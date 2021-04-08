Global stem cell market size to register 7.54% CAGR through 2028

Selbyville, Delaware, April 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to expert analysts and seasoned forecasters, worldwide stem cell market size, valued USD 9382 Million in 2020, is projected to register an appreciative CAGR of 7.54% over 2021-2028, subsequently reaching a valuation of USD 16782.2 Million by the end of the forecast timeframe.

The study aims to get an overview of the stem cell market in terms of various factors. Within this report, the key insight and the market summary regarding the stem cell market have been discussed. Further, industry components; legal, policy, & regulatory framework; the impact of COVID-19 on the market; key impact analysis; market attractiveness index; and vendor scorecard have been studied in depth.

Growing awareness about umbilical cord stem cell, progression in stem cell research, and escalating demand for regenerative medicines are warranting global stem cell market growth. Moreover, technological advancements in this field, and risk of harmful immune reactions and complications are expected to present new growth opportunities in the upcoming years.

Elaborating on the factors impeding global stem cell industry expansion, associated ethical concerns, high cost of stem cell procedures, and stringent regulations pertaining to therapeutic application will negatively impact business development during 2021-2028.

Geographical outlook

Asia Pacific

Asia Pacific stem cell industry size is slated to expand at 8.14% CAGR through 2028, creditable to growing burden of chronic diseases like Cancer, and large-scale investments towards medical research and healthcare facilities in developing economies. Further, increasing medical tourism in nations like India and China, together with positive economic outlook, and improving income in these nations are contributing to the regional market expansion. Besides, government efforts and investments in the field is expected to the boost the market share of APAC in the upcoming years.

Over the years, researchers have been contributing largely to the development of stem cell therapies in Japan. The stem cells have a substantial impact in treating terminal conditions, which encouraged researchers to contribute to this study field. Moreover, Japan is estimated to be among the prosperous countries in the stem cell market, with a significant focus on induced pluripotent stem cells as they hold high potential in regenerative medicines production. Additionally, the government has largely invested in stem cell R&D activities. Hence, these factors are likely to widen the scope and progress of the stem cell market across Japan.

Europe

Europe stem cell market size is estimated to register 7.75% CAGR over the forecast timeline. Increasing R&D in the United Kingdom owing to presence of experts in developmental and reproduction biology coupled with a growing stem cell bank in the nation will contribute significantly to the industry growth in Europe. Moreover, expanding geriatric populace and increasing number of clinical trials in France has rendered a positive impact on the industry outlook.

There is a significant growth observed in France's geriatric population, which is expected to increase in the near future. This growth in the aging population is likely to offer several opportunities to the studied market. Moreover, several companies are enhancing their R&D activities, further motivating the market's progress. For instance, ECELL is involved in 20 research and innovation initiatives in cell-based therapy, developing cellular treatments based on the utilization of adult mesenchymal stem cells. Additionally, a large number of recruiting clinical trials were registered in the country across various phases of development linked with stem cell therapy for multiple symptoms. Thus, the R&D initiatives, along with the surge in the geriatric population, are projected to accelerate the stem cell market's progress in France.

North America

North America stem cell market size is slated to register 7.41% CAGR over the projected timeline. This can be ascribed to proliferating number of cancer cases, presence of a well-established healthcare infrastructure, and burgeoning cases of Covid-19 in the U.S. Also, continuous R&D activities and high incidences of heart-related ailments in Canada is adding considerable momentum to the industry expansion.

In the United States, for instance, the number of cancer cases have proliferated, which has influenced leading companies to focus on R&D activities to initiate new stem cell therapies in treating such conditions. This contributes significantly to the evolution of the studied market. Additionally, the country has a well-established healthcare sector, with a large number of products set in line for stem cell therapies. Above all, several research activities are undertaken by market players to develop a treatment for limiting the spread of COVID-19. Thus, the rising R&D activities for developing novel cell therapies are likely to accelerate the stem cell market?s progression across the United States.

Latin America

Latin America stem cell market size revenue share is expected to increase substantially, as the industry is touted to register 6.18% CAGR over the assessment period. Hefty investments in R&D, rising prevalence of lifestyle diseases, high rate of urinary tract infection due to multi-drug resistant bacteria, and subsequent surge in demand for stem cell therapies are expected to fuel the regional market growth in the upcoming years.

In Rest of Latin America, several lifestyle-oriented diseases, such as diabetes, chronic kidney conditions, and obesity, are highly prevalent. Moreover, the countries in the region have observed a high rate of urinary tract infections, owing to multi-drug resistant bacteria. Here, since several of these countries are reliant on imports, investors are influenced to commence stem cell operations across the region. Therefore, these investments, along with the high prevalence of chronic conditions, increase the need for stem cell therapies, thereby augmenting the stem cell market?s progress in the Rest of Latin American region.

