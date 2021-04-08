Global Microscopy Devices Market (2020 to 2024) - Featuring Bruker, Carl Zeiss and Euromex Microscopen Among Others

Dublin, April 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Microscopy Devices Market 2020-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The microscopy devices market is poised to grow by $2.12 billion during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 7% during the forecast period.
This report on the microscopy devices market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
The market is driven by the increase in nanotechnology research and technological advancements.
The microscopy devices market analysis includes the product segment, application segment and geographical landscapes. This study identifies the increasing number of product launches as one of the prime reasons driving the microscopy devices market growth during the next few years.
The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.
This report on the the microscopy devices market covers the following areas:
- Microscopy devices market sizing
- Microscopy devices market forecast
- Microscopy devices market industry analysis
The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading microscopy devices market vendors that include Bruker Corp., Carl Zeiss AG, Euromex Microscopen BV, Hitachi High-Technologies Corp., JEOL Ltd., Leica Microsystems, Nikon Corp., NT-MDT Spectrum Instruments Group, Olympus Corp., and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. Also, the microscopy devices market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.
The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.
The market research report provides a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast an accurate market growth.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
- Market Overview
2. Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Value chain analysis
3. Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2019
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2019-2024
4. Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
5. Market Segmentation by Product
- Market segments
- Comparison by Product
- Optical microscope - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Electron microscope - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Scanning probe microscope - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by Product
6. Market Segmentation by Application
- Market segments
- Comparison by Application
- Semiconductor - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Life science - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Material science - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Nanotechnology - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Others - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by Application
7. Customer Landscape
8. Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
9. Vendor Landscape
- Competitive scenario
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
- Industry risks
10. Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Bruker Corp.
- Carl Zeiss AG
- Euromex Microscopen BV
- Hitachi High-Technologies Corp.
- JEOL Ltd.
- Leica Microsystems
- Nikon Corp.
- NT-MDT Spectrum Instruments Group
- Olympus Corp.
- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
11. Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
