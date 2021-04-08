First Radisson serviced apartment hotel opens in Western Europe

Radisson Hotel Group is proud to announce the opening of its first serviced apartment property and eighth operating hotel in the Dutch capital of Amsterdam. The 227 all-suite aparthotel Radisson Hotel & Suites Amsterdam South offers the perfect base for families and long-stay visitors. Nestled amidst a maze of canals in a leafy neighborhood, guests will have a quintessential Amsterdam experience with easy access to the city’s central business district.

The upscale Radisson Hotel & Suites Amsterdam South is an aparthotel featuring 227 suites within eight suite types, spanning from 21m2 to 106m2. All the suites have a fully-equipped kitchen, individual climate control, free high-speed Internet access and flat-screen TV with satellite channels. Whilst all suites include a walk-in rain shower, guests can also choose suites with designer bathtubs and even a private infrared sauna. A complimentary self-service laundry facility is available and, for guests with busy schedules, the hotel also features a 24/7 Grab & Go market, a fitness studio, underground parking, bike rental, and a restaurant, Keuken & Bar - created by Marije Richards, of RICHARDS Design.





Yilmaz Yildirimlar, Area Senior Vice President, Central & Eastern Europe, Russia and Turkey at Radisson Hotel Group, says, “We are delighted to open another highly successful Radisson Hotel Group brand in the city of Amsterdam especially during this challenging time. Our upscale Scandinavian-inspired Radisson brand has seen great traction since the EMEA launch in 2018, and we are thankful to our partners Cycas Hospitality, who operate the property, for being part of this incredible journey. We look forward to welcoming our first guests together in this key European destination.”

Radisson Hotel & Suites Amsterdam South also features three modern meeting rooms, all with natural daylight and equipped with the latest high-quality audio-visual equipment. With convenient transport links to the Zuidas central business district (3km), city centre (6km) and Schiphol Airport (8km), the property is well placed to cater to the growing demand for extended-stay accommodation options in this part of the city.





For those looking to combine the best of both worlds – both the Dutch capital and the countryside - Radisson Hotel & Suites Amsterdam South is only a short walk or cycle ride from Amstelpark (2km) and Amsterdam Forest (2.5km), one of the biggest urban parks in Europe and three times bigger than Central Park. The surrounding area is the perfect complement to the pet-friendly hotel, which makes it much easier and more comfortable for pet owners and all members of the family to travel.

Under the commercial umbrella of Radisson Hotels, Cycas Hospitality operates the all-suite property under a leased agreement with ECHO partners.

Wayne Androliakos, Chief Operating Officer of Cycas Hospitality, the hotel management company operating the new Radisson property, said, “We are delighted to have opened our first Radisson-branded hotel in Cycas’s hometown of Amsterdam, and are confident that our extended-stay expertise will make Radisson’s first all-suite property in Western Europe a popular option for those visiting the city. The events of the last year have really highlighted the benefits aparthotels can offer travelers. By combining classic hotel services with the flexibility of home in one great property, we’re well-placed to cater for the current demand from essential travellers and, looking ahead, for the growing demand from longer-staying guests.”

More than ever, Radisson Hotel Group’s highest priority remains the health and safety of its guests and employees. Radisson Hotel & Suites Amsterdam South implemented the Radisson Hotels Safety Protocol program of in-depth cleanliness and disinfection protocols developed in partnership with SGS, the world’s leading inspection, verification, testing and certification company, which are designed to ensure guest safety and peace of mind from check-in to check-out.

