to competitors’ products and make their product non-competitive or even obsolete before they can recover R&D and commercialization costs. Most natural dye is exported from several countries to meet the demand as there are comparatively fewer vendors in the market. Most companies in the US produce synthetic dyes. With the increasing demand for natural dye, the US market is expected to provide manufacturers high potential.



Prominent Vendors

• Abbey Color

• Pylam Products Company

• Stony Creek Colors

• Aurora Silk



Other Prominent Vendors

• Earthues

• AMA Herbal Laboratories

• Chemworld International

• Sodhani Biotech

• Botanical Colors

• Dharma Trading Co.

• Long Ridge Natural Dyes

• Renaissance Dyeing

• Wild Colours

• The Woolery

• Maiwa

• Organic Dyes and Pigments

• DDW The Color House

• Sensient



KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED

1. Which end-user is likely to generate the largest revenue during the forecast period?

2. What is the impact of COVID-19 on the US natural dyes market?

3. Who are the key players in the U.S. natural dyes market?

4. What are the major market trends and drivers enabling the growth of the US natural dyes market?

5. What are upcoming innovations in the dyeing technology enabling market growth?

