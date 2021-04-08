Notification of Major Holdings

| Source: G4S plc G4S plc

London, UNITED KINGDOM


TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings


1. Issuer Details




ISIN



GB00B01FLG62



Issuer Name



G4S PLC



UK or Non-UK Issuer



UK




2. Reason for Notification




An acquisition or disposal of voting rights; An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments




3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation




Name



BlackRock, Inc.



City of registered office (if applicable)



Wilmington



Country of registered office (if applicable)



USA




4. Details of the shareholder




Is the shareholder the same as the person subject to the notification obligation, above?



Yes




Full name of shareholder(s) if different from the person(s) subject to the notification obligation, above





City of registered office (if applicable)





Country of registered office (if applicable)







5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached



06-Apr-2021



6. Date on which Issuer notified



07-Apr-2021



7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation


. % of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8.A) % of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2) Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B) Total number of voting rights held in issuer
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached Below 5%Below 5%Below 5%Below 5%
Position of previous notification (if applicable) 4.14%1.16%5.30% 


8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached



8A. Voting rights attached to shares


CLASS/TYPE OF SHARES ISIN CODE(IF POSSIBLE) NUMBER OF DIRECT VOTING RIGHTS (DTR5.1) NUMBER OF INDIRECT VOTING RIGHTS (DTR5.2.1) % OF DIRECT VOTING RIGHTS (DTR5.1) % OF INDIRECT VOTING RIGHTS (DTR5.2.1)
GB00B01FLG62  Below 5% Below 5%
Sub Total 8.A Below 5%Below 5%


8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))


TYPE OF FINANCIAL INSTRUMENT EXPIRATION DATE EXERCISE/CONVERSION PERIOD NUMBER OF VOTING RIGHTS THAT MAY BE ACQUIRED IF THE INSTRUMENT IS EXERCISED/CONVERTED % OF VOTING RIGHTS
     
Sub Total 8.B1    


8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))


TYPE OF FINANCIAL INSTRUMENT EXPIRATION DATE EXERCISE/CONVERSION PERIOD PHYSICAL OR CASH SETTLEMENT NUMBER OF VOTING RIGHTS % OF VOTING RIGHTS
CFD   Cash Below 5%Below 5%
Sub Total 8.B2  Below 5%Below 5%


9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation



2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary)


Ultimate Controlling Person Name of controlled undertaking % of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold % of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
 BlackRock, Inc.    
 BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.    
 BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.    
 BlackRock Holdco 4, LLC    
 BlackRock Holdco 6, LLC    
 BlackRock Delaware Holdings Inc.    
 BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, National Association    
 BlackRock, Inc.    
 BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.    
 BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.    
 BlackRock Holdco 4, LLC    
 BlackRock Holdco 6, LLC    
 BlackRock Delaware Holdings Inc.    
 BlackRock Fund Advisors    
 BlackRock, Inc.    
 BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.    
 BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.    
 BlackRock, Inc.    
 BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.    
 BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.    
 BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.    
 BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.    
 BlackRock Holdco 3, LLC    
 BlackRock Cayman 1 LP    
 BlackRock Cayman West Bay Finco Limited    
 BlackRock Cayman West Bay IV Limited    
 BlackRock Group Limited    
 BlackRock Finance Europe Limited    
 BlackRock (Netherlands) B.V.    
 BlackRock Asset Management Deutschland AG    


10. In case of proxy voting




Is there proxy voting?



No



Name of the proxy holder





The number and % of voting rights held





The date until which the voting rights will be held






11. Additional Information



12. Date of Completion



07th April 2021



13. Place Of Completion



12 Throgmorton Avenue, London, EC2N 2DL, U.K