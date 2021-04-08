Global Wireless In-Flight Entertainment (W-IFE) Market to Reach $4.4 Billion by 2027

New York, April 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Wireless In-Flight Entertainment (W-IFE) Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06033309/?utm_source=GNW

6 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$4.4 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 15.4% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Narrow-Body, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 15.1% CAGR and reach US$2.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Wide-Body segment is readjusted to a revised 15.7% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $436.9 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 20% CAGR

- The Wireless In-Flight Entertainment (W-IFE) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$436.9 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 19.9% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 11% and 13.6% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 12.2% CAGR.

- Regional Jet Segment to Record 16.3% CAGR

- In the global Regional Jet segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 15.4% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$122.1 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$331.8 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$679.7 Million by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 18.1% CAGR through the analysis period.



- Select Competitors (Total 34 Featured) -

BAE Systems PLC

Bluebox Avionics Ltd

Gogo Inc.

Inflight Dublin, Ltd

Lufthansa Systems GmbH

Panasonic Corporation

Rockwell Collins Inc.

SITA OnAir

Thales Group S.A.

Zodiac Aerospace SA







1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

