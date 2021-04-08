Global Microscopy Devices Market (2020 to 2024) - Featuring Bruker, Carl Zeiss and Euromex Microscopen Among Others

Dublin, April 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Microscopy Devices Market 2020-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The microscopy devices market is poised to grow by $2.12 billion during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 7% during the forecast period.



This report on the microscopy devices market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.



The market is driven by the increase in nanotechnology research and technological advancements.



The microscopy devices market analysis includes the product segment, application segment and geographical landscapes. This study identifies the increasing number of product launches as one of the prime reasons driving the microscopy devices market growth during the next few years.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.



This report on the the microscopy devices market covers the following areas:

Microscopy devices market sizing

Microscopy devices market forecast

Microscopy devices market industry analysis

The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading microscopy devices market vendors that include Bruker Corp., Carl Zeiss AG, Euromex Microscopen BV, Hitachi High-Technologies Corp., JEOL Ltd., Leica Microsystems, Nikon Corp., NT-MDT Spectrum Instruments Group, Olympus Corp., and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. Also, the microscopy devices market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The market research report provides a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast an accurate market growth.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

Market Overview

2. Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Value chain analysis

3. Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019-2024

4. Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

5. Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

Optical microscope - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Electron microscope - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Scanning probe microscope - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Product

6. Market Segmentation by Application

Market segments

Comparison by Application

Semiconductor - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Life science - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Material science - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Nanotechnology - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Others - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Application

7. Customer Landscape



8. Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

9. Vendor Landscape

Competitive scenario

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Industry risks

10. Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Bruker Corp.

Carl Zeiss AG

Euromex Microscopen BV

Hitachi High-Technologies Corp.

JEOL Ltd.

Leica Microsystems

Nikon Corp.

NT-MDT Spectrum Instruments Group

Olympus Corp.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

11. Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/sdmzf7