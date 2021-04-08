ParcelPal Announces Deal with Sysco@Home

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ParcelPal Technology Inc. (“ParcelPal” or the “Company”), (OTC:PTNYF) (CSE:PKG) (FSE:PT0) is pleased to announce the signing of an agreement to provide delivery services with Sysco@Home. This was upon the successful completion of our pilot that was previously announced on March 9th.



Sysco@Home is the global leader in selling, marketing and distributing food products to restaurants, healthcare, educational facilities, lodging establishments and other customers who prepare meals away from home. Its family of products also includes equipment and supplies for the foodservice and hospitality industries.

We are working with the newly launched “at-home” division that offers a wide range of restaurant-quality food products, including dairy, cut meats, poultry, fresh produce, freezer and pantry staples, in addition to household products and cleaning supplies. With their online grocery delivery, residents can stock-up and elevate their at-home food experience.

ParcelPal is currently providing delivery services to Sysco@Home in Calgary and Edmonton. We are currently looking to expand into additional major cities and territories with them.

Rich Wheeless stated, “The foodservice area has been another focus of growth for us. Being able to work with the global foodservice leader is another big milestone for the Company. Working with a company of this size allows us to not only expand quickly but to be able to serve the consumers who need and want these goods at home. I am very proud of the hard work by the entire ParcelPal team to make the pilot a success and for us to continue to have a long relationship with Sysco@Home.”

The Company looks forward to providing further updates as they occur.

About ParcelPal Technology Inc.

ParcelPal is a leader in the growing technology and logistics industry. ParcelPal is a customer-driven, courier and logistics company connecting people and businesses through our network of couriers in cities including Vancouver, Calgary, Toronto and soon in other major cities Canada-wide. Some of our verticals include pharmacy & health, meal kit deliveries, retail, groceries and more.

ParcelPal Website: www.parcelpal.com

The Canadian Securities Exchange (“CSE”) or any other securities regulatory authority has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release that has been prepared by management.

OTC – Symbol: PTNYF

CSE – Symbol: PKG

FSE – Symbol: PT0

Forward Looking Information

This news release contains forward looking statements relating to the Proposed Transaction, and the future potential of ParcelPal. Forward looking statements are often identified by terms such as "will", "may", "should", “intends”, "anticipates", "expects", “plans” and similar expressions. All statements other than statements of historical fact, included in this release are forward looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. These risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, the risk that the Proposed Transaction will not be completed due to, among other things, failure to execute definitive documentation, failure to complete satisfactory due diligence, failure to receive the approval of the CSE and the risk that ParcelPal will not be successful due to, among other things, general risks relating to the mobile application industry, failure of ParcelPal to gain market acceptance and potential challenges to the intellectual property utilized in ParcelPal. There can be no assurance that any forward looking statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements.

The Company cannot guarantee that any forward looking statement will materialize and the reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward looking information. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Forward looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and the Company will only update or revise publicly any of the included forward looking statements as expressly required by Canadian securities laws.