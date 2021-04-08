Global Wood Adhesives Market to Reach $6.6 Billion by 2027

New York, April 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Wood Adhesives Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06033315/?utm_source=GNW

6 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.5% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Plywood, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 4.6% CAGR and reach US$2.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Particleboard segment is readjusted to a revised 4.5% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.3 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.3% CAGR

- The Wood Adhesives market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.3 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.4 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 7.3% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.6% and 3.6% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.3% CAGR.

- Medium-Density Fiberboard Segment to Record 4.7% CAGR

- In the global Medium-Density Fiberboard segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 4.4% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$802.3 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$1.1 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$885.8 Million by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 5.1% CAGR through the analysis period.



- Select Competitors (Total 34 Featured) -

3M Company

Akzonobel N.V.

Ashland Inc.

Bostik SA

H.B. Fuller

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

Jubilant Industries

Pidilite Industries

Sika AG

The DOW Chemical Company







I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Wood Adhesives by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 2: World Historic Review for Wood Adhesives by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Wood Adhesives by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Plywood by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 5: World Historic Review for Plywood by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Plywood by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Particleboard by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 8: World Historic Review for Particleboard by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Particleboard by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for Medium-Density

Fiberboard by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 11: World Historic Review for Medium-Density Fiberboard

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Medium-Density

Fiberboard by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,

Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Oriented Strand

Board by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 14: World Historic Review for Oriented Strand Board by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Oriented Strand Board

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 16: World Current & Future Analysis for High-Density

Fiberboard by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 17: World Historic Review for High-Density Fiberboard by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for High-Density Fiberboard

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 19: World Current & Future Analysis for Other Substrates

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 20: World Historic Review for Other Substrates by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Substrates by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 22: World Current & Future Analysis for Housing

Components by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 23: World Historic Review for Housing Components by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Housing Components by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 25: World Current & Future Analysis for Other

Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 26: World Historic Review for Other Applications by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 27: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Applications by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 28: World Current & Future Analysis for Furniture by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 29: World Historic Review for Furniture by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 30: World 15-Year Perspective for Furniture by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 31: World Current & Future Analysis for Flooring by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 32: World Historic Review for Flooring by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 33: World 15-Year Perspective for Flooring by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 34: World Current & Future Analysis for Doors & Windows

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 35: World Historic Review for Doors & Windows by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 36: World 15-Year Perspective for Doors & Windows by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Table 37: USA Current & Future Analysis for Wood Adhesives by

Substrate - Plywood, Particleboard, Medium-Density Fiberboard,

Oriented Strand Board, High-Density Fiberboard and Other

Substrates - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 38: USA Historic Review for Wood Adhesives by Substrate -

Plywood, Particleboard, Medium-Density Fiberboard, Oriented

Strand Board, High-Density Fiberboard and Other Substrates

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 39: USA 15-Year Perspective for Wood Adhesives by

Substrate - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Plywood,

Particleboard, Medium-Density Fiberboard, Oriented Strand

Board, High-Density Fiberboard and Other Substrates for the

Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 40: USA Current & Future Analysis for Wood Adhesives by

Application - Housing Components, Other Applications,

Furniture, Flooring and Doors & Windows - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 41: USA Historic Review for Wood Adhesives by Application -

Housing Components, Other Applications, Furniture, Flooring

and Doors & Windows Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 42: USA 15-Year Perspective for Wood Adhesives by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Housing

Components, Other Applications, Furniture, Flooring and Doors &

Windows for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



CANADA

Table 43: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Wood Adhesives

by Substrate - Plywood, Particleboard, Medium-Density

Fiberboard, Oriented Strand Board, High-Density Fiberboard and

Other Substrates - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 44: Canada Historic Review for Wood Adhesives by

Substrate - Plywood, Particleboard, Medium-Density Fiberboard,

Oriented Strand Board, High-Density Fiberboard and Other

Substrates Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 45: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Wood Adhesives by

Substrate - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Plywood,

Particleboard, Medium-Density Fiberboard, Oriented Strand

Board, High-Density Fiberboard and Other Substrates for the

Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 46: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Wood Adhesives

by Application - Housing Components, Other Applications,

Furniture, Flooring and Doors & Windows - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 47: Canada Historic Review for Wood Adhesives by

Application - Housing Components, Other Applications,

Furniture, Flooring and Doors & Windows Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 48: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Wood Adhesives by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Housing

Components, Other Applications, Furniture, Flooring and Doors &

Windows for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



JAPAN

Table 49: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Wood Adhesives by

Substrate - Plywood, Particleboard, Medium-Density Fiberboard,

Oriented Strand Board, High-Density Fiberboard and Other

Substrates - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 50: Japan Historic Review for Wood Adhesives by Substrate -

Plywood, Particleboard, Medium-Density Fiberboard, Oriented

Strand Board, High-Density Fiberboard and Other Substrates

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 51: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Wood Adhesives by

Substrate - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Plywood,

Particleboard, Medium-Density Fiberboard, Oriented Strand

Board, High-Density Fiberboard and Other Substrates for the

Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 52: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Wood Adhesives by

Application - Housing Components, Other Applications,

Furniture, Flooring and Doors & Windows - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 53: Japan Historic Review for Wood Adhesives by

Application - Housing Components, Other Applications,

Furniture, Flooring and Doors & Windows Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 54: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Wood Adhesives by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Housing

Components, Other Applications, Furniture, Flooring and Doors &

Windows for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



CHINA

Table 55: China Current & Future Analysis for Wood Adhesives by

Substrate - Plywood, Particleboard, Medium-Density Fiberboard,

Oriented Strand Board, High-Density Fiberboard and Other

Substrates - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 56: China Historic Review for Wood Adhesives by Substrate -

Plywood, Particleboard, Medium-Density Fiberboard, Oriented

Strand Board, High-Density Fiberboard and Other Substrates

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 57: China 15-Year Perspective for Wood Adhesives by

Substrate - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Plywood,

Particleboard, Medium-Density Fiberboard, Oriented Strand

Board, High-Density Fiberboard and Other Substrates for the

Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 58: China Current & Future Analysis for Wood Adhesives by

Application - Housing Components, Other Applications,

Furniture, Flooring and Doors & Windows - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 59: China Historic Review for Wood Adhesives by

Application - Housing Components, Other Applications,

Furniture, Flooring and Doors & Windows Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 60: China 15-Year Perspective for Wood Adhesives by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Housing

Components, Other Applications, Furniture, Flooring and Doors &

Windows for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



EUROPE

Table 61: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Wood Adhesives

by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain,

Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 62: Europe Historic Review for Wood Adhesives by

Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia

and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 63: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Wood Adhesives by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe

Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 64: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Wood Adhesives

by Substrate - Plywood, Particleboard, Medium-Density

Fiberboard, Oriented Strand Board, High-Density Fiberboard and

Other Substrates - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 65: Europe Historic Review for Wood Adhesives by

Substrate - Plywood, Particleboard, Medium-Density Fiberboard,

Oriented Strand Board, High-Density Fiberboard and Other

Substrates Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 66: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Wood Adhesives by

Substrate - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Plywood,

Particleboard, Medium-Density Fiberboard, Oriented Strand

Board, High-Density Fiberboard and Other Substrates for the

Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 67: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Wood Adhesives

by Application - Housing Components, Other Applications,

Furniture, Flooring and Doors & Windows - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 68: Europe Historic Review for Wood Adhesives by

Application - Housing Components, Other Applications,

Furniture, Flooring and Doors & Windows Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 69: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Wood Adhesives by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Housing

Components, Other Applications, Furniture, Flooring and Doors &

Windows for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



FRANCE

Table 70: France Current & Future Analysis for Wood Adhesives

by Substrate - Plywood, Particleboard, Medium-Density

Fiberboard, Oriented Strand Board, High-Density Fiberboard and

Other Substrates - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 71: France Historic Review for Wood Adhesives by

Substrate - Plywood, Particleboard, Medium-Density Fiberboard,

Oriented Strand Board, High-Density Fiberboard and Other

Substrates Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 72: France 15-Year Perspective for Wood Adhesives by

Substrate - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Plywood,

Particleboard, Medium-Density Fiberboard, Oriented Strand

Board, High-Density Fiberboard and Other Substrates for the

Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 73: France Current & Future Analysis for Wood Adhesives

by Application - Housing Components, Other Applications,

Furniture, Flooring and Doors & Windows - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 74: France Historic Review for Wood Adhesives by

Application - Housing Components, Other Applications,

Furniture, Flooring and Doors & Windows Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 75: France 15-Year Perspective for Wood Adhesives by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Housing

Components, Other Applications, Furniture, Flooring and Doors &

Windows for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



GERMANY

Table 76: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Wood Adhesives

by Substrate - Plywood, Particleboard, Medium-Density

Fiberboard, Oriented Strand Board, High-Density Fiberboard and

Other Substrates - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 77: Germany Historic Review for Wood Adhesives by

Substrate - Plywood, Particleboard, Medium-Density Fiberboard,

Oriented Strand Board, High-Density Fiberboard and Other

Substrates Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 78: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Wood Adhesives by

Substrate - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Plywood,

Particleboard, Medium-Density Fiberboard, Oriented Strand

Board, High-Density Fiberboard and Other Substrates for the

Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 79: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Wood Adhesives

by Application - Housing Components, Other Applications,

Furniture, Flooring and Doors & Windows - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 80: Germany Historic Review for Wood Adhesives by

Application - Housing Components, Other Applications,

Furniture, Flooring and Doors & Windows Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 81: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Wood Adhesives by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Housing

Components, Other Applications, Furniture, Flooring and Doors &

Windows for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



ITALY

Table 82: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Wood Adhesives by

Substrate - Plywood, Particleboard, Medium-Density Fiberboard,

Oriented Strand Board, High-Density Fiberboard and Other

Substrates - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 83: Italy Historic Review for Wood Adhesives by Substrate -

Plywood, Particleboard, Medium-Density Fiberboard, Oriented

Strand Board, High-Density Fiberboard and Other Substrates

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 84: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Wood Adhesives by

Substrate - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Plywood,

Particleboard, Medium-Density Fiberboard, Oriented Strand

Board, High-Density Fiberboard and Other Substrates for the

Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 85: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Wood Adhesives by

Application - Housing Components, Other Applications,

Furniture, Flooring and Doors & Windows - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 86: Italy Historic Review for Wood Adhesives by

Application - Housing Components, Other Applications,

Furniture, Flooring and Doors & Windows Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 87: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Wood Adhesives by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Housing

Components, Other Applications, Furniture, Flooring and Doors &

Windows for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 88: UK Current & Future Analysis for Wood Adhesives by

Substrate - Plywood, Particleboard, Medium-Density Fiberboard,

Oriented Strand Board, High-Density Fiberboard and Other

Substrates - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 89: UK Historic Review for Wood Adhesives by Substrate -

Plywood, Particleboard, Medium-Density Fiberboard, Oriented

Strand Board, High-Density Fiberboard and Other Substrates

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 90: UK 15-Year Perspective for Wood Adhesives by

Substrate - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Plywood,

Particleboard, Medium-Density Fiberboard, Oriented Strand

Board, High-Density Fiberboard and Other Substrates for the

Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 91: UK Current & Future Analysis for Wood Adhesives by

Application - Housing Components, Other Applications,

Furniture, Flooring and Doors & Windows - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 92: UK Historic Review for Wood Adhesives by Application -

Housing Components, Other Applications, Furniture, Flooring

and Doors & Windows Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 93: UK 15-Year Perspective for Wood Adhesives by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Housing

Components, Other Applications, Furniture, Flooring and Doors &

Windows for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



SPAIN

Table 94: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Wood Adhesives by

Substrate - Plywood, Particleboard, Medium-Density Fiberboard,

Oriented Strand Board, High-Density Fiberboard and Other

Substrates - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 95: Spain Historic Review for Wood Adhesives by Substrate -

Plywood, Particleboard, Medium-Density Fiberboard, Oriented

Strand Board, High-Density Fiberboard and Other Substrates

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 96: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Wood Adhesives by

Substrate - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Plywood,

Particleboard, Medium-Density Fiberboard, Oriented Strand

Board, High-Density Fiberboard and Other Substrates for the

Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 97: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Wood Adhesives by

Application - Housing Components, Other Applications,

Furniture, Flooring and Doors & Windows - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 98: Spain Historic Review for Wood Adhesives by

Application - Housing Components, Other Applications,

Furniture, Flooring and Doors & Windows Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 99: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Wood Adhesives by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Housing

Components, Other Applications, Furniture, Flooring and Doors &

Windows for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



RUSSIA

Table 100: Russia Current & Future Analysis for Wood Adhesives

by Substrate - Plywood, Particleboard, Medium-Density

Fiberboard, Oriented Strand Board, High-Density Fiberboard and

Other Substrates - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 101: Russia Historic Review for Wood Adhesives by

Substrate - Plywood, Particleboard, Medium-Density Fiberboard,

Oriented Strand Board, High-Density Fiberboard and Other

Substrates Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 102: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Wood Adhesives by

Substrate - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Plywood,

Particleboard, Medium-Density Fiberboard, Oriented Strand

Board, High-Density Fiberboard and Other Substrates for the

Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 103: Russia Current & Future Analysis for Wood Adhesives

by Application - Housing Components, Other Applications,

Furniture, Flooring and Doors & Windows - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 104: Russia Historic Review for Wood Adhesives by

Application - Housing Components, Other Applications,

Furniture, Flooring and Doors & Windows Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 105: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Wood Adhesives by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Housing

Components, Other Applications, Furniture, Flooring and Doors &

Windows for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 106: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Wood

Adhesives by Substrate - Plywood, Particleboard, Medium-Density

Fiberboard, Oriented Strand Board, High-Density Fiberboard and

Other Substrates - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 107: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Wood Adhesives by

Substrate - Plywood, Particleboard, Medium-Density Fiberboard,

Oriented Strand Board, High-Density Fiberboard and Other

Substrates Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 108: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Wood

Adhesives by Substrate - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Plywood, Particleboard, Medium-Density Fiberboard, Oriented

Strand Board, High-Density Fiberboard and Other Substrates for

the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 109: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Wood

Adhesives by Application - Housing Components, Other

Applications, Furniture, Flooring and Doors & Windows -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 110: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Wood Adhesives by

Application - Housing Components, Other Applications,

Furniture, Flooring and Doors & Windows Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 111: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Wood

Adhesives by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Housing Components, Other Applications, Furniture, Flooring

and Doors & Windows for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 112: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Wood

Adhesives by Geographic Region - Australia, India, South Korea

and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 113: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Wood Adhesives by

Geographic Region - Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of

Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 114: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Wood Adhesives

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets

for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 115: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Wood

Adhesives by Substrate - Plywood, Particleboard, Medium-Density

Fiberboard, Oriented Strand Board, High-Density Fiberboard and

Other Substrates - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 116: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Wood Adhesives by

Substrate - Plywood, Particleboard, Medium-Density Fiberboard,

Oriented Strand Board, High-Density Fiberboard and Other

Substrates Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 117: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Wood Adhesives

by Substrate - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Plywood,

Particleboard, Medium-Density Fiberboard, Oriented Strand

Board, High-Density Fiberboard and Other Substrates for the

Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 118: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Wood

Adhesives by Application - Housing Components, Other

Applications, Furniture, Flooring and Doors & Windows -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 119: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Wood Adhesives by

Application - Housing Components, Other Applications,

Furniture, Flooring and Doors & Windows Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 120: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Wood Adhesives

by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Housing Components, Other Applications, Furniture, Flooring and



