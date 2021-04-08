Cordia Files Form 10 Registration Statement

LAS VEGAS, April 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cordia Corporation (OTC: CORG) today announced that it has publicly filed a Form 10 Registration Statement with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission to register its ordinary shares pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, with no additional shares to be offered for sale.



The Company's voluntary filing of the Form 10 is subject to SEC review and, upon its effectiveness, Cordia will be subject to the reporting requirements of the Exchange Act. Form 10 registration statements become effective sixty days after the initial filing date regardless of whether there are outstanding SEC comments.

To mark this return to fully reporting status, Cordia plans to release several NFTs using artwork and images from its celebrity brands set against the backdrop of its newly filed SEC documents.

“We are excited to reach this milestone as a company. In addition to rolling out our celebrity virtual restaurants this quarter, a return to reporting status brings us closer to our goal of an exchange listing for Cordia,” added Peter Klamka, CEO of Cordia Corporation.

