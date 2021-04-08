Enwave’s U.S. District Energy Business Announces New Name, CenTrio

NEW ORLEANS, April 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enwave Energy is pleased to announce that its U.S. operations, which represents a leading national district energy platform, will now be named CenTrio.



CenTrio, formerly known as Enwave Energy USA, delivers resilient, cost-effective, and sustainable energy to customers across the United States. The company provides heating, cooling, and electricity solutions to more than 400 buildings in urban centers, universities, and hospitals.

“CenTrio will continue to provide the reliability and sustainability that our customers have come to expect from the same great team,” said CenTrio’s COO Doug Castleberry. “We will continue to leverage our innovative culture to find new ways to deliver even more value to our customers. By partnering with CenTrio, our customers free up their resources to focus on achieving their core missions, whether that is educating students, caring for patients, or providing safe, comfortable spaces for tenants.”

The renaming follows the February 2, 2021 announcement that QIC Global Infrastructure and Ullico Infrastructure Fund will acquire all Enwave Energy’s U.S. district energy business. The transaction is anticipated to close in the second quarter of 2021.

The new name, CenTrio, reflects the centrality of energy to customers and the company’s three core offerings: heating, cooling, and electricity. It also evokes the “trio” of benefits the company offers: reliability, sustainability, and cost-effectiveness.

To learn more, visit CenTrio online: www.centrioenergy.com

About CenTrio:

As the leading core-competency U.S. district energy provider, CenTrio is an industry leader that provides innovative, sustainable energy solutions. CenTrio owns and operates assets in Chicago, New Orleans, Houston, Syracuse, Denver, Los Angeles, Seattle, and Portland, operating intelligent thermal energy systems that generate, store and share energy.