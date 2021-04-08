



TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings





1. Issuer Details









ISIN







GB00B01FLG62







Issuer Name







G4S PLC







UK or Non-UK Issuer







UK









2. Reason for Notification









An acquisition or disposal of voting rights; An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments









3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation









Name







BlackRock, Inc.







City of registered office (if applicable)







Wilmington







Country of registered office (if applicable)







USA









4. Details of the shareholder









Is the shareholder the same as the person subject to the notification obligation, above?







Yes









Full name of shareholder(s) if different from the person(s) subject to the notification obligation, above













City of registered office (if applicable)













Country of registered office (if applicable)

















5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached







06-Apr-2021







6. Date on which Issuer notified







07-Apr-2021







7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation





. % of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8.A) % of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2) Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B) Total number of voting rights held in issuer Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached Below 5% Below 5% Below 5% Below 5% Position of previous notification (if applicable) 4.14% 1.16% 5.30%





8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached







8A. Voting rights attached to shares





CLASS/TYPE OF SHARES ISIN CODE(IF POSSIBLE) NUMBER OF DIRECT VOTING RIGHTS (DTR5.1) NUMBER OF INDIRECT VOTING RIGHTS (DTR5.2.1) % OF DIRECT VOTING RIGHTS (DTR5.1) % OF INDIRECT VOTING RIGHTS (DTR5.2.1) GB00B01FLG62 Below 5% Below 5% Sub Total 8.A Below 5% Below 5%





8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))





TYPE OF FINANCIAL INSTRUMENT EXPIRATION DATE EXERCISE/CONVERSION PERIOD NUMBER OF VOTING RIGHTS THAT MAY BE ACQUIRED IF THE INSTRUMENT IS EXERCISED/CONVERTED % OF VOTING RIGHTS Sub Total 8.B1





8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))





TYPE OF FINANCIAL INSTRUMENT EXPIRATION DATE EXERCISE/CONVERSION PERIOD PHYSICAL OR CASH SETTLEMENT NUMBER OF VOTING RIGHTS % OF VOTING RIGHTS CFD Cash Below 5% Below 5% Sub Total 8.B2 Below 5% Below 5%





9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation







2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary)





Ultimate Controlling Person Name of controlled undertaking % of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold % of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold BlackRock, Inc. BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc. BlackRock Financial Management, Inc. BlackRock Holdco 4, LLC BlackRock Holdco 6, LLC BlackRock Delaware Holdings Inc. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, National Association BlackRock, Inc. BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc. BlackRock Financial Management, Inc. BlackRock Holdco 4, LLC BlackRock Holdco 6, LLC BlackRock Delaware Holdings Inc. BlackRock Fund Advisors BlackRock, Inc. BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc. BlackRock Financial Management, Inc. BlackRock, Inc. BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc. BlackRock Financial Management, Inc. BlackRock International Holdings, Inc. BR Jersey International Holdings L.P. BlackRock Holdco 3, LLC BlackRock Cayman 1 LP BlackRock Cayman West Bay Finco Limited BlackRock Cayman West Bay IV Limited BlackRock Group Limited BlackRock Finance Europe Limited BlackRock (Netherlands) B.V. BlackRock Asset Management Deutschland AG





10. In case of proxy voting









Is there proxy voting?







No







Name of the proxy holder













The number and % of voting rights held













The date until which the voting rights will be held















11. Additional Information







12. Date of Completion







07th April 2021







13. Place Of Completion







12 Throgmorton Avenue, London, EC2N 2DL, U.K



