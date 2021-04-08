Results of the Annual General Meeting of Maersk Drilling

Today, The Drilling Company of 1972 A/S (“Maersk Drilling”) adopted the following resolutions at its Annual General Meeting:

Financial year 2020

Annual Report for 2020 was adopted

Loss for 2020 will be carried forward and no ordinary dividend will be paid for 2020

Board of Directors and Executive Management were discharged of liability

Remuneration



Annual Remuneration Report for 2020 was adopted

Remuneration level of the Board of Directors for 2021 was approved

Composition of the Board of Directors

Claus V. Hemmingsen was re-elected as Chairman of the Board of Directors

Alastair Maxwell, Ann-Christin G. Andersen, Kristin H. Holth, Martin Larsen and Robert M. Uggla were re-elected as members of the Board of Directors. Kathleen McAllister did not stand for re-election

Amendments to the Articles of Association

A new authorisation for the Board of Directors to increase the share capital without pre-emption rights for existing shareholders was approved

An option for the Board of Directors to decide to conduct general meetings by electronic means only was approved

Other

PricewaterhouseCoopers Statsautoriseret Revisionspartnerselskab was re-elected as auditor

More detailed minutes of the Annual General Meeting will be published in due course on Maersk Drilling’s website, https://investor.maerskdrilling.com/general-meetings .

Following the Annual General Meeting, the Board of Directors held a meeting to elect a Vice Chairman and appoint members of the board committees. Accordingly, the Board of Directors and its committees are composed as follows:

Board of Directors Chairmanship Audit & Risk Committee Remuneration Committee Nomination Committee Safety & Sustainability Committee Claus V. Hemmingsen Chairman Chair Member Chair Robert M. Uggla Vice Chairman Member Chair Alastair Maxwell Chair Member Ann-Christin G. Andersen Member Kristin H. Holth Member Member Martin Larsen Member Caroline Alting Glenn Gormsen



For further information, please contact:

Michael Harboe-Jørgensen

Head of Investor Relations

+45 23 28 57 33

Michael.harboe-jorgensen@maerskdrilling.com

Kristoffer Apollo

Head of Media Relations

+45 27 90 31 02

Kristoffer.apollo@maerskdrilling.com

Attachment