THC Therapeutics Engage Milestone Management Services for Investor Relations

LAS VEGAS, April 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- THC Therapeutics, Inc. (THCT), a forward-thinking, publicly-traded health and technology company, whose mission statement is "Better Health through the Science of Nature," announced it has finalized an agreement to engage Milestone Management Services to lead their Corporate Communications and Investor Awareness program.



“We are seeing retail and institutional investors shift their focus to four industries—in particular, Technology, Cannabis, Cryptocurrency, and Precious Metals. It’s an honor to work with a company like THC Therapeutics that is fully SEC reporting, fully audited, and focused on securing assets in multiple sectors,” said Jon Olson, CEO at Milestone Management Services.

Brandon Romanek, the Founder and CEO of THC Therapeutics, stated, “This partnership is a great strategic move in furthering the company’s business plan. Jon and his firm will assist with our deal flow, partnerships, capital raises, and introduction to new investors, freeing our attention to focus on the business verticals for THCT. We have many exciting developments in the pipeline, and Milestone Management Services will assist us in bringing these developments to the public.”

THCT recently announced in addition to their patented dHydronator™ technology poised to revolutionize the cannabis industry, the company has leveraged the longstanding relationships developed by Mr. Romanek’s 15 years of experience in the precious metals marketplace to acquire silver at a very low premium above spot. THC Therapeutics plans to continue to explore potential strategic partnerships and joint ventures that should increase shareholder value.

The dHydronator is a sanitizing herb dryer capable of reducing the drying time of cannabis from 10-14 days down to less than 14 hours. Further, the United States Patent and Trademark Office (the “USPTO”) has granted patent protection on all 20 of the company’s patent claims for The dHydronator®.

About Milestone Management Services (MMS):

Milestone provides Micro-Cap and Small-Cap companies with Strategic Advisory, Financial Public Relations, Investor Relations and Media Services. MMS helps companies add and maintain value in the market. Milestone directs efficient and effective conversations that drive business objectives, enhance reputations and build meaningful relationships with entrepreneurs, venture capitalists, along with institutional and high-level retail investors.

https://milestonemanagementservices.com/

About THC Therapeutics, Inc. (THCT):

THC Therapeutics, Inc., is focused on developing its patented dHydronator, a sanitizing herb dryer. The main function of the dHydronator is to greatly accelerate the drying time of an herb while sanitizing it. The dHydronator can be used to dry a variety of herbs, and it has been specifically tested for use with Cannabis. It will reduce the drying time for cannabis from 10-14 days down to less than 14 hours while dramatically reducing viability of microbial contaminants. The Company may focus some of its future operations on participation in Cannabis-testing lab facilities, Cannabis-infused beverages, and the edible markets. THCT is seeking partnerships with companies in the cannabis, wellness, and Technologies industries in the United States & Canada.

https://thct.io

Forward Looking Statements:

This current press release contains "forward-looking statements," as that term is defined in Section 27A of the United States Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Statements in this press release which are not purely historical are forward-looking statements and include any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future, including but not limited to, any products sold or cash flow from operations.

Actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. Such factors include, among others, the inherent uncertainties associated with execution of the company’s business plan, development and production of our products, supply and distribution issues, and difficulties associated with obtaining financing on acceptable terms. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and we assume no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Although we believe that the beliefs, plans, expectations and intentions contained in this press release are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions will prove to be accurate. Investors should consult all of the information set forth herein and should also refer to our most recent annual report for our last fiscal year, our quarterly reports, and other periodic reports filed from time-to-time with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Investor Contact: