Global Human Vaccines Market to Reach $43.2 Billion by 2027

New York, April 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Human Vaccines Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06049538/?utm_source=GNW
2 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 5.2% over the period 2020-2027. Pediatric, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 5% CAGR and reach US$24.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Adult segment is readjusted to a revised 5.5% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $8.2 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8% CAGR
- The Human Vaccines market in the U.S. is estimated at US$8.2 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$8.9 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 8% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.9% and 4.7% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.3% CAGR.
- Select Competitors (Total 66 Featured) -
- ALK - Abelló A/S
- Altimmune, Inc.
- Astellas Pharma Inc.
- Bavarian Nordic A/S
- Bharat Biotech
- BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
- GlaxoSmithKline Plc
- Hualan Biological Engineering Inc.
- Janssen Pharmaceuticals Inc.
- MedImmune
- Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma
- Pfizer Inc.
- Sanofi Pasteur SA
- Seqirus
- Serum Institute of India Pvt. Ltd.
- SK BioScience
- Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited
- Zydus Cadila
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06049538/?utm_source=GNW
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Swimwear and Beachwear: Stylish, Trendy and Aesthetic Apparel
for Water-based Leisure and Sports Activities
Market Highlights
Women’s Swimwear Continues to Rule the Roost
Men’s Swimwear Market - Changing Perceptions Augur Well for
Segment Growth
Children’s Swimwear and Beachwear Segment Set for Robust Growth
Recent Market Activity
US and Brazil Lead the Global Market, Asia-Pacific Set for
Fastest Growth
Popularity of Beach Culture and Indoor Watersports Fuels
Swimwear Market in China
Increasing Health Awareness - A Key Growth Driver
Fashion - An Indispensable Aspect of Swimwear and Beachwear
Competition
Direct-to-Consumer Online-Only Swimwear Brands Transform Retail
Structure of Swimwear Market
Export-Import Statistics
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
Arena Italia S.p.A (Italy)
Diana Sport (Italy)
La Perla Group (Italy)
NoZONE Clothing Limited (Canada)
O’Neill, Inc. (USA)
Panos Emporio (Sweden)
PARAH S.p.A (Italy)
Perry Ellis International, Inc. (USA)
Jantzen Apparel LLC (USA)
PVH Corp. (USA)
Quiksilver, Inc. (USA)
Seafolly (Australia)
Seaspray Swimwear (UK)
Speedo International Ltd. (UK)
Swimwear Anywhere, Inc. (USA)
TYR Sport, Inc. (USA)
Wacoal Europe Ltd. (UK)
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Leisure Travel - A Business Case for Swimwear and Beachwear
Luxury Swimwear Market: Focus on Proper Fit, Comfort &
Exclusive Features to Drive Growth
Rising Popularity of Water Sports Drives Creation of Sports-
Inspired Swimwear Collections
Celebrities Drive Swimwear and Beachwear Fashion Trends
UV Protective Swimwear for Kids - A Panacea for Parents Concern
The Growing Significance of Sustainability in Swimwear
Eco-friendly Swimwear Continues to Gain Ground
Bikinis Lose their Appeal amidst Soaring Consumer Interest in
One-Piece Swimsuits
Brands Look to Address Concerns over Proper Fit of Swimsuits
Modest Swimwear - A Burgeoning Market
Controversy Surrounds Burkini Beachwear
Plus-Size Swimwear Exhibits Significant Growth Potential
Swimwear and Beachwear Makers Make Hay while the Sun Shines
Beachwear Accessories Offered as Add-ons to Increase Profits
Product Innovations: Name of the Game
Are Expensive Swimwear Worth the Price?
FINA Bans High-Technology Swimsuits
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Swimwear and
Beachwear by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 2: World Historic Review for Swimwear and Beachwear by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Swimwear and Beachwear
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Polyester by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 5: World Historic Review for Polyester by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Polyester by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Spandex by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 8: World Historic Review for Spandex by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Spandex by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for Nylon by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 11: World Historic Review for Nylon by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Nylon by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Other Fabric
Types by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 14: World Historic Review for Other Fabric Types by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Fabric Types by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 16: World Current & Future Analysis for Women`s Wear by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 17: World Historic Review for Women`s Wear by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Women`s Wear by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 19: World Current & Future Analysis for Men`s Wear by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 20: World Historic Review for Men`s Wear by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Men`s Wear by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 22: World Current & Future Analysis for Children`s Wear
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 23: World Historic Review for Children`s Wear by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Children`s Wear by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Table 25: USA Current & Future Analysis for Swimwear and
Beachwear by Fabric Type - Polyester, Spandex, Nylon and Other
Fabric Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 26: USA Historic Review for Swimwear and Beachwear by
Fabric Type - Polyester, Spandex, Nylon and Other Fabric Types
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 27: USA 15-Year Perspective for Swimwear and Beachwear by
Fabric Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Polyester, Spandex, Nylon and Other Fabric Types for the Years
2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 28: USA Current & Future Analysis for Swimwear and
Beachwear by End-Use - Women`s Wear, Men`s Wear and Children`s
Wear - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for
the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 29: USA Historic Review for Swimwear and Beachwear by
End-Use - Women`s Wear, Men`s Wear and Children`s Wear Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 30: USA 15-Year Perspective for Swimwear and Beachwear by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Women`s Wear,
Men`s Wear and Children`s Wear for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
CANADA
Table 31: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Swimwear and
Beachwear by Fabric Type - Polyester, Spandex, Nylon and Other
Fabric Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 32: Canada Historic Review for Swimwear and Beachwear by
Fabric Type - Polyester, Spandex, Nylon and Other Fabric Types
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 33: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Swimwear and Beachwear
by Fabric Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Polyester, Spandex, Nylon and Other Fabric Types for the Years
2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 34: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Swimwear and
Beachwear by End-Use - Women`s Wear, Men`s Wear and Children`s
Wear - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for
the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 35: Canada Historic Review for Swimwear and Beachwear by
End-Use - Women`s Wear, Men`s Wear and Children`s Wear Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 36: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Swimwear and Beachwear
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Women`s
Wear, Men`s Wear and Children`s Wear for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
JAPAN
Table 37: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Swimwear and
Beachwear by Fabric Type - Polyester, Spandex, Nylon and Other
Fabric Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 38: Japan Historic Review for Swimwear and Beachwear by
Fabric Type - Polyester, Spandex, Nylon and Other Fabric Types
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 39: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Swimwear and Beachwear
by Fabric Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Polyester, Spandex, Nylon and Other Fabric Types for the Years
2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 40: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Swimwear and
Beachwear by End-Use - Women`s Wear, Men`s Wear and Children`s
Wear - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for
the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 41: Japan Historic Review for Swimwear and Beachwear by
End-Use - Women`s Wear, Men`s Wear and Children`s Wear Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 42: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Swimwear and Beachwear
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Women`s
Wear, Men`s Wear and Children`s Wear for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
CHINA
Table 43: China Current & Future Analysis for Swimwear and
Beachwear by Fabric Type - Polyester, Spandex, Nylon and Other
Fabric Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 44: China Historic Review for Swimwear and Beachwear by
Fabric Type - Polyester, Spandex, Nylon and Other Fabric Types
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 45: China 15-Year Perspective for Swimwear and Beachwear
by Fabric Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Polyester, Spandex, Nylon and Other Fabric Types for the Years
2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 46: China Current & Future Analysis for Swimwear and
Beachwear by End-Use - Women`s Wear, Men`s Wear and Children`s
Wear - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for
the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 47: China Historic Review for Swimwear and Beachwear by
End-Use - Women`s Wear, Men`s Wear and Children`s Wear Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 48: China 15-Year Perspective for Swimwear and Beachwear
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Women`s
Wear, Men`s Wear and Children`s Wear for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
EUROPE
Table 49: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Swimwear and
Beachwear by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK,
Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 50: Europe Historic Review for Swimwear and Beachwear by
Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia
and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 51: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Swimwear and Beachwear
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe
Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 52: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Swimwear and
Beachwear by Fabric Type - Polyester, Spandex, Nylon and Other
Fabric Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 53: Europe Historic Review for Swimwear and Beachwear by
Fabric Type - Polyester, Spandex, Nylon and Other Fabric Types
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 54: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Swimwear and Beachwear
by Fabric Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Polyester, Spandex, Nylon and Other Fabric Types for the Years
2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 55: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Swimwear and
Beachwear by End-Use - Women`s Wear, Men`s Wear and Children`s
Wear - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for
the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 56: Europe Historic Review for Swimwear and Beachwear by
End-Use - Women`s Wear, Men`s Wear and Children`s Wear Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 57: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Swimwear and Beachwear
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Women`s
Wear, Men`s Wear and Children`s Wear for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
FRANCE
Table 58: France Current & Future Analysis for Swimwear and
Beachwear by Fabric Type - Polyester, Spandex, Nylon and Other
Fabric Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 59: France Historic Review for Swimwear and Beachwear by
Fabric Type - Polyester, Spandex, Nylon and Other Fabric Types
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 60: France 15-Year Perspective for Swimwear and Beachwear
by Fabric Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Polyester, Spandex, Nylon and Other Fabric Types for the Years
2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 61: France Current & Future Analysis for Swimwear and
Beachwear by End-Use - Women`s Wear, Men`s Wear and Children`s
Wear - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for
the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 62: France Historic Review for Swimwear and Beachwear by
End-Use - Women`s Wear, Men`s Wear and Children`s Wear Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 63: France 15-Year Perspective for Swimwear and Beachwear
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Women`s
Wear, Men`s Wear and Children`s Wear for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
GERMANY
Table 64: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Swimwear and
Beachwear by Fabric Type - Polyester, Spandex, Nylon and Other
Fabric Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 65: Germany Historic Review for Swimwear and Beachwear by
Fabric Type - Polyester, Spandex, Nylon and Other Fabric Types
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 66: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Swimwear and
Beachwear by Fabric Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Polyester, Spandex, Nylon and Other Fabric Types for the
Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 67: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Swimwear and
Beachwear by End-Use - Women`s Wear, Men`s Wear and Children`s
Wear - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for
the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 68: Germany Historic Review for Swimwear and Beachwear by
End-Use - Women`s Wear, Men`s Wear and Children`s Wear Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 69: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Swimwear and
Beachwear by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Women`s Wear, Men`s Wear and Children`s Wear for the Years
2012, 2020 & 2027
ITALY
Table 70: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Swimwear and
Beachwear by Fabric Type - Polyester, Spandex, Nylon and Other
Fabric Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 71: Italy Historic Review for Swimwear and Beachwear by
Fabric Type - Polyester, Spandex, Nylon and Other Fabric Types
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 72: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Swimwear and Beachwear
by Fabric Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Polyester, Spandex, Nylon and Other Fabric Types for the Years
2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 73: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Swimwear and
Beachwear by End-Use - Women`s Wear, Men`s Wear and Children`s
Wear - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for
the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 74: Italy Historic Review for Swimwear and Beachwear by
End-Use - Women`s Wear, Men`s Wear and Children`s Wear Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 75: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Swimwear and Beachwear
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Women`s
Wear, Men`s Wear and Children`s Wear for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 76: UK Current & Future Analysis for Swimwear and
Beachwear by Fabric Type - Polyester, Spandex, Nylon and Other
Fabric Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 77: UK Historic Review for Swimwear and Beachwear by
Fabric Type - Polyester, Spandex, Nylon and Other Fabric Types
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 78: UK 15-Year Perspective for Swimwear and Beachwear by
Fabric Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Polyester, Spandex, Nylon and Other Fabric Types for the Years
2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 79: UK Current & Future Analysis for Swimwear and
Beachwear by End-Use - Women`s Wear, Men`s Wear and Children`s
Wear - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for
the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 80: UK Historic Review for Swimwear and Beachwear by
End-Use - Women`s Wear, Men`s Wear and Children`s Wear Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 81: UK 15-Year Perspective for Swimwear and Beachwear by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Women`s Wear,
Men`s Wear and Children`s Wear for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
SPAIN
Table 82: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Swimwear and
Beachwear by Fabric Type - Polyester, Spandex, Nylon and Other
Fabric Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 83: Spain Historic Review for Swimwear and Beachwear by
Fabric Type - Polyester, Spandex, Nylon and Other Fabric Types
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 84: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Swimwear and Beachwear
by Fabric Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Polyester, Spandex, Nylon and Other Fabric Types for the Years
2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 85: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Swimwear and
Beachwear by End-Use - Women`s Wear, Men`s Wear and Children`s
Wear - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for
the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 86: Spain Historic Review for Swimwear and Beachwear by
End-Use - Women`s Wear, Men`s Wear and Children`s Wear Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 87: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Swimwear and Beachwear
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Women`s
Wear, Men`s Wear and Children`s Wear for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
RUSSIA
Table 88: Russia Current & Future Analysis for Swimwear and
Beachwear by Fabric Type - Polyester, Spandex, Nylon and Other
Fabric Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 89: Russia Historic Review for Swimwear and Beachwear by
Fabric Type - Polyester, Spandex, Nylon and Other Fabric Types
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 90: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Swimwear and Beachwear
by Fabric Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Polyester, Spandex, Nylon and Other Fabric Types for the Years
2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 91: Russia Current & Future Analysis for Swimwear and
Beachwear by End-Use - Women`s Wear, Men`s Wear and Children`s
Wear - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for
the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 92: Russia Historic Review for Swimwear and Beachwear by
End-Use - Women`s Wear, Men`s Wear and Children`s Wear Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 93: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Swimwear and Beachwear
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Women`s
Wear, Men`s Wear and Children`s Wear for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 94: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Swimwear
and Beachwear by Fabric Type - Polyester, Spandex, Nylon and
Other Fabric Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 95: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Swimwear and
Beachwear by Fabric Type - Polyester, Spandex, Nylon and Other
Fabric Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 96: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Swimwear and
Beachwear by Fabric Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Polyester, Spandex, Nylon and Other Fabric Types for the
Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 97: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Swimwear
and Beachwear by End-Use - Women`s Wear, Men`s Wear and
Children`s Wear - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 98: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Swimwear and
Beachwear by End-Use - Women`s Wear, Men`s Wear and Children`s
Wear Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 99: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Swimwear and
Beachwear by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Women`s Wear, Men`s Wear and Children`s Wear for the Years
2012, 2020 & 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 100: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Swimwear
and Beachwear by Geographic Region - Australia, India, South
Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 101: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Swimwear and
Beachwear by Geographic Region - Australia, India, South Korea
and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 102: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Swimwear and
Beachwear by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of
Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 103: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Swimwear
and Beachwear by Fabric Type - Polyester, Spandex, Nylon and
Other Fabric Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 104: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Swimwear and
Beachwear by Fabric Type - Polyester, Spandex, Nylon and Other
Fabric Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 105: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Swimwear and
Beachwear by Fabric Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Polyester, Spandex, Nylon and Other Fabric Types for the
Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 106: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Swimwear
and Beachwear by End-Use - Women`s Wear, Men`s Wear and
Children`s Wear - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 107: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Swimwear and
Beachwear by End-Use - Women`s Wear, Men`s Wear and Children`s
Wear Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 108: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Swimwear and
Beachwear by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Women`s Wear, Men`s Wear and Children`s Wear for the Years
2012, 2020 & 2027
AUSTRALIA
Table 109: Australia Current & Future Analysis for Swimwear and
Beachwear by Fabric Type - Polyester, Spandex, Nylon and Other
Fabric Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 110: Australia Historic Review for Swimwear and Beachwear
by Fabric Type - Polyester, Spandex, Nylon and Other Fabric
Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 111: Australia 15-Year Perspective for Swimwear and
Beachwear by Fabric Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Polyester, Spandex, Nylon and Other Fabric Types for the
Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 112: Australia Current & Future Analysis for Swimwear and
Beachwear by End-Use - Women`s Wear, Men`s Wear and Children`s
Wear - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for
the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 113: Australia Historic Review for Swimwear and Beachwear
by End-Use - Women`s Wear, Men`s Wear and Children`s Wear
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 114: Australia 15-Year Perspective for Swimwear and
Beachwear by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Women`s Wear, Men`s Wear and Children`s Wear for the Years
2012, 2020 & 2027
INDIA
Table 115: India Current & Future Analysis for Swimwear and
Beachwear by Fabric Type - Polyester, Spandex, Nylon and Other
Fabric Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 116: India Historic Review for Swimwear and Beachwear by
Fabric Type - Polyester, Spandex, Nylon and Other Fabric Types
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 117: India 15-Year Perspective for Swimwear and Beachwear
by Fabric Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Polyester, Spandex, Nylon and Other Fabric Types for the Years
2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 118: India Current & Future Analysis for Swimwear and
Beachwear by End-Use - Women`s Wear, Men`s Wear and Children`s
Wear - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for
the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 119: India Historic Review for Swimwear and Beachwear by
End-Use - Women`s Wear, Men`s Wear and Children`s Wear Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 120: India 15-Year Perspective for Swimwear and Beachwear
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Women`s
Wear, Men`s Wear and Children`s Wear for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
SOUTH KOREA
Table 121: South Korea Current & Future Analysis for Swimwear
and Beachwear by Fabric Type - Polyester, Spandex, Nylon and
Other Fabric Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 122: South Korea Historic Review for Swimwear and
Beachwear by Fabric Type - Polyester, Spandex, Nylon and Other
Fabric Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 123: South Korea 15-Year Perspective for Swimwear and
Beachwear by Fabric Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Polyester, Spandex, Nylon and Other Fabric Types for the
Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 124: South Korea Current & Future Analysis for Swimwear
and Beachwear by End-Use - Women`s Wear, Men`s Wear and
Children`s Wear - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 125: South Korea Historic Review for Swimwear and
Beachwear by End-Use - Women`s Wear, Men`s Wear and Children`s
Wear Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 126: South Korea 15-Year Perspective for Swimwear and
Beachwear by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Women`s Wear, Men`s Wear and Children`s Wear for the Years
2012, 2020 & 2027
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 127: Rest of Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for
Swimwear and Beachwear by Fabric Type - Polyester, Spandex,
Nylon and Other Fabric Types - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 128: Rest of Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Swimwear
and Beachwear by Fabric Type - Polyester, Spandex, Nylon and
Other Fabric Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06049538/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________