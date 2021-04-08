The Ranch Pennsylvania Reimagines the Pennsylvania Market by Introducing New Group CEO, Dr. Duke Vinson DBH, NCC, LPCC, MAC, CCAADC, SAP

Wrightsville, Pa., April 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Ranch Pennsylvania, a national leader in mental health and substance abuse treatment services and member of the Promises Behavioral Health family, announced the addition of Dr. Duke Vinson as the new group CEO for the Pennsylvania market. Dr. Vinson will oversee full P&L responsibility for The Ranch Pennsylvania and satellite services, strategic planning and overall revenue growth and program development. As the group CEO, Dr. Vinson arrives in this role with an impressive career background that combines an extensive history of business and behavioral health expertise with clinically-focused industry knowledge. This will enable him to provide unparalleled operational support and leadership, while working to bring awareness of The Ranch Pennsylvania’s exceptional programs to the Pennsylvania market and surrounding region.

Duke Vinson grew up in Columbus, Georgia, and attended college on a baseball scholarship, where he earned his undergraduate degree in business marketing and management. He put this degree into action, working for a consumer product giant as a regional manager in Europe and Asia. After returning to the United States, Dr. Vinson earned the first of three master’s degrees and began his steadfast commitment to his own treatment and recovery. Later, Duke went on to earn master’s degrees in addiction counseling and professional counseling. Starting his journey in behavioral health, Duke worked as a substance abuse counselor, furthered his experience as a licensed professional counselor, and moved on to be named the director of business development and outpatient operations. He then advanced into the role of executive director and, from there, moved on to become the vice president of operations. In 2016, Dr. Vinson completed his doctorate in behavioral healthcare administration/management. Building on this foundation, Dr. Vinson has emerged as a respected and successful industry leader.

As the group CEO of the Promises Behavioral Health Pennsylvania market, Dr. Vinson will lead The Ranch Pennsylvania by further enhancing clinical programming that supports the client experience in mind, body and spirit healing. He envisions furthering The Ranch Pennsylvania’s reputation as a destination and model for substance use and mental health treatment. Engaging with his formidable team, Dr. Vinson will serve as the guiding light in extending The Ranch Pennsylvania’s market reach across Pennsylvania and the Northeast.

“This is an exciting opportunity for me because the leadership at Promises Behavioral Health and I agree that the client experience is essential to our mission,” commented Dr. Vinson. “We will weave it into the fabric of the Pennsylvania team, and I see the huge potential for this incredible treatment center within the surrounding areas.”

With Dr. Vinson’s extensive educational, career and personal background, The Ranch Pennsylvania is dedicated to its mission to create clinically robust and accessible addiction and mental health treatment. As the market begins to expand, the recovery communities in Pennsylvania can expect innovative clinical models that assist clients through medication-assisted treatment, outpatient treatment and residential services.

About Promises Behavioral Health

Promises Behavioral Health is a family of behavioral health programs with regional brands such as The Right Step, The Ranch and Promises. The company currently operates residential and outpatient facilities across Texas, Tennessee, Florida, Pennsylvania and Massachusetts. Promises offers comprehensive, innovative treatment for substance abuse, sexual addiction, trauma, eating disorders and other mental health disorders. Through its programs, the company is committed to delivering clinically sophisticated treatment that promotes permanent lifestyle change, not only for the patient but for the entire family network. For more information, please visit www.PromisesBehavioralHealth.com.

