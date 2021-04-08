LGI Homes expands Seattle presence with a new community near Tacoma

SEATTLE, April 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ: LGIH) today announced the grand opening of Pony Lake, a serene community of 39 single-family homes situated in a prime location east of Tacoma. Located in Pierce County, near WA-167 and I-5, Pony Lake positions homeowners for easy access to a wide variety of sought-after attractions offered south of Seattle, including major employers such as JBLM Air Force Base, Boeing and Amazon. The move-in ready homes at Pony Lake range in size from approximately 1,500 to 2,400 square feet and come equipped with LGI’s CompleteHome™ suite of upgrades. Pricing begins in the low-$500s.



“We are proud to announce our new community in the heart of Pierce County,” said Ryan Stokes, division president at LGI Homes. “Pony Lake offers tremendous value to buyers in Puyallup looking for a brand-new home with modern upgrades included. In addition to beautiful homes, Pony Lake offers on-site amenities, convenient freeway access and majestic views of Mount Rainer, making this an incredible opportunity not to be missed.”

The one- and two-story floor plans at Pony Lake feature thoughtful design and desirable characteristics such as spacious entertaining areas, luxurious owner retreats, flex rooms and covered patios. Homeowners will enjoy the impressive suite of interior enhancements included in each home at Pony Lake, including kitchens appointed with stainless steel appliances by Whirlpool®, polished granite countertops, high-grade cabinetry with crown molding, luxury plank flooring and recessed LED lighting. Other desirable upgrades in the homes include ceiling fans, faux wood blinds, programmable thermostats, double-pane Low-E windows and automatic garage door openers by LiftMaster.

Pony Lake residents are surrounded by an array of amenities. A number of grocers are nearby, including Fred Meyer, Safeway and Walmart. South Hill Mall offers shopping, dining and entertainment for all ages. For outdoor activity, Pony Lake features a private park with a children’s playground, picnic area and basketball court. Within 5 miles of the community, Pioneer Park and Wildwood Park offer wooded settings with hiking trails, picnic areas, sports fields and playgrounds. Additional entertainment opportunities exist a short drive from the community at the Washington State Fairgrounds, Lake Tapps, the Tacoma Dome, Tacoma Mall and America’s Car Museum.

The Pony Lake information center is open daily from 8:30 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. For additional information or to schedule a tour, interested homebuyers are encouraged to call (855) 588-1200 ext 609 or visit LGIHomes.com/PonyLake. To accommodate homebuyers during this time, information centers are open for tours by appointment only and are in compliance with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and local safety guidelines.

About LGI Homes, Inc.

Headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas, LGI Homes, Inc. engages in the design, construction and sale of homes in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, Colorado, North Carolina, South Carolina, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, California, Oregon, Nevada, West Virginia, Virginia and Pennsylvania. Since 2018, LGI Homes has been ranked as the 10th largest residential builder in the United States based on units closed. The Company has a notable legacy of more than 17 years of homebuilding operations, over which time it has closed more than 45,000 homes. For more information about the Company and its new home developments, please visit the Company’s website at www.lgihomes.com.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Rachel Eaton

(281) 362-8998 ext. 2560

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/00f382cf-75e1-411b-95c4-f4caca406722