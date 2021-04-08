Inmar® Intelligence and SheaMoisture® Celebrate Black-Owned Beauty, Hair and Personal Care Brands Through Limited Edition Unity Boxes

Winston-Salem, NC, April 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inmar Intelligence, a data-driven technology-enabled services company, today released campaign results of a month-long promotion of Black-owned beauty, hair and personal care brands. In conjunction with SheaMoisture and Inmar Intelligence’s community of Instagram influencers, the campaign focused on highlighting diversity and inclusion throughout Black History Month.

In February, select Instagram influencers in Inmar Intelligence’s community showcased a Unity Box, which was sold at Walmart, and included products specifically from Black-owned companies. As an extension of SheaMoisture’s stirring creative campaign “It Comes Naturally” featuring commissioned work from six Black female artists, the exterior of the Unity Box features a beautifully illustrated portrait by artist, Alexis Eke. The campaign resulted in 4,900 Unity Boxes added to shoppers’ carts (equivalent of $50,000 of purchase intent) and Inmar Intelligence saw a 20 percent growth rate among African American participants in its influencer community. Sales from the limited-edition Unity Boxes contributed to the support of Black women entrepreneurs.

“It is extremely important for us to continue to celebrate and bring awareness to Black women entrepreneurs and promote a culture of diversity and inclusion,” said Spencer Baird, EVP, President, Martech at Inmar Intelligence. “Not only were we able to work with SheaMoisture to promote the Unity Box, but also work with our incredible community of influencers to showcase these amazing products. We are encouraged by the relationships that our influencers have built with their new followers and hope that those continue to grow as a result of this campaign.”

“We are thrilled to have worked with Inmar Intelligence and its influencer community to help provide a platform to highlight Black owned businesses,” said Cara Sabin, CEO of SheaMoisture. “Investing in and supporting entrepreneurship is core to how we operate as a business and this campaign is another example of how we’re dedicated to that mission.”

Going beyond the purchase intent of the Unity Boxes, throughout the Black History Month campaign, participating influencers saw 20x higher engagement on content than industry benchmarks.

"I was genuinely excited to be a part of a campaign that was all about shining light on Black-owned businesses. My followers look to me to share brands that have great products but also want to know more about who's behind those products too. SheaMoisture is a brand that I've used for many years now and was excited to share more about the brand along with others that are available at a mass level to my audience."

LeAura Luciano - Social Fabric Influencer

