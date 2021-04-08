Company announcement no. 14/2021 April 8th, 2021

Transactions by members of senior management and Board of Directors in shares issued by Columbus A/S and related securities





Statement of transactions by members of senior management and Board of Directors and their related parties in shares issued by Columbus A/S and related securities, cf. article 19 of the Market Abuse Regulation.

Name Hans Henrik Thrane Senior management employee’s position Interim CEO & Corporate CFO ISIN code DK0010268366 Type of security Shares Nature of transaction Sale Trading date 7 April 2021 Market in which transaction was executed Nasdaq Copenhagen Number of securities traded 30,867 Market value (DKK) of securities traded 470,747.76

For further information, please contact:



Interim CEO & Corporate CFO, Hans Henrik Thrane, hht@columbusglobal.com, +45 70 20 50 00

