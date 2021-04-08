Global Wireless Sensor Network Market to Reach $173.3 Billion by 2027

New York, April 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Wireless Sensor Network Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06033312/?utm_source=GNW
9 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$173.3 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 17.5% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Software, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 18.4% CAGR and reach US$78.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Hardware segment is readjusted to a revised 16.6% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $15 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 22.7% CAGR
- The Wireless Sensor Network market in the U.S. is estimated at US$15 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$41.1 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 22.7% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 12.5% and 15.5% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 13.9% CAGR.
- Services Segment to Record 17.1% CAGR
- In the global Services segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 16.1% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$10.8 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$30.7 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$27.1 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 18.8% CAGR through the analysis period.
- Select Competitors (Total 37 Featured) -
- ABB Ltd.
- Actility
- Advantech Co., Ltd.
- Analog Devices, Inc.
- Beep Inc.
- Broadcom Limited
- Cisco Systems Inc.
- Commsolid
- Dell Incorporation
- Element Analytics
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
