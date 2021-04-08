Global Virtualized Evolved Packet Core (vEPC) Market Report 2021: Market to Reach $56.3 Billion by 2027 - Solutions Segment is Expected to Account for $35.8 Billion

Dublin, April 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Virtualized Evolved Packet Core (vEPC) - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Virtualized Evolved Packet Core (vEPC) Market to Reach $56.3 Billion by 2027
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Virtualized Evolved Packet Core (vEPC) estimated at US$ 3.9 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$ 56.3 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 46.2% over the period 2020-2027.
Solutions, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 44.6% CAGR and reach US$ 35.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Services segment is readjusted to a revised 49.5% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.2 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 44.1% CAGR
The Virtualized Evolved Packet Core (vEPC) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$ 1.2 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$ 9.1 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 44.1% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 41% and 39.1% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 30.7% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 36 Featured):
- Affirmed Networks
- Athonet Srl
- Cisco Systems
- Core Network Dynamics
- Ericsson
- ExteNet Systems
- Huawei Technologies
- Mavenir
- NEC Corporation
- Nokia Corporation
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Influencer Market Insights
- World Market Trajectories
- Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
- Global Competitor Market Shares
- Virtualized Evolved Packet Core (vEPC) Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2020E
- Global Competitor Market Shares by Segment
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
- UNITED STATES
- Market Facts & Figures
- Market Analytics
- CANADA
- JAPAN
- CHINA
- EUROPE
- Market Facts & Figures
- Market Analytics
- FRANCE
- GERMANY
- ITALY
- UNITED KINGDOM
- REST OF EUROPE
- ASIA-PACIFIC
- REST OF WORLD
IV. COMPETITION
- Total Companies Profiled: 36
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/2w4t43