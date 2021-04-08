Global Gene Therapy Cell Culture Media Market (2020 to 2027) - Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecasts

Dublin, April 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Gene Therapy Cell Culture Media Market by Media Type, Viral Vectors Type and End User: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global gene therapy cell culture media market accounted for $122.60 million in 2019, and is expected to reach $278.96 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 10.6% from 2020 to 2027.

Gene therapy cell culture media consists of important nutrients that provide ample energy to regulate healthy cell cycle. Moreover, it contains bovine serum, animal-derived nutrients, and growth factors like EGF, FGF, IGF, and PDGF. A surge in R&D activities worldwide are prime factor for the growth of the gene therapy cell culture media. Various pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies are heavily investing in R&D of gene therapy. Culture media are nutrient growth substances provided in laboratory and research settings for growth, proliferation, maintenance, and storage of microorganisms and other cell types such as stem cells, mammalian, and other cell lines. Different culture media are available in the market for various cell cultures to survive and grow in their incubation environment.



Viral vectors include all viruses that can be used as vectors for the transfer of genes into a host cell. These vectors are further categorized into retroviruses, lentiviruses, adenoviruses, adeno-associated virus, herpes simplex virus, poxvirus, vaccinia virus, and others. Many gene therapy clinical trials have been conducted that make use of retroviruses or adenoviruses to deliver the desired gene. These viruses vary in regards with the mechanism of transferring the genes to those cells which they can recognize and then they infect, which leads to change in the cell's DNA permanently or temporarily.



The market growth is driven due to factors such as rise in R&D investments, and growth in awareness regarding gene therapy. However, dearth of skilled professionals, the high costs associated with gene therapies, and ethical & SCIENTIFIC concerns associated with culture media hamper the market growth. Moreover, untapped potential of the emerging economies is expected to offer opportunities for gene therapy cell culture market growth during the forecast period.



The segment is divided into media type, viral vectors type, end user, and region. By media type is further divided into serum containing media, serum free media, stem cell media, specialty media, chemically defined media, lysogeny broth, custom media, and others. In addition, the viral vectors are divided into retroviruses, lentiviruses, adenoviruses, adeno associated virus, herpes simplex virus, poxvirus, vaccinia virus, and others. Further, by end user, the market is classified into biotechnology & pharmaceutical industry, academic institute, research laboratory, and others. By region, the gene therapy cell culture media market size is analyzed across North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, South Korea, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and rest of LAMEA).



The gene therapy cell culture media market provides extensive competitive analysis and profiles of Key market Players, such as Fujifilm Holdings Corporation, HiMedia Laboratories Pvt., Ltd, Lonza Group Ltd, Sartorius AG, Thermo Fisher SCIENTIFIC Inc., Merck KGaA, Danaher Corporation, Takara Holdings Inc., Novartis International AG, and Bio-Techne Corporation.



