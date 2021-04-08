Healthcare Supply Chain Management Market Report 2021 | Size, Share, Growth, Trends, Revenue, Competitive Landscape, Analysis, Driving Factors, Forecast 2021-2028

Pune, India, April 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A rapidly rising patient pool is anticipated to be the key driver of the global healthcare supply chain management market during the forecast period. Fortune Business Insights provides valuable market analysis through its report, The report also incorporates a comprehensive evaluation of possible market trends and the factors that will play a key role in the market.

Healthcare supply chain management refers to systems and processes involved in streamlining backend operations in the healthcare ecosystem. Its focus is on ensuring that healthcare resources are procured and delivered in an efficient and timely manner to different locations. The operations related to supply chain management include use of analytics, use of RFID technologies, virtual centralization of supply chains, and supply utilization management practices.

Some of the major companies that are present in the global healthcare supply chain management market

McKesson Corporation

SAP

Intermountain Healthcare

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation

Owens & Minor, Inc.

United Parcel Service of America, Inc.

Henry Schein, Inc.

Cardinal Health

Oracle and others.





Multiple Benefits to Spur Market Growth

The global healthcare supply chain management market is slated to witness accelerated growth as awareness about supply chain and its advantages spreads. For example, advanced analytics in healthcare supply chain can help hospitals and healthcare organizations to make informed decisions about their inventories, spending patterns and so on. Furthermore, an efficient supply chain system can enable better vendor management by standardizing monitoring techniques. Cost optimization, simplification of ordering and procurement processes, and reduction of overhead costs are factors that fuel the global healthcare supply chain management industry in the forecast period.





The report provides a detailed evaluation of the market by highlighting information on different aspects which include drivers, restraints, opportunities, and threats. This information can help stakeholders to make appropriate decisions before investing. The financial parameters which are assessed include the sales, profits and the overall revenue generated by the key players of Market. Furthermore, the report offers a detailed analysis and information as per Pharmaceuticals Market Growth Analysis by manufacturers, market segments helping our readers to get a comprehensive overview of the global market. Several players are planning to focus on developing cost-effective products or services, aiming to maintain a strong foothold in the market.

Lack of Awareness of Supply Chain in Developing Countries to Hinder the Market

A study paper published by researchers at IIM-Lucknow showed that hospital managers in developing countries have low awareness regarding supply chain management methods and technologies. This can prove to be a major roadblock for the global healthcare supply chain management market growth. Moreover, installation of supply chain systems is a costly affair, taking up almost 40% of a hospital’s operating budget. This factor could emerge as a major hindrance in the global healthcare supply chain management industry during the forecast period.





Segmentation of the Global Healthcare Supply Chain Management Market

By Component

• Software

• Hardware

By Deployment

• On-premise Based

• Cloud-Based

By End User

• Hospitals

• Medical Devices Manufacturers

• Others

By Geography

• North America (USA and Canada)

• Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia and Rest of Europe)

• Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia Pacific)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America)

• Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of Middle East & Africa)





