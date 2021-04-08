Global X-ray Inspection Systems Market to Reach $964.2 Million by 2027

New York, April 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global X-ray Inspection Systems Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06033324/?utm_source=GNW

8 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$964.2 Million by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 5.1% over the period 2020-2027. Digital Imaging, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 5.2% CAGR and reach US$582.1 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Film-Based Imaging segment is readjusted to a revised 5% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $200.6 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 4.8% CAGR

- The X-ray Inspection Systems market in the U.S. is estimated at US$200.6 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$170.2 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 4.8% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.8% and 4.1% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.2% CAGR.



- Select Competitors (Total 35 Featured) -

3DX-RAY Ltd.

General Electric Co.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc.

Nikon Metrology NV

Nordson DAGE

North Star Imaging, Inc.

Smiths Detection, Inc.

VisiConsult X-ray Systems & Solutions GmbH

VJ Group, Inc.

Yxlon International GmbH







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06033324/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for X-ray Inspection

Systems by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 2: World Historic Review for X-ray Inspection Systems by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for X-ray Inspection Systems

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Digital Imaging by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 5: World Historic Review for Digital Imaging by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Digital Imaging by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Film-Based Imaging

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 8: World Historic Review for Film-Based Imaging by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Film-Based Imaging by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for Food &

Pharmaceuticals by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 11: World Historic Review for Food & Pharmaceuticals by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Food & Pharmaceuticals

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Other Verticals

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 14: World Historic Review for Other Verticals by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Verticals by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 16: World Current & Future Analysis for Oil & Gas by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 17: World Historic Review for Oil & Gas by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Oil & Gas by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 19: World Current & Future Analysis for Manufacturing by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 20: World Historic Review for Manufacturing by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Manufacturing by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 22: World Current & Future Analysis for Aerospace by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 23: World Historic Review for Aerospace by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Aerospace by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 25: World Current & Future Analysis for Automotive by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 26: World Historic Review for Automotive by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 27: World 15-Year Perspective for Automotive by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 28: World Current & Future Analysis for Power Generation

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 29: World Historic Review for Power Generation by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 30: World 15-Year Perspective for Power Generation by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 31: World Current & Future Analysis for 2D by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 32: World Historic Review for 2D by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 33: World 15-Year Perspective for 2D by Geographic Region -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years 2012,

2020 & 2027



Table 34: World Current & Future Analysis for 3D by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 35: World Historic Review for 3D by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 36: World 15-Year Perspective for 3D by Geographic Region -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years 2012,

2020 & 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Active Players in United States

Table 37: USA Current & Future Analysis for X-ray Inspection

Systems by Technique - Digital Imaging and Film-Based Imaging -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 38: USA Historic Review for X-ray Inspection Systems by

Technique - Digital Imaging and Film-Based Imaging Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 39: USA 15-Year Perspective for X-ray Inspection Systems

by Technique - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Digital

Imaging and Film-Based Imaging for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 40: USA Current & Future Analysis for X-ray Inspection

Systems by Vertical - Food & Pharmaceuticals, Other Verticals,

Oil & Gas, Manufacturing, Aerospace, Automotive and Power

Generation - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 41: USA Historic Review for X-ray Inspection Systems by

Vertical - Food & Pharmaceuticals, Other Verticals, Oil & Gas,

Manufacturing, Aerospace, Automotive and Power Generation

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 42: USA 15-Year Perspective for X-ray Inspection Systems

by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Food &

Pharmaceuticals, Other Verticals, Oil & Gas, Manufacturing,

Aerospace, Automotive and Power Generation for the Years 2012,

2020 & 2027



Table 43: USA Current & Future Analysis for X-ray Inspection

Systems by Type - 2D and 3D - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 44: USA Historic Review for X-ray Inspection Systems by

Type - 2D and 3D Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 45: USA 15-Year Perspective for X-ray Inspection Systems

by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for 2D and 3D for

the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



CANADA

Active Players in Canada

Table 46: Canada Current & Future Analysis for X-ray Inspection

Systems by Technique - Digital Imaging and Film-Based Imaging -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 47: Canada Historic Review for X-ray Inspection Systems

by Technique - Digital Imaging and Film-Based Imaging Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 48: Canada 15-Year Perspective for X-ray Inspection

Systems by Technique - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Digital Imaging and Film-Based Imaging for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



Table 49: Canada Current & Future Analysis for X-ray Inspection

Systems by Vertical - Food & Pharmaceuticals, Other Verticals,

Oil & Gas, Manufacturing, Aerospace, Automotive and Power

Generation - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 50: Canada Historic Review for X-ray Inspection Systems

by Vertical - Food & Pharmaceuticals, Other Verticals, Oil &

Gas, Manufacturing, Aerospace, Automotive and Power Generation

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 51: Canada 15-Year Perspective for X-ray Inspection

Systems by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Food & Pharmaceuticals, Other Verticals, Oil & Gas,

Manufacturing, Aerospace, Automotive and Power Generation for

the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 52: Canada Current & Future Analysis for X-ray Inspection

Systems by Type - 2D and 3D - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 53: Canada Historic Review for X-ray Inspection Systems

by Type - 2D and 3D Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 54: Canada 15-Year Perspective for X-ray Inspection

Systems by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for 2D

and 3D for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



JAPAN

Active Players in Japan

Table 55: Japan Current & Future Analysis for X-ray Inspection

Systems by Technique - Digital Imaging and Film-Based Imaging -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 56: Japan Historic Review for X-ray Inspection Systems by

Technique - Digital Imaging and Film-Based Imaging Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 57: Japan 15-Year Perspective for X-ray Inspection

Systems by Technique - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Digital Imaging and Film-Based Imaging for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



Table 58: Japan Current & Future Analysis for X-ray Inspection

Systems by Vertical - Food & Pharmaceuticals, Other Verticals,

Oil & Gas, Manufacturing, Aerospace, Automotive and Power

Generation - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 59: Japan Historic Review for X-ray Inspection Systems by

Vertical - Food & Pharmaceuticals, Other Verticals, Oil & Gas,

Manufacturing, Aerospace, Automotive and Power Generation

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 60: Japan 15-Year Perspective for X-ray Inspection

Systems by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Food & Pharmaceuticals, Other Verticals, Oil & Gas,

Manufacturing, Aerospace, Automotive and Power Generation for

the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 61: Japan Current & Future Analysis for X-ray Inspection

Systems by Type - 2D and 3D - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 62: Japan Historic Review for X-ray Inspection Systems by

Type - 2D and 3D Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 63: Japan 15-Year Perspective for X-ray Inspection

Systems by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for 2D

and 3D for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



CHINA

Active Players in China

Table 64: China Current & Future Analysis for X-ray Inspection

Systems by Technique - Digital Imaging and Film-Based Imaging -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 65: China Historic Review for X-ray Inspection Systems by

Technique - Digital Imaging and Film-Based Imaging Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 66: China 15-Year Perspective for X-ray Inspection

Systems by Technique - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Digital Imaging and Film-Based Imaging for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



Table 67: China Current & Future Analysis for X-ray Inspection

Systems by Vertical - Food & Pharmaceuticals, Other Verticals,

Oil & Gas, Manufacturing, Aerospace, Automotive and Power

Generation - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 68: China Historic Review for X-ray Inspection Systems by

Vertical - Food & Pharmaceuticals, Other Verticals, Oil & Gas,

Manufacturing, Aerospace, Automotive and Power Generation

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 69: China 15-Year Perspective for X-ray Inspection

Systems by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Food & Pharmaceuticals, Other Verticals, Oil & Gas,

Manufacturing, Aerospace, Automotive and Power Generation for

the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 70: China Current & Future Analysis for X-ray Inspection

Systems by Type - 2D and 3D - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 71: China Historic Review for X-ray Inspection Systems by

Type - 2D and 3D Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 72: China 15-Year Perspective for X-ray Inspection

Systems by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for 2D

and 3D for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



EUROPE

Table 73: Europe Current & Future Analysis for X-ray Inspection

Systems by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and

Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 74: Europe Historic Review for X-ray Inspection Systems

by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of

Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 75: Europe 15-Year Perspective for X-ray Inspection

Systems by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets

for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 76: Europe Current & Future Analysis for X-ray Inspection

Systems by Technique - Digital Imaging and Film-Based Imaging -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 77: Europe Historic Review for X-ray Inspection Systems

by Technique - Digital Imaging and Film-Based Imaging Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 78: Europe 15-Year Perspective for X-ray Inspection

Systems by Technique - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Digital Imaging and Film-Based Imaging for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



Table 79: Europe Current & Future Analysis for X-ray Inspection

Systems by Vertical - Food & Pharmaceuticals, Other Verticals,

Oil & Gas, Manufacturing, Aerospace, Automotive and Power

Generation - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 80: Europe Historic Review for X-ray Inspection Systems

by Vertical - Food & Pharmaceuticals, Other Verticals, Oil &

Gas, Manufacturing, Aerospace, Automotive and Power Generation

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 81: Europe 15-Year Perspective for X-ray Inspection

Systems by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Food & Pharmaceuticals, Other Verticals, Oil & Gas,

Manufacturing, Aerospace, Automotive and Power Generation for

the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 82: Europe Current & Future Analysis for X-ray Inspection

Systems by Type - 2D and 3D - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 83: Europe Historic Review for X-ray Inspection Systems

by Type - 2D and 3D Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 84: Europe 15-Year Perspective for X-ray Inspection

Systems by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for 2D

and 3D for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



FRANCE

Active Players in France

Table 85: France Current & Future Analysis for X-ray Inspection

Systems by Technique - Digital Imaging and Film-Based Imaging -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 86: France Historic Review for X-ray Inspection Systems

by Technique - Digital Imaging and Film-Based Imaging Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 87: France 15-Year Perspective for X-ray Inspection

Systems by Technique - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Digital Imaging and Film-Based Imaging for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



Table 88: France Current & Future Analysis for X-ray Inspection

Systems by Vertical - Food & Pharmaceuticals, Other Verticals,

Oil & Gas, Manufacturing, Aerospace, Automotive and Power

Generation - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 89: France Historic Review for X-ray Inspection Systems

by Vertical - Food & Pharmaceuticals, Other Verticals, Oil &

Gas, Manufacturing, Aerospace, Automotive and Power Generation

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 90: France 15-Year Perspective for X-ray Inspection

Systems by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Food & Pharmaceuticals, Other Verticals, Oil & Gas,

Manufacturing, Aerospace, Automotive and Power Generation for

the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 91: France Current & Future Analysis for X-ray Inspection

Systems by Type - 2D and 3D - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 92: France Historic Review for X-ray Inspection Systems

by Type - 2D and 3D Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 93: France 15-Year Perspective for X-ray Inspection

Systems by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for 2D

and 3D for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



GERMANY

Active Players in Germany

Table 94: Germany Current & Future Analysis for X-ray

Inspection Systems by Technique - Digital Imaging and

Film-Based Imaging - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 95: Germany Historic Review for X-ray Inspection Systems

by Technique - Digital Imaging and Film-Based Imaging Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 96: Germany 15-Year Perspective for X-ray Inspection

Systems by Technique - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Digital Imaging and Film-Based Imaging for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



Table 97: Germany Current & Future Analysis for X-ray

Inspection Systems by Vertical - Food & Pharmaceuticals, Other

Verticals, Oil & Gas, Manufacturing, Aerospace, Automotive and

Power Generation - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 98: Germany Historic Review for X-ray Inspection Systems

by Vertical - Food & Pharmaceuticals, Other Verticals, Oil &

Gas, Manufacturing, Aerospace, Automotive and Power Generation

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 99: Germany 15-Year Perspective for X-ray Inspection

Systems by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Food & Pharmaceuticals, Other Verticals, Oil & Gas,

Manufacturing, Aerospace, Automotive and Power Generation for

the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 100: Germany Current & Future Analysis for X-ray

Inspection Systems by Type - 2D and 3D - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 101: Germany Historic Review for X-ray Inspection Systems

by Type - 2D and 3D Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 102: Germany 15-Year Perspective for X-ray Inspection

Systems by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for 2D

and 3D for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



ITALY

Active Players in Italy

Table 103: Italy Current & Future Analysis for X-ray Inspection

Systems by Technique - Digital Imaging and Film-Based Imaging -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 104: Italy Historic Review for X-ray Inspection Systems

by Technique - Digital Imaging and Film-Based Imaging Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 105: Italy 15-Year Perspective for X-ray Inspection

Systems by Technique - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Digital Imaging and Film-Based Imaging for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



Table 106: Italy Current & Future Analysis for X-ray Inspection

Systems by Vertical - Food & Pharmaceuticals, Other Verticals,

Oil & Gas, Manufacturing, Aerospace, Automotive and Power

Generation - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 107: Italy Historic Review for X-ray Inspection Systems

by Vertical - Food & Pharmaceuticals, Other Verticals, Oil &

Gas, Manufacturing, Aerospace, Automotive and Power Generation

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 108: Italy 15-Year Perspective for X-ray Inspection

Systems by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Food & Pharmaceuticals, Other Verticals, Oil & Gas,

Manufacturing, Aerospace, Automotive and Power Generation for

the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 109: Italy Current & Future Analysis for X-ray Inspection

Systems by Type - 2D and 3D - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 110: Italy Historic Review for X-ray Inspection Systems

by Type - 2D and 3D Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 111: Italy 15-Year Perspective for X-ray Inspection

Systems by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for 2D

and 3D for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Active Players in United Kingdom

Table 112: UK Current & Future Analysis for X-ray Inspection

Systems by Technique - Digital Imaging and Film-Based Imaging -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 113: UK Historic Review for X-ray Inspection Systems by

Technique - Digital Imaging and Film-Based Imaging Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 114: UK 15-Year Perspective for X-ray Inspection Systems

by Technique - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Digital

Imaging and Film-Based Imaging for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 115: UK Current & Future Analysis for X-ray Inspection

Systems by Vertical - Food & Pharmaceuticals, Other Verticals,

Oil & Gas, Manufacturing, Aerospace, Automotive and Power

Generation - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 116: UK Historic Review for X-ray Inspection Systems by

Vertical - Food & Pharmaceuticals, Other Verticals, Oil & Gas,

Manufacturing, Aerospace, Automotive and Power Generation

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 117: UK 15-Year Perspective for X-ray Inspection Systems

by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Food &

Pharmaceuticals, Other Verticals, Oil & Gas, Manufacturing,

Aerospace, Automotive and Power Generation for the Years 2012,

2020 & 2027



Table 118: UK Current & Future Analysis for X-ray Inspection

Systems by Type - 2D and 3D - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 119: UK Historic Review for X-ray Inspection Systems by

Type - 2D and 3D Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 120: UK 15-Year Perspective for X-ray Inspection Systems

by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for 2D and 3D for

the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Active Players in Rest of Europe

Table 121: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for X-ray

Inspection Systems by Technique - Digital Imaging and

Film-Based Imaging - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 122: Rest of Europe Historic Review for X-ray Inspection

Systems by Technique - Digital Imaging and Film-Based Imaging

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 123: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for X-ray

Inspection Systems by Technique - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Digital Imaging and Film-Based Imaging for the Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 124: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for X-ray

Inspection Systems by Vertical - Food & Pharmaceuticals, Other

Verticals, Oil & Gas, Manufacturing, Aerospace, Automotive and

Power Generation - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 125: Rest of Europe Historic Review for X-ray Inspection

Systems by Vertical - Food & Pharmaceuticals, Other Verticals,

Oil & Gas, Manufacturing, Aerospace, Automotive and Power

Generation Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 126: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for X-ray

Inspection Systems by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Food & Pharmaceuticals, Other Verticals, Oil & Gas,

Manufacturing, Aerospace, Automotive and Power Generation for

the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 127: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for X-ray

Inspection Systems by Type - 2D and 3D - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 128: Rest of Europe Historic Review for X-ray Inspection

Systems by Type - 2D and 3D Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 129: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for X-ray

Inspection Systems by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for 2D and 3D for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Active Players in Asia-Pacific

Table 130: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for X-ray

Inspection Systems by Technique - Digital Imaging and

Film-Based Imaging - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 131: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for X-ray Inspection

Systems by Technique - Digital Imaging and Film-Based Imaging

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 132: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for X-ray

Inspection Systems by Technique - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Digital Imaging and Film-Based Imaging for the Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 133: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for X-ray

Inspection Systems by Vertical - Food & Pharmaceuticals, Other

Verticals, Oil & Gas, Manufacturing, Aerospace, Automotive and

Power Generation - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 134: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for X-ray Inspection

Systems by Vertical - Food & Pharmaceuticals, Other Verticals,

Oil & Gas, Manufacturing, Aerospace, Automotive and Power

Generation Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 135: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for X-ray

Inspection Systems by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Food & Pharmaceuticals, Other Verticals, Oil & Gas,

Manufacturing, Aerospace, Automotive and Power Generation for

the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06033324/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________