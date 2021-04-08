Global Agricultural Sprayer Market (2021 to 2026) - by Type, Application and Geography

Dublin, April 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Agricultural Sprayer Market - Forecasts from 2021 to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global agricultural sprayers market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 6.41% over the forecast period to reach a market size of US$8,668.573 million in 2026 from US$5,972.477 million in 2020.



An agriculture sprayer is a type of a device, which is used, for spraying chemicals and substances such as herbicides, pesticides, insecticides, and fungicides to keep the food crops safe and the quality of the yield up to the mark. There are several types of sprayers that are used to deliver these chemicals all over the field and have different pressure ranges, fluid rates, coverage potential, and capacity among others. Some of the sprayer types are self-propelled, aerial, tractor mounted, trailed, and handheld. The market for agricultural sprayers is witnessing healthy growth over the next five years which may be attributed to the globally growing demand for food owing to the growing global population.

Also, the growing focus of the farmers to increase the output and enhance their productivity has further propelled the adoption of agricultural sprayers since these sprayers enable the farmers to cover a larger area in short time span. Moreover, stringent regulations regarding the safety and quality of crops further play a major role in shaping up the global agricultural sprayers market growth since the increased usage of chemicals and sprayers in order to protect the crop from any bacterial attack and spoilage and also to reduce the risk of contamination or insects and fungal attacks will supplement the market growth in the coming five years. Moreover, the burgeoning trend of organic farming in both developed and developing economies further expands the business growth opportunities for the market players in the near future as well.



The advent of COVID-19 is projected to have a moderate impact on the market growth as during the initial days of the outbreak the supply chain activities globally were hit hard leading to a non-availability of materials for the manufacturers. Also, trade restrictions further caused a slump in the order deliveries to the respective End-users. However, the restriction being eased off and global trade going back to normal coupled with the constantly running operations in the agricultural sector globally further offset the negative impact on the market growth, thus leading to a positive yet slow market growth for the year 2020.



Key Developments in the market



There is a significant volume of companies working in the agricultural sprayers market, however, some have solidified their position as the leading providers in this industry. These players are involved in a plethora of investments, product launches, and R&D as a part of their growth strategies to further strengthen their position and provide better products and services to their customers worldwide, which is further expected to propel the growth of the market in the coming years.

For instance, In March 2018, Apache Sprayers announced the launch of its new sprayer model AS630. This model was equipped with the JCB Powershift transmission, with a 163hp engine by Cummins, and was a compact-sized self-propelled agricultural sprayer. There were different boom options made available for this model also. The boom was made of steel and offered up to 60/90 -foot lengths, which would add significantly to some operations. The technology used for the delivery of the chemicals was the ACE hydraulically driven centrifugal pump. The model has a 50-gallon rinse tank as well as a sprayer tank with 650 gallons capacity. Moreover, the players have also expanded their R&D budgets for the GPS-based spraying technologies and standalone driverless sprayers further show the high growth potential of the global agricultural sprayers market in the long run



The segmentation of the global agricultural sprayers market has been done into type, application, and geography. On the basis of type, the classification of the market has been done as handheld, tractor mounted, trailed, aerial, and others. On the basis of application, the market has been distributed into field sprayers, gardening sprayers, and orchard sprayers. Geographically, the global market has been segmented on the basis of North America, South America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific.



Handheld sprayers to hold a decent share in the market



Based on type, the handheld segment is expected to hold a significant amount of share in the market owing to the fact that it is used in many small to medium-sized fields for crops and preferred by many of the farmers who cannot afford to use other methods. This is one of the cheapest methods to deliver chemicals on food crops



APAC to hold a considerable share in the market



Geographically, the Asia Pacific region is projected to hold a significant share in the market on account of the presence of the two largest producing economies such as India and China with a promising share in the global agricultural output. Moreover, high demand for food and growing government focus towards food safety has further propelled the usage of agrochemicals which has further supplemented the demand for sprayers across the growing countries of the region



Competitive Insights



Prominent/major key market players in the global agricultural sprayers market include AGCO Corporation, Deere & Company, and Kubota among others. The players in the global agricultural sprayers market are implementing various growth strategies to gain a competitive ad-vantage over their competitors in this market. Major market players in the market have been covered along with their relative competitive strategies and the report also mentions recent deals and investments of different market players over the last few years. The company pro-files section details the business overview, financial performance (public companies) for the past few years, key products and services being offered along with the recent deals and in-vestments of these important players in the global agricultural sprayers market



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Market Segmentation



2. Research Methodology

2.1. Research Data

2.2. Assumptions



3. Executive Summary

3.1. Research Highlights



4. Market Dynamics

4.1. Market Drivers

4.2. Market Restraints

4.3. Porters Five Forces Analysis

4.3.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.3.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.3.3. The threat of New Entrants

4.3.4. Threat of Substitutes

4.3.5. Competitive Rivalry in the Industry

4.4. Industry Value Chain Analysis



5. Global Agricultural Sprayers Market Analysis, By Type

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Handheld

5.3. Tractor-mounted

5.4. Trailed

5.5. Aerial

5.6. Others



6. Global Agricultural Sprayers Market Analysis, By Application

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Field Sprayers

6.3. Gardening Sprayers

6.4. Orchard Sprayers



7. Global Agricultural Sprayers Market Analysis, by Geography

7.1. Introduction

7.2. North America

7.2.1. North America Agricultural Sprayers Market, By Type

7.2.2. North America Agricultural Sprayers Market, By Application

7.2.3. By Country

7.2.3.1. United States

7.2.3.2. Canada

7.2.3.3. Mexico

7.3. South America

7.3.1. South America Agricultural Sprayers Market, By Type

7.3.2. South America Agricultural Sprayers Market, By Application

7.3.3. By Country

7.3.3.1. Brazil

7.3.3.2. Argentina

7.3.3.3. Others

7.4. Europe

7.4.1. Europe Agricultural Sprayers Market, By Type

7.4.2. Europe Agricultural Sprayers Market, By Application

7.4.3. By Country

7.4.3.1. Germany

7.4.3.2. Spain

7.4.3.3. United Kingdom

7.4.3.4. France

7.4.3.5. Others

7.5. The Middle East and Africa

7.5.1. Middle East and Africa Agricultural Sprayers Market, By Type

7.5.2. Middle East and Africa Agricultural Sprayers Market, By Application

7.5.3. By Country

7.5.3.1. Saudi Arabia

7.5.3.2. Israel

7.5.3.3. Others

7.6. Asia Pacific

7.6.1. Asia Pacific Agricultural Sprayers Market, By Type

7.6.2. Asia Pacific Agricultural Sprayers Market, By Application

7.6.3. By Country

7.6.3.1. China

7.6.3.2. Japan

7.6.3.3. Australia

7.6.3.4. India

7.6.3.5. Others



8. Competitive Environment and Analysis

8.1. Major Players and Strategy Analysis

8.2. Emerging Players and Market Lucrativeness

8.3. Mergers, Acquisitions, Agreements, and Collaborations

8.4. Vendor Competitiveness Matrix



9. Company Profiles

9.1. AGCO Corporation

9.2. H.D. Hudson Manufacturing Company

9.3. Deere & Company

9.4. Kubota

9.5. Exel Industries

9.6. Aspee

9.7. Dal Degan S.R.L.

9.8. MARUYAMA Mfg. Co.Inc.

9.9. ANDREAS STIHL AG & Co. KG

9.10. B.GROUP S.p.A.



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/fjp0af