BBS-Bioactive Bone Substitutes Plc: CORRECTION TO THE INVITATION TO THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

Stock Exchange Release April 8th, 2021 at 02.00 Pm

The correction refer to a stock exchange release titled INVITATION TO THE BBS-BIOACTIVE BONE SUBSTITUTES PLC’S ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING (AGM), which was published on April 7th, 2021 at 06:00 PM. BBS-BIOACTIVE BONE SUBSTITUTES PLC makes following correction’s:

In the stock exchange release, Wednesday April 14, was incorrectly stated as the record date for participation in the Annual General Meeting. The record date for participation shall rightly be Friday April 16th, 2021.

In the stock exchange release it was incorrectly stated that “A shareholder registered in the Company’s Shareholder Register who wishes to attend the AGM must register to the AGM via e-mail at the following address ilmoittautumiset@bbs-artebone.fi or by mail to Kiviharjunlenkki 6, 90220 Oulu. The registration must be received latest by April 27th 2021 at 10.00 am.” The correct date when registration must be received is April 26th 2021 at 10.00 am.

The corrected invitation to the Annual General Meeting 2021 is attached.

For more information:

Ilkka Kangasniemi, CEO,

puh. +35840 7080307, e-mail: ilkka.kangasniemi@bbs-artebone.fi

Liisa Hukka, CFO,

puh. +35840 0611038, e-mail: liisa.hukka@bbs-artebone.fi

Certified Advisor:

Nordic Certified Adviser AB, p. +46 70 551 67 29, info@certifiedadviser.se

www.bbs-artebone.fi

BBS-Bioactive Bone Substitutes Plc is the health technology company operating since 2003. The ARTEBONE ®product is ready and the application process for the CE-mark has been initiated. BBS is the company having its headquarters in Oulu. We have our own production plant located in Reisjärvi and it is approved by FIMEA.

