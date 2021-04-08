Kraft Paper Market Size Worth $22.38 Billion in 2028: CAGR of 3.5% | Reports And Data

New York, April 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Market Size – USD 17 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 3.5%, Market Trends –Increasing demand for attractive and eco-friendly packaging materials for products in food & beverages industry

The global kraft paper market is expected to be valued USD 22.38 Billion in 2028 from USD 17 Billion in 2020, and register a CAGR of 3.5% over the forecast period. Growth of the market is majorly attributable to growing demand for sustainable and recyclable material from packaging and various other end-use industries. Kraft paper is manufactured from wood pulp through pulverizing process and blending with strong wood filament. Rising demand for more environment friendly and effective packaging materials and solutions from end-use industries such as pharmaceuticals, foods & beverage, cosmetics & personal care, building and construction, aerospace, automotive, and electronics is expected to continue to support market growth over the forecast period.

In addition, paper-based packaging offers benefits of compatibility with attractive printing, better shelf life of products, visual appeal, and protection of packaged goods during transportation. Eco-friendly packaging materials such as kraft paper are steadily gaining acceptance in various end-use industries as a primary packaging solution. Furthermore, these materials are lightweight, recyclable, reusable, and easy to transport, which opens up opportunities for growth of players operating in the market over the forecast period.

Some Key Findings in the Report

The unbleached paper segment revenue is expected to expand at comparatively faster CAGR over the forecast period owing to widening range of applications across industries for packaging and transportation of large items.

The industrial bags segment is expected to register a steady revenue CAGR during the forecast period owing to increasing demand for industrial bags, especially from the construction industry, globally. Expansion of the global construction industry, and in developing countries in particular, is boosting demand for industrial bags, and driving growth of the global kraft paper market.

Among the application segments, the building & construction segment is projected to account for largest revenue share in the global kraft paper market and maintain its dominance over the forecast period. Growth of the market is attributable to increasing investment on improving and expanding infrastructure in developing economies and rising trend of smart cities and projects.

North America is expected to account for substantially large revenue share in the global kraft paper market owing to a rapidly growing food industry in countries in the region. Additionally, increasing rate of paper recycling in the region coupled with rising awareness about reducing impact on the environment is driving growth of the regional market.

Revenue from the market in Asia Pacific is projected to expand at a fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to increase in demand for recyclable materials for packaging goods in countries in the region.

Major players in the kraft paper market include:



Mondi

Segezha Group

Klabin

Billerudkorsnas

Stora Enso

Daio Paper Construction

Nordic Paper

Glatfelter

Gascogne Papier

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the global kraft paper market on the basis of grade, packaging form, application, and region:

By Grade Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Unbleached

Bleached

Wrapping & Packaging

Sack Kraft Paper

Others (Vegetable Parchment, Greaseproof, and Glassine)





By Packaging form Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Corrugated Boxes

Grocery Bags

Industrial Bags

Wraps

Pouches

Envelopes





By Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Foods & Beverage

Pharmaceuticals

Building and Construction

Cosmetics & Personal Care

Others





By Region Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany UK France BENELUX Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Rest of APAC

MEA Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa Rest of MEA

Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM



