Athira Pharma to Host Educational Webinar on Targeting HGF/MET: A Naturally Occurring Neuronal Repair Pathway

Webinar to be held Thursday, April 15, at 1:30 p.m. PT / 4:30 p.m. ET

BOTHELL, Wash., April 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Athira Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATHA), a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing small molecules to restore neuronal health and stop neurodegeneration, today announced that it will host an educational webinar on targeting HGF/MET, a naturally occurring, neuronal repair pathway. The live webinar event will be on Thursday, April 15, at 1:30 p.m. PT / 4:30 p.m.ET.

The webinar will feature a discussion with Marwan Sabbagh, M.D., a board-certified neurologist and geriatric neurologist and leading expert in Alzheimer’s disease and dementia. Dr. Sabbagh will discuss the current treatment landscape of Alzheimer's disease and dementia; the need for differentiated approaches; and the critical role of the hepatocyte growth factor (HGF) and its receptor, MET (HGF/MET) repair pathway, in mediating brain health and function. Dr. Sabbagh is a member of Athira’s Clinical Advisory Board.

Kevin Church, Ph.D., Vice President of Discovery at Athira, will also provide an overview of HGF biology, the translational aspect of the pharmacology and ATH-1017: a small molecule therapeutic candidate designed to enhance the activity of HGF/MET, impact neurodegeneration and regenerate brain tissue. Drs. Sabbagh and Church will also be available to answer questions following the formal presentation.

To register for the webinar, please click here. The live event can be accessed from the investors' section of the Athira website at https://investors.athira.com/news-and-events/events-and-presentations. An archived replay will also be available on the company website for at least 30 days following the event.

About Athira Pharma, Inc.

Athira, headquartered in the Seattle area, is a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing small molecules to restore neuronal health and stop neurodegeneration. Athira aims to provide rapid cognitive improvement and alter the course of neurological diseases with our novel mechanism of action. Athira is currently advancing its lead therapeutic candidate, ATH-1017, a novel small molecule for Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s dementia. For more information, visit www.athira.com . You can also follow Athira on Facebook, LinkedIn and @athirapharma on Twitter and Instagram.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are not based on historical fact and include statements regarding ATH-1017 as a potential treatment for Alzheimer’s disease and other dementias. Forward-looking statements generally include statements that are predictive in nature and depend upon or refer to future events or conditions, and include words such as "may," "will," "should," "would," "expect," "plan," "believe," "intend," "pursue," and other similar expressions among others. Any forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations of future events and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially and adversely from those set forth in or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the preliminary data for Athira’s ATH-1017 product candidate from the Phase 1a/b trials will not continue or persist; future potential regulatory milestones of ATH-1017, including those related to current and planned clinical studies may be insufficient to support regulatory submissions or approval; the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on Athira’s business; Athira’s research and development efforts and its ability to advance product candidates into later stages of development may fail; any one or more of Athira’s product candidates may not be successfully developed, approved or commercialized; adverse conditions in the general domestic and global economic markets; as well as the other risks detailed in Athira’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof and Athira undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements. Athira may not actually achieve the plans, intentions, or expectations disclosed in its forward-looking statements, and you should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements.

