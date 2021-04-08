Bolt Biotherapeutics to Present at 20th Annual Needham Virtual Healthcare Conference

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., April 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bolt Biotherapeutics (Nasdaq: BOLT), a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering a new class of immuno-oncology agents that combine the targeting precision of antibodies with the power of both the innate and adaptive immune systems, today announced that Randall C. Schatzman, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer, will present a company overview at the 20th Annual Needham Virtual Healthcare Conference on Thursday, April 15, 2021 at 10:15 AM ET.



A live webcast of the presentation will be available on the Events and Presentations page of Bolt’s website at www.boltbio.com. An archived replay will be available for 90 days following the event.

About Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc.

Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering a new class of immuno-oncology agents that combine the targeting precision of antibodies with the power of both the innate and adaptive immune systems. Bolt’s proprietary Boltbody™ Immune-stimulating Antibody Conjugates (ISACs) approach uses immunostimulants to engage and activate myeloid cells that directly kill tumor cells. This leads to the conversion of immunologically “cold” tumors to “hot” tumors. Bolt’s lead candidate, BDC-1001, is a Boltbody ISAC comprised of a HER2-targeting biosimilar of trastuzumab conjugated to one of Bolt’s proprietary TLR7/8 agonists currently undergoing phase 1/2 clinical testing for the treatment of patients with HER2-expressing solid tumors. Bolt is also advancing an additional Boltbody ISAC product candidate targeting CEA (BDC-2034).

Media Contacts:

Maggie Beller or David Schull

Russo Partners, LLC

646-942-5631

maggie.beller@russopartnersllc.com

david.schull@russopartnersllc.com

Investor Relations Contact:

Sarah McCabe

Stern Investor Relations, Inc.

212-362-1200

sarah.mccabe@sternir.com