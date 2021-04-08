Worldwide Pressure Monitoring Devices Industry to 2024 - Key Drivers, Challenges and Trends

Dublin, April 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Pressure Monitoring Devices Market 2020-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The pressure monitoring devices market is poised to grow by $3.28 billion during 2020-2024 decelerating at a CAGR of 9% during the forecast period.
This report on the pressure monitoring devices market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
The market is driven by the advances in technology and growing applications of intracranial pressure monitoring devices.
The pressure monitoring devices market analysis includes the product segment and geographical landscapes. This study identifies the growing prevalence of chronic diseases as one of the prime reasons driving the pressure monitoring devices market growth during the next few years.
The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.
This report on the the pressure monitoring devices market covers the following areas:
- Pressure monitoring devices market sizing
- Pressure monitoring devices market forecast
- Pressure monitoring devices market industry analysis
The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading pressure monitoring devices market vendors that include A&D Co. Ltd., Beurer GmbH, Dragerwerk AG & Co. KGaA, ERKA. Kallmeyer Medizintechnik GmbH & Co. KG, Gaeltec Device Ltd., General Electric Co., Hill-Rom Holdings Inc., Koninklijke Philips NV, Medtronic Plc, and Rudolf Riester GmbH. Also, the pressure monitoring devices market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.
The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.
The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary.
The analyst's market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast an accurate market growth.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
- Market Overview
2. Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
3. Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2019
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2019-2024
4. Five Forces Analysis
- Five force summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
5. Market Segmentation by Product
- Market segments
- Comparison by Product
- Pulmonary pressure monitoring devices - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- BP monitoring devices - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- ICP monitoring devices - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by Product
6. Market Segmentation by End-user
- Hospitals
- ASCs
- Others
7. Customer Landscape
8. Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- ROW - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
9. Vendor Landscape
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
10. Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- A&D Co. Ltd.
- Beurer GmbH
- Dragerwerk AG & Co. KGaA
- ERKA. Kallmeyer Medizintechnik GmbH & Co. KG
- Gaeltec Device Ltd.
- General Electric Co.
- Hill-Rom Holdings Inc.
- Koninklijke Philips NV
- Medtronic Plc
- Rudolf Riester GmbH
11. Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/88ce35