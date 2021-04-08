Global Vinyl Record Market (2021 to 2026) - Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast

Dublin, April 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Vinyl Record Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global vinyl record market reached a value of US$ 1.3 Billion in 2020. A vinyl record, or phonograph record, refers to an analog sound storage device that consists of a disc manufactured using polyvinyl chloride plastic. The discs can have a metal, resin, cardboard or glass core, and the modulated sound information is inscribed in the surface materials in grooves. The disc is incised on both sides with a single concentric spiral groove, in which a sapphire or diamond needle or stylus is run. Traditionally, these records were used as the primary medium for commercial music production; however, they are now gaining immense traction among the new-generation artists as well.
The market is primarily being driven by rapid urbanization, along with the adoption of omnichannel retailing practices by vendors to increase their consumer base. Music collectors, audiophiles and disc jockeys (DJs) consider vinyl records as a prized possession and are increasingly using them for concerts, shows and music recordings. Furthermore, these records also represent a significant part of pop music history and heritage, which is increasing their demand significantly in the contemporary music scenario. Popular music labels are organizing events to release and offering deluxe or limited-edition albums to promote vinyl records.
Additionally, product manufacturers are integrating various technological advancements in the records to enhance disc capacity, maintain high-definition (HD) audio quality and minimize the overall costs of production. Other factors, such as aggressive promotional activities by celebrities and music personalities, along with increasing expenditure capacities of consumers, are projected to drive the market further. Looking forward, the publisher expects the global vinyl record market to exhibit moderate growth during the next five years.
Breakup by Product:
- LP/EP Vinyl Records
- Single Vinyl Records
Breakup by Feature:
- Colored
- Gatefold
- Picture
Breakup by Gender:
- Men
- Women
Breakup by Age Group:
- 13-17
- 18-25
- 26-35
- 36-50
- Above
Breakup by Application:
- Private
- Commercial
Breakup by Distribution Channel:
- Supermarkets and Hypermarkets
- Independent Retailers
- Online Stores
- Others
Breakup by Region:
- North America
- United States
- Canada
- Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- South Korea
- Australia
- Indonesia
- Others
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- United Kingdom
- Italy
- Spain
- Russia
- Others
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Others
- Middle East and Africa
Competitive Landscape:
The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being GZ Media, Implant Media Pty Ltd., Independent Record Pressing, MPO International (Aker Solutions), Optimal Media (Brand Networks), PrimeDisc International Limited, Quality Record Pressings, R.a.n.d.muzik Record Manufacturing, Record Industry, Pallas Group, Stereodisk LLC, United Record Pressing, etc.
