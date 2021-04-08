Canada’s Safest, Fully Digitized Rental Platform Has Officially Launched In Ontario

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- liv.rent has officially launched in Toronto and with the addition of fully digitized contracts, the entire rental journey is now 100% digital from end-to-end.



Using automated processes, smart AI algorithms, and a dropbox-like storage solution — renting is seamless from search to sign for tenants, landlords, and property managers.



In a post COVID-19 landscape, liv.rent will establish a new digital standard for all rental processes with its forward-thinking contactless rental solution.

For Our Renters:

https://renters.liv.rent/

We are Canada’s most secure rental platform where you can safely sign for your next home from anywhere in the world. Our multi-layered security systems keep your data and documents safe. Also, when you rent from ID and document verified landlords, you’re renting real places from real people, no scams.

For Our Landlords & Property Managers:

https://landlords.liv.rent/

We offer automated solutions for every step of the rental process. Now, the addition of customizable contracts & addendums based on B.C. & Ontario lease forms are the final, missing piece to complete digitization. Smooth data transcription from application to contract helps save time and energy.

liv.rent’s customizable and legally binding contracts are now available for B.C. (BC Residential Tenancy Agreement) and Ontario (Ontario Standard Lease Form) both online and in-app (iOS & Android) with more to come as liv.rent expands from coast to coast.

Always free for renters to use. For more information on our services for renters, please visit https://renters.liv.rent/. And for landlords and property managers, learn how you can start for free now and see our full suite of features at https://landlords.liv.rent/.

liv.rent fast facts:

Between 2019 and 2020, our rental community grew 217%

User activity (including inquiries and applications) increased by 199%

In the same period, we saw a 117% increase in listings

#1 most pet-friendly rental listings website — 38% pet-friendly units compared to only 30% on other sites

About liv.rent:

Founded in 2015, Vancouver-based liv.rent with its innate contactless features that seem purpose-made for a socially-distancing world, officially launched in 2018 and has been changing the way Canada rents ever since.

