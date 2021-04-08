Automotive Hypervisor Market by Type, Vehicle Type, End-user, Level of Autonomous Driving, Bus System and Region - Global Forecast to 2026

Dublin, April 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Automotive Hypervisor Market by Type (Type 1 & Type 2), Vehicle Type (PC, LCV & HCV), End User (Economy, Mid-Priced & Luxury), Level of Autonomous Driving (Autonomous & Semi-Autonomous (Level 1, 2 & 3), Bus System, and Region - Global Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global automotive hypervisor market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 39.3% during the forecast period to reach USD 704 million by 2026 from an estimated USD 134 million in 2021.

Adoption of advanced features in vehicles and the rise in adoption of connected cars would drive the growth of the automotive hypervisor market. Also, virtualized hypervisor layer in in-vehicle infotainment reduces the complexity of the electrical architecture of vehicles. However, the lack of standard protocol to develop software platforms for automotive applications is a major restraint for the growth of the automotive hypervisor market.

However, the COVID-19 pandemic is expected to have a slight impact on the automotive hypervisor market. Both the production and sales of new vehicles had come to a halt in Q1 and Q2 of 2020 across the globe as the whole ecosystem had been disrupted. However, in the next two quarters, the sale of vehicles has been on the rise especially for passenger vehicles. OEMs had to wait until lockdowns were lifted to resume production, which affected their business. Post the pandemic, the demand for mass transportation would increase, as people would return to their workplace, and use public transportation. In addition, component manufacturing is also suspended, and small Tier II and Tier III manufacturers could face liquidity issues

Type 1 is the fastest growing segment in the automotive hypervisor market during the forecast period.

Type 1 is the fastest growing segment due to its simple architecture in the hardware which is attributed to its growth during the forecast period. The major advantage of type 1 hypervisor does not manipulate the hardware, unlike type 2 segment. Type 1 hypervisor helps in the high performance of the system application as the virtual layer interacts directly with the kernel. Thus, placing hardware, hypervisor, and the operating system making the operation more efficient in automotive applications. These factors are combinedly contributing to the fastest growth of type 1 segment of the automotive hypervisor market.

The passenger car segment is expected to dominate the automotive hypervisor market.

Intervention of innovative technologies in advanced user interface coupled with the integration of various automotive applications to support centralized function in the passenger car segment is fuelling the growth of the automotive hypervisor market. The software, as well as hardware content and onboard computer systems in passenger vehicles, are more compared to commercial vehicles. The connected passenger cars are expected to be the ultimate Internet of Things (IoT) in the coming years. These factors are majorly responsible for the anticipated growth of the passenger car segment in the automotive hypervisor market.

Asia Pacific is expected to record the fastest growth rate during the forecast period.

The Asia Pacific market is a vast geographical region comprising countries like Japan, China, India, South Korea, and Thailand. China is the largest producer of automobiles in the world. Recent infrastructure developments have boosted the passenger, light-duty and electric vehicle markets in the region. Furthermore, nearly all major OEMs have invested in the Chinese market, which is inclined toward small and affordable passenger vehicles. Also, the automotive industry in India is growing at a faster rate than many other countries in Asia Pacific. There has been an increase in the demand for luxury and mid-priced vehicles in the country over the past decade. OEMs such as Suzuki and Hyundai are now offering advanced electronic applications in their mid-segment vehicle variants, which will drive the demand for the automotive hypervisor market in the future. In addition to this, countries like Japan, South Korea, and Thailand are again pushing the growth of the automotive hypervisor market in the region.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the Automotive Hypervisor Market

4.2 Automotive Hypervisor Market Share, by Country

4.3 Automotive Hypervisor Market, by Type

4.4 Automotive Hypervisor Market, by Level of Autonomous Driving

4.5 Automotive Hypervisor Market, by End-user

4.6 Automotive Hypervisor Market, by Vehicle Type

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Integration of Various Automotive Applications to Support Centralized Function

5.2.1.2 Increasing Complexity of Electrical/Electronic (E/E) Architecture in Modern Vehicles

5.2.1.3 Increasing Use of Innovative Technologies in Advanced User Interface

5.2.1.4 Increasing Adoption of Connected Cars and Advanced Automotive Technologies

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Lack of Standard Protocols to Develop Software Platforms for Automotive Applications

5.2.2.2 Lower Implementation of Technology in Economy Vehicles

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Leveraging Automotive Software for Embedded Hypervisors

5.2.3.2 Advanced Embedded Technology is the Key for Semi-Autonomous and Autonomous Cars

5.2.3.3 Consolidation of EcUS

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Impact of Hardware on Power Management

5.2.4.2 Risk of Cybersecurity in Connected Vehicles

5.3 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.4 Value Chain Analysis

5.5 Case Study

5.5.1 A Case Study on Autov- An Automotive Testbed for Real-Time Virtualization

5.5.2 A Case Study for the Evaluation of Embedded Hypervisor on the Automotive Platform

5.6 Patent Analysis

5.7 Regulatory Overview

5.8 Recommendations for Hypervisor Deployment by Key Industry Players

5.9 Introduction to COVID-19

5.10 COVID-19 Health Assessment

5.11 COVID-19 Economic Assessment

5.11.1 COVID-19 Economic Impact-Scenario Assessment

5.11.2 Impact of COVID-19 on the Automotive Industry

5.11.3 Oem Announcements

5.11.4 Impact on Automotive Production

5.12 Automotive Hypervisor Market, Scenarios (2020-2026)

5.12.1 Most Likely Scenario

5.12.2 Optimistic Scenario

5.12.3 Pessimistic Scenario

5.13 Revenue Shift for Automotive Software Vendors

6 Industry Trends

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Technology Overview

6.3 Embedded Hypervisor Technology

7 Automotive Hypervisor Market, by End-user

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Operational Data

7.2.1 Assumptions

7.3 Research Methodology

7.4 Economy Vehicles

7.4.1 Adoption of Advanced Features in Economy Segment Expected to Boost Growth of Hypervisor Technology Market

7.5 Mid-Priced Vehicles

7.5.1 Advancements in Infotainment Features for Mid-Priced Segment is Fueling the Growth of the Automotive Hypervisor Market

7.6 Luxury Vehicles

7.6.1 Increasing Adoption of Connected Vehicles is Leading to the Growth of the Luxury Vehicles Segment

7.7 Key Primary Insights

8 Automotive Hypervisor Market, by Vehicle Type

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Operational Data

8.2.1 Assumptions

8.3 Research Methodology

8.4 Passenger Cars

8.4.1 Increasing Demand for Connected Vehicles is Expected to Drive the Automotive Hypervisor Market

8.5 Light Commercial Vehicles (LCVs)

8.5.1 Increasing Sales of Light Commercial Vehicles in North America Are Expected to Drive the Automotive Hypervisor Market

8.6 Heavy Commercial Vehicles

8.6.1 Enhanced Communication, and Safety Systems to Drive the Heavy Commercial Vehicle Market

8.7 Key Primary Insights

9 Automotive Hypervisor Market, by Type

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Operational Data

9.2.1 Assumptions

9.3 Research Methodology

9.4 Type 1

9.4.1 Safety Applications Are Expected to Lead to the Demand for the Type 1 Hypervisor Technology

9.5 Type 2

9.5.1 Type 2 Hypervisor to Witness Demand from Non-Critical Applications

9.6 Key Primary Insights

10 Automotive Hypervisor Market, by Level of Autonomous Driving

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Operational Data

10.2.1 Assumptions

10.3 Research Methodology

10.4 Autonomous Vehicles

10.4.1 Need for High Efficiency in Self-Driving Vehicles Expected to Boost the Automotive Hypervisor Market

10.5 Semi-Autonomous Vehicles

10.5.1 Increasing Safety and Convenience Applications Are Expected to Drive Hypervisor Market

10.5.2 Level 1 Semi Autonomous Vehicles

10.5.3 Level 2 Semi Autonomous Vehicles

10.5.4 Level 3 Semi Autonomous Vehicles

10.6 Key Primary Insights

11 Automotive Hypervisor Market, by Bus System

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Can

11.3 Ethernet

11.4 Flexray

11.5 Lin

12 Automotive Hypervisor Market, by Region

12.1 Introduction

12.2 Operational Data

12.3 Research Methodology

12.4 Asia-Pacific

12.5 Europe

12.6 North America

12.7 Rest of the World

12.8 Key Primary Insights

13 Competitive Landscape

13.1 Market Evaluation Framework

13.2 Overview

13.3 Market Share Analysis for Automotive Hypervisor

13.4 Market Evaluation Framework: Revenue Analysis of Top Listed/Public Players

13.5 Ranking Analysis for the Automotive Hypervisor Market

13.6 Competitive Scenario

13.6.1 New Product Developments

13.6.2 Deals

13.6.3 Others

13.7 Competitive Leadership Mapping for the Automotive Hypervisor Market

13.7.1 Stars

13.7.2 Emerging Leaders

13.7.3 Pervasive

13.7.4 Participant

13.8 Strength of Product Portfolio

13.8.1 Automotive Hypervisor Market: Company Product Footprint, 2020

13.8.2 Automotive Hypervisor Market: Company Application Footprint, 2020

13.8.3 Automotive Hypervisor Market: Company Industry Footprint, 2020

13.8.4 Automotive Hypervisor Market: Company Region Footprint, 2020

13.9 Automotive Hypervisor Market: Startup/SME Evaluation Matrix, 2020

13.10 Winners Vs. Tail-Enders

14 Company Profiles

14.1 Key Players

14.1.1 Blackberry

14.1.2 Siemens

14.1.3 Renesas

14.1.4 NXP

14.1.5 Continental

14.1.6 Wind River Systems

14.1.7 Green Hills Software

14.1.8 Sasken

14.1.9 Denso

14.1.10 Visteon

14.1.11 Nutanix

14.1.12 Luxoft

14.2 Other Players

14.2.1 Panasonic

14.2.2 Harman

14.2.3 Kpit

14.2.4 Tata Elxsi

14.2.5 Sysgo

14.2.6 Opensynergy

14.2.7 Hangsheng Technology

14.2.8 Bitdefender

14.2.9 Qt Company

14.2.10 IBM

14.2.11 Qualcomm

14.2.12 Vmware

14.2.13 Texas Instruments

15 Appendix

15.1 Insights from Industry Experts

15.2 Discussion Guide

15.3 Knowledge Store: Subscription Portal

15.4 Available Customizations

15.5 Related Reports

15.6 Author Details

