Global Zero Turn Mowers Market to Reach 791.4 Thousand Units by 2027

4 Thousand Units by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 3.2% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Above 60 inches, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 2.9% CAGR and reach 332.3 Thousand Units by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the 50-60 inches segment is readjusted to a revised 3.7% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

- The U.S. Market is Estimated at 186.9 Thousand Units, While China is Forecast to Grow at 3% CAGR

- The Zero Turn Mowers market in the U.S. is estimated at 186.9 Thousand Units in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of 141.4 Thousand Units by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 3% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.9% and 2.7% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.2% CAGR.

- Less than 50 inches Segment to Record 3.1% CAGR

- In the global Less than 50 inches segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 3.2% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of 160.4 Thousand Units in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of 200.2 Thousand Units by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach 88.4 Thousand Units by the year 2027.



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Zero Turn Mowers

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in Units for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 2: World Historic Review for Zero Turn Mowers by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in Units for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Zero Turn Mowers by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Above 60 inches by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in Units for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 5: World Historic Review for Above 60 inches by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in Units for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Above 60 inches by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for 50-60 inches by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in Units for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 8: World Historic Review for 50-60 inches by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

Units for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for 50-60 inches by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for Less than 50

inches by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in Units for Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 11: World Historic Review for Less than 50 inches by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in Units for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Less than 50 inches by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Commercial by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in Units for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 14: World Historic Review for Commercial by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

Units for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Commercial by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 16: World Current & Future Analysis for Residential by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in Units for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 17: World Historic Review for Residential by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

Units for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Residential by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Table 19: USA Current & Future Analysis for Zero Turn Mowers by

Cutting Width - Above 60 inches, 50-60 inches and Less than 50

inches - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Units for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 20: USA Historic Review for Zero Turn Mowers by Cutting

Width - Above 60 inches, 50-60 inches and Less than 50 inches

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Units for

Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 21: USA 15-Year Perspective for Zero Turn Mowers by

Cutting Width - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Above

60 inches, 50-60 inches and Less than 50 inches for the Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 22: USA Current & Future Analysis for Zero Turn Mowers by

Application - Commercial and Residential - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in Units for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 23: USA Historic Review for Zero Turn Mowers by

Application - Commercial and Residential Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in Units for Years 2012 through 2019

and % CAGR



Table 24: USA 15-Year Perspective for Zero Turn Mowers by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Commercial and Residential for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



CANADA

Table 25: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Zero Turn Mowers

by Cutting Width - Above 60 inches, 50-60 inches and Less than

50 inches - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Units for

the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 26: Canada Historic Review for Zero Turn Mowers by

Cutting Width - Above 60 inches, 50-60 inches and Less than 50

inches Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Units

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 27: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Zero Turn Mowers by

Cutting Width - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Above

60 inches, 50-60 inches and Less than 50 inches for the Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 28: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Zero Turn Mowers

by Application - Commercial and Residential - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in Units for the Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 29: Canada Historic Review for Zero Turn Mowers by

Application - Commercial and Residential Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in Units for Years 2012 through 2019

and % CAGR



Table 30: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Zero Turn Mowers by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Commercial and Residential for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



JAPAN

Table 31: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Zero Turn Mowers

by Cutting Width - Above 60 inches, 50-60 inches and Less than

50 inches - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Units for

the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 32: Japan Historic Review for Zero Turn Mowers by Cutting

Width - Above 60 inches, 50-60 inches and Less than 50 inches

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Units for

Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 33: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Zero Turn Mowers by

Cutting Width - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Above

60 inches, 50-60 inches and Less than 50 inches for the Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 34: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Zero Turn Mowers

by Application - Commercial and Residential - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in Units for the Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 35: Japan Historic Review for Zero Turn Mowers by

Application - Commercial and Residential Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in Units for Years 2012 through 2019

and % CAGR



Table 36: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Zero Turn Mowers by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Commercial and Residential for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



CHINA

Table 37: China Current & Future Analysis for Zero Turn Mowers

by Cutting Width - Above 60 inches, 50-60 inches and Less than

50 inches - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Units for

the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 38: China Historic Review for Zero Turn Mowers by Cutting

Width - Above 60 inches, 50-60 inches and Less than 50 inches

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Units for

Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 39: China 15-Year Perspective for Zero Turn Mowers by

Cutting Width - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Above

60 inches, 50-60 inches and Less than 50 inches for the Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 40: China Current & Future Analysis for Zero Turn Mowers

by Application - Commercial and Residential - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in Units for the Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 41: China Historic Review for Zero Turn Mowers by

Application - Commercial and Residential Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in Units for Years 2012 through 2019

and % CAGR



Table 42: China 15-Year Perspective for Zero Turn Mowers by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Commercial and Residential for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



EUROPE

Table 43: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Zero Turn Mowers

by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of

Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Units

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 44: Europe Historic Review for Zero Turn Mowers by

Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of

Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Units

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 45: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Zero Turn Mowers by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets for Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 46: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Zero Turn Mowers

by Cutting Width - Above 60 inches, 50-60 inches and Less than

50 inches - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Units for

the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 47: Europe Historic Review for Zero Turn Mowers by

Cutting Width - Above 60 inches, 50-60 inches and Less than 50

inches Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Units

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 48: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Zero Turn Mowers by

Cutting Width - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Above

60 inches, 50-60 inches and Less than 50 inches for the Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 49: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Zero Turn Mowers

by Application - Commercial and Residential - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in Units for the Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 50: Europe Historic Review for Zero Turn Mowers by

Application - Commercial and Residential Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in Units for Years 2012 through 2019

and % CAGR



Table 51: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Zero Turn Mowers by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Commercial and Residential for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



FRANCE

Table 52: France Current & Future Analysis for Zero Turn Mowers

by Cutting Width - Above 60 inches, 50-60 inches and Less than

50 inches - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Units for

the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 53: France Historic Review for Zero Turn Mowers by

Cutting Width - Above 60 inches, 50-60 inches and Less than 50

inches Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Units

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 54: France 15-Year Perspective for Zero Turn Mowers by

Cutting Width - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Above

60 inches, 50-60 inches and Less than 50 inches for the Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 55: France Current & Future Analysis for Zero Turn Mowers

by Application - Commercial and Residential - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in Units for the Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 56: France Historic Review for Zero Turn Mowers by

Application - Commercial and Residential Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in Units for Years 2012 through 2019

and % CAGR



Table 57: France 15-Year Perspective for Zero Turn Mowers by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Commercial and Residential for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



GERMANY

Table 58: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Zero Turn

Mowers by Cutting Width - Above 60 inches, 50-60 inches and

Less than 50 inches - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

Units for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 59: Germany Historic Review for Zero Turn Mowers by

Cutting Width - Above 60 inches, 50-60 inches and Less than 50

inches Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Units

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 60: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Zero Turn Mowers by

Cutting Width - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Above

60 inches, 50-60 inches and Less than 50 inches for the Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 61: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Zero Turn

Mowers by Application - Commercial and Residential -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Units for the Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 62: Germany Historic Review for Zero Turn Mowers by

Application - Commercial and Residential Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in Units for Years 2012 through 2019

and % CAGR



Table 63: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Zero Turn Mowers by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Commercial and Residential for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



ITALY

Table 64: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Zero Turn Mowers

by Cutting Width - Above 60 inches, 50-60 inches and Less than

50 inches - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Units for

the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 65: Italy Historic Review for Zero Turn Mowers by Cutting

Width - Above 60 inches, 50-60 inches and Less than 50 inches

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Units for

Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 66: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Zero Turn Mowers by

Cutting Width - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Above

60 inches, 50-60 inches and Less than 50 inches for the Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 67: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Zero Turn Mowers

by Application - Commercial and Residential - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in Units for the Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 68: Italy Historic Review for Zero Turn Mowers by

Application - Commercial and Residential Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in Units for Years 2012 through 2019

and % CAGR



Table 69: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Zero Turn Mowers by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Commercial and Residential for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 70: UK Current & Future Analysis for Zero Turn Mowers by

Cutting Width - Above 60 inches, 50-60 inches and Less than 50

inches - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Units for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 71: UK Historic Review for Zero Turn Mowers by Cutting

Width - Above 60 inches, 50-60 inches and Less than 50 inches

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Units for

Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 72: UK 15-Year Perspective for Zero Turn Mowers by

Cutting Width - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Above

60 inches, 50-60 inches and Less than 50 inches for the Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 73: UK Current & Future Analysis for Zero Turn Mowers by

Application - Commercial and Residential - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in Units for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 74: UK Historic Review for Zero Turn Mowers by

Application - Commercial and Residential Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in Units for Years 2012 through 2019

and % CAGR



Table 75: UK 15-Year Perspective for Zero Turn Mowers by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Commercial and Residential for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 76: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Zero

Turn Mowers by Cutting Width - Above 60 inches, 50-60 inches

and Less than 50 inches - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in Units for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 77: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Zero Turn Mowers

by Cutting Width - Above 60 inches, 50-60 inches and Less than

50 inches Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

Units for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 78: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Zero Turn

Mowers by Cutting Width - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Above 60 inches, 50-60 inches and Less than 50 inches for

the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 79: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Zero

Turn Mowers by Application - Commercial and Residential -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Units for the Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 80: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Zero Turn Mowers

by Application - Commercial and Residential Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Units for Years 2012

through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 81: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Zero Turn

Mowers by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Commercial and Residential for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 82: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Zero Turn

Mowers by Cutting Width - Above 60 inches, 50-60 inches and

Less than 50 inches - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

Units for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 83: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Zero Turn Mowers by

Cutting Width - Above 60 inches, 50-60 inches and Less than 50

inches Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Units

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 84: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Zero Turn Mowers

by Cutting Width - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Above 60 inches, 50-60 inches and Less than 50 inches for the

Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 85: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Zero Turn

Mowers by Application - Commercial and Residential -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Units for the Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 86: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Zero Turn Mowers by

Application - Commercial and Residential Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in Units for Years 2012 through 2019

and % CAGR



Table 87: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Zero Turn Mowers

by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Commercial and Residential for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



REST OF WORLD

Table 88: Rest of World Current & Future Analysis for Zero Turn

Mowers by Cutting Width - Above 60 inches, 50-60 inches and

Less than 50 inches - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

Units for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 89: Rest of World Historic Review for Zero Turn Mowers by

Cutting Width - Above 60 inches, 50-60 inches and Less than 50

inches Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Units

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 90: Rest of World 15-Year Perspective for Zero Turn

Mowers by Cutting Width - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Above 60 inches, 50-60 inches and Less than 50 inches for

the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 91: Rest of World Current & Future Analysis for Zero Turn

Mowers by Application - Commercial and Residential -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Units for the Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 92: Rest of World Historic Review for Zero Turn Mowers by

Application - Commercial and Residential Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in Units for Years 2012 through 2019

and % CAGR



Table 93: Rest of World 15-Year Perspective for Zero Turn

Mowers by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Commercial and Residential for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 40

