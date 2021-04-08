Global Methanol Capacity and Capital Expenditure Outlook Report 2020: Capacity to Potentially Increase from 148.44 Million Tonnes Per Annum (mtpa) in 2019 to 310.94 mtpa in 2030

Global methanol capacity is poised to see considerable growth over the upcoming years, potentially increasing from 148.44 million tonnes per annum (mtpa) in 2019 to 310.94 mtpa in 2030. Around 136 planned and announced plants are slated to come online in the next nine years, primarily in the Former Soviet Union and Asia

  • Global methanol capacity outlook by region
  • Methanol planned and announced plants details
  • Capacity share of the major methanol producers globally
  • Global methanol capital expenditure outlook by region

  • Understand key trends in the global methanol industry
  • Understand regional methanol supply scenario
  • Identify opportunities in the global methanol industry with the help of upcoming plants and capital expenditure outlook
  • Understand the current and future competitive scenario

1. Table of Contents
1.1. List of Tables
1.2. List of Figures

2. Global Methanol Capacity and Capital Expenditure Outlook
2.1. Key Highlights
2.2. Major New Plant Announcements
2.3. New Plant Cancellations
2.4. Key Stalled Plant
2.5. Global Methanol Capacity Contribution by Region
2.6. Global Methanol Capacity Contribution by Active, Planned, and Announced Plants, 2020
2.7. Key Companies by Methanol Capacity Contributions (% Share), 2019
2.8. Key Countries by Active Global Capacity Contributions to Methanol Industry
2.9. Key Feedstocks by Capacity Contributions to Global Methanol Industry
2.10. Regional Capacity Contributions to Global Methanol Industry by Feedstock
2.11. Regional Capacity Additions from Planned and Announced Plants
2.12. Key Countries' Capacity Additions from Planned and Announced Plants
2.13. Key Companies' Capacity Additions from Planned and Announced Plants
2.14. Regional Capex Spending on Planned and Announced Plants
2.15. Key Countries' Capex Spending on Planned and Announced Plants

  • Sherwood Energy Ltd
  • IGP Methanol LLC
  • NW Innovation Works Inc
  • China Petrochemical Corp
  • Reliance Industries Ltd
  • Tianjin Bohai Chemical Industry Co Ltd
  • Melbana Energy Ltd
  • Yakut Fuel and Energy Co
  • Oteko
  • Shandong Yuhuang Chemical Co Ltd
  • MetCap Petrochemicals

