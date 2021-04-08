8 APRIL 2021

NORTHERN 2 VCT PLC

INVESTEE COMPANY - INTENTION TO FLOAT



The board of Northern 2 VCT PLC (the “Company”) notes the announcement made today that musicMagpie PLC, the holding company of Entertainment Magpie Group Limited and one of the Company's investee companies, is to seek to have its shares admitted to trading on AIM, RNS Number: 8246U.



Assuming the placing and admission takes place, it is expected that the value of the Company’s investment in musicMagpie PLC will increase by comparison with its current carrying value as reflected in the Company’s unaudited net asset value as at 31 December 2020, which was announced on 25 February 2021. The Board intends to make a further announcement that will quantify the impact, after pricing has been finalised and the admission has taken place.

