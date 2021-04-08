Kimble Applications Launches Enterprise Advisory Board, Bringing Together Leaders From Enterprise Customers

BOSTON, MA & LONDON, UK, April 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kimble Applications, the leading provider of cloud-based professional services automation (PSA) solutions, today announced the launch of its Enterprise Advisory Board, which will bring together peers from some of Kimble’s largest customers from across the globe to share insights and foster long-lasting connections that bring real and lasting value to each customer’s respective organization.

Kimble, which recently received a significant growth investment from technology-focused private equity firm Accel-KKR, held the inaugural meeting of its Enterprise Advisory Board (EAB) virtually on March 25th. The theme of the first meeting was “resilience” and the members discussed how they have managed and processed changes in 2020 and early 2021 across the scope of business operations.

“We hope to make the Kimble EAB the premier executive resource in the professional services industry, something that will take on a life of its own,” said Peter Fitzpatrick, Kimble’s Chief Adoption Officer, who shepherded the planning of the advisory board alongside Kimble’s Head of Customer Adoption Lucy Butterton. “The founding members of the EAB will be instrumental in shaping what this board becomes.”

Founding members of the Kimble Enterprise Advisory Board include:

Giuseppe Cirigioni, Director, Global Services and Support Operations, NI

Stephan Dusold, CIO, GFT Technologies SE

AJ Keval, Senior Director – Digital Infrastructure, Hitachi Vantara Global

Stefan Maynard, CFO, Northgate Public Services

Brian Mizelle, Senior Director, Synopsys, Inc.

Kevin Ochs, Professional Services Business Manager, Esri, Inc

Renaud Oury, Chief Revenue & Data Officer, Apex Group

Alberto Ruocco, CIO, West Monroe

Greg Smith, Managing Partner, Arthur D. Little

Tim Van Oerle, COO Global Services, Finastra

“I joined the EAB as an opportunity to collaborate with peers at other organizations who are utilizing Kimble in an effort to both learn and hopefully shape the future of the solution,” said Brian Mizelle, Senior Director at Synopsys, Inc. “It’s exciting to be part of something that is both integral to our business and yet try and think outside the bounds of our usage to help with its future growth and success. With our investment in Kimble, it's important for Synopsys to see the product continue to evolve and the company to continue on its positive trajectory in the market.”

The Kimble EAB provides an opportunity for leaders from businesses like Synopsys to meet regularly with and interface with top leadership from Kimble, as well as help to guide the future direction of the PSA solution. For AJ Keval, Senior Director – Digital Infrastructure at Hitachi Vantara Global, this was one of the primary reasons he was attracted to joining the Kimble EAB. “Being one of Kimble’s larger customers, we wanted to be able to influence the future roadmap of enhancements that were specific to companies like ours where professional services are sold along with hardware and software.”

Executive leaders from Kimble were heavily involved in the inaugural EAB meeting, with contributions from Chief Executive Officer Sean Hoban, co-founder Mark Robinson, Chief Operations and Finance Officer Steve Sharp, Chief Customer Officer Geoff Pople, as well as recently announced Chief Product & Strategy Officer Sarah Edwards and Chief Sales Officer Daniel Keating.

“I believe it is an excellent idea to understand client needs and business views first-hand and consider them in the product – for the benefit of clients and product alike,” said founding EAB member Stephan Dusold, CIO at GFT Technologies SE. “The inaugural meeting was facilitated professionally, which set the stage for an involved and very insightful discussion. I am looking forward to seeing this develop into a very instrumental platform for Kimble and Kimble clients.”

The group plans to meet quarterly, with meetings alternating between in-person and virtual sessions. In the charter for the Advisory Board, Kimble has committed to ensuring that the members of the EAB drive the agenda for each meeting, with the majority of topics covered being proposed and determined by the board members and not by the Kimble facilitators.

“The foundation was well set and we had lots of ideas flowing around during our first meeting, culminating in a list of more focused topics for our next gathering,” said founding EAB member Biran Mizelle. “This is exactly how an Advisory Board should function with open discussion and probing questions. I’m looking forward to our next opportunity to get together.”

