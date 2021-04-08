Global Wireless EV Charging Market to Reach $172 Million by 2027

New York, April 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Wireless EV Charging Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06033308/?utm_source=GNW
3% over the period 2020-2027. BEV, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 41.8% CAGR and reach US$110.5 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the PHEV segment is readjusted to a revised 40.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $4.1 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 48.5% CAGR
- The Wireless EV Charging market in the U.S. is estimated at US$4.1 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$42.6 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 48.2% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 34.3% and 38.8% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 36.9% CAGR.
- Select Competitors (Total 36 Featured) -
- Bombardier
- Continental AG
- Evatran Group Inc.
- Fulton Innovation
- Integrated Device Technology, Inc.
- Powermat Technologies Ltd
- Qualcomm Inc.
- Robert Bosch GmbH
- Texas Instruments Inc.
- Toyota Motor Corporation
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06033308/?utm_source=GNW
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Wireless EV
Charging by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 2: World Historic Review for Wireless EV Charging by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012
through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Wireless EV Charging by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for BEV by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 5: World Historic Review for BEV by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for BEV by Geographic Region -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for PHEV by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 8: World Historic Review for PHEV by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for PHEV by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for Inductive Power
Transfer by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 11: World Historic Review for Inductive Power Transfer by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012
through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Inductive Power
Transfer by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,
Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Magnetic Power
Transfer by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 14: World Historic Review for Magnetic Power Transfer by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012
through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Magnetic Power Transfer
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 16: World Current & Future Analysis for Capacitive Power
Transfer by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 17: World Historic Review for Capacitive Power Transfer
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012
through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Capacitive Power
Transfer by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,
Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
Table 19: World Current & Future Analysis for Home Charging
Unit by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 20: World Historic Review for Home Charging Unit by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012
through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Home Charging Unit by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 22: World Current & Future Analysis for Public /
Commercial Charging Station by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 23: World Historic Review for Public / Commercial
Charging Station by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Public / Commercial
Charging Station by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years
2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 25: World Current & Future Analysis for Passenger Cars by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 26: World Historic Review for Passenger Cars by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012
through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 27: World 15-Year Perspective for Passenger Cars by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 28: World Current & Future Analysis for Commercial
Vehicles by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 29: World Historic Review for Commercial Vehicles by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012
through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 30: World 15-Year Perspective for Commercial Vehicles by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Table 31: USA Current & Future Analysis for Wireless EV
Charging by Propulsion - BEV and PHEV - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 32: USA Historic Review for Wireless EV Charging by
Propulsion - BEV and PHEV Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 33: USA 15-Year Perspective for Wireless EV Charging by
Propulsion - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for BEV and
PHEV for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 34: USA Current & Future Analysis for Wireless EV
Charging by Charging System - Inductive Power Transfer,
Magnetic Power Transfer and Capacitive Power Transfer -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 35: USA Historic Review for Wireless EV Charging by
Charging System - Inductive Power Transfer, Magnetic Power
Transfer and Capacitive Power Transfer Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 36: USA 15-Year Perspective for Wireless EV Charging by
Charging System - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Inductive Power Transfer, Magnetic Power Transfer and
Capacitive Power Transfer for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 37: USA Current & Future Analysis for Wireless EV
Charging by Application - Home Charging Unit and Public /
Commercial Charging Station - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 38: USA Historic Review for Wireless EV Charging by
Application - Home Charging Unit and Public / Commercial
Charging Station Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 39: USA 15-Year Perspective for Wireless EV Charging by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Home
Charging Unit and Public / Commercial Charging Station for the
Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 40: USA Current & Future Analysis for Wireless EV
Charging by End-Use - Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 41: USA Historic Review for Wireless EV Charging by
End-Use - Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012
through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 42: USA 15-Year Perspective for Wireless EV Charging by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Passenger
Cars and Commercial Vehicles for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
CANADA
Table 43: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Wireless EV
Charging by Propulsion - BEV and PHEV - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 44: Canada Historic Review for Wireless EV Charging by
Propulsion - BEV and PHEV Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 45: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Wireless EV Charging
by Propulsion - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for BEV and
PHEV for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 46: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Wireless EV
Charging by Charging System - Inductive Power Transfer,
Magnetic Power Transfer and Capacitive Power Transfer -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 47: Canada Historic Review for Wireless EV Charging by
Charging System - Inductive Power Transfer, Magnetic Power
Transfer and Capacitive Power Transfer Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 48: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Wireless EV Charging
by Charging System - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Inductive Power Transfer, Magnetic Power Transfer and
Capacitive Power Transfer for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 49: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Wireless EV
Charging by Application - Home Charging Unit and Public /
Commercial Charging Station - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 50: Canada Historic Review for Wireless EV Charging by
Application - Home Charging Unit and Public / Commercial
Charging Station Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 51: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Wireless EV Charging
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Home
Charging Unit and Public / Commercial Charging Station for the
Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 52: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Wireless EV
Charging by End-Use - Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 53: Canada Historic Review for Wireless EV Charging by
End-Use - Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012
through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 54: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Wireless EV Charging
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Passenger
Cars and Commercial Vehicles for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
JAPAN
Table 55: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Wireless EV
Charging by Propulsion - BEV and PHEV - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 56: Japan Historic Review for Wireless EV Charging by
Propulsion - BEV and PHEV Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 57: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Wireless EV Charging by
Propulsion - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for BEV and
PHEV for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 58: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Wireless EV
Charging by Charging System - Inductive Power Transfer,
Magnetic Power Transfer and Capacitive Power Transfer -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 59: Japan Historic Review for Wireless EV Charging by
Charging System - Inductive Power Transfer, Magnetic Power
Transfer and Capacitive Power Transfer Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 60: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Wireless EV Charging by
Charging System - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Inductive Power Transfer, Magnetic Power Transfer and
Capacitive Power Transfer for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 61: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Wireless EV
Charging by Application - Home Charging Unit and Public /
Commercial Charging Station - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 62: Japan Historic Review for Wireless EV Charging by
Application - Home Charging Unit and Public / Commercial
Charging Station Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 63: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Wireless EV Charging by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Home
Charging Unit and Public / Commercial Charging Station for the
Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 64: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Wireless EV
Charging by End-Use - Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 65: Japan Historic Review for Wireless EV Charging by
End-Use - Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012
through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 66: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Wireless EV Charging by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Passenger
Cars and Commercial Vehicles for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
CHINA
Table 67: China Current & Future Analysis for Wireless EV
Charging by Propulsion - BEV and PHEV - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 68: China Historic Review for Wireless EV Charging by
Propulsion - BEV and PHEV Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 69: China 15-Year Perspective for Wireless EV Charging by
Propulsion - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for BEV and
PHEV for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 70: China Current & Future Analysis for Wireless EV
Charging by Charging System - Inductive Power Transfer,
Magnetic Power Transfer and Capacitive Power Transfer -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 71: China Historic Review for Wireless EV Charging by
Charging System - Inductive Power Transfer, Magnetic Power
Transfer and Capacitive Power Transfer Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 72: China 15-Year Perspective for Wireless EV Charging by
Charging System - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Inductive Power Transfer, Magnetic Power Transfer and
Capacitive Power Transfer for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 73: China Current & Future Analysis for Wireless EV
Charging by Application - Home Charging Unit and Public /
Commercial Charging Station - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 74: China Historic Review for Wireless EV Charging by
Application - Home Charging Unit and Public / Commercial
Charging Station Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 75: China 15-Year Perspective for Wireless EV Charging by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Home
Charging Unit and Public / Commercial Charging Station for the
Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 76: China Current & Future Analysis for Wireless EV
Charging by End-Use - Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 77: China Historic Review for Wireless EV Charging by
End-Use - Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012
through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 78: China 15-Year Perspective for Wireless EV Charging by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Passenger
Cars and Commercial Vehicles for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
EUROPE
Table 79: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Wireless EV
Charging by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK,
Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 80: Europe Historic Review for Wireless EV Charging by
Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia
and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 81: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Wireless EV Charging
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe
Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 82: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Wireless EV
Charging by Propulsion - BEV and PHEV - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 83: Europe Historic Review for Wireless EV Charging by
Propulsion - BEV and PHEV Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 84: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Wireless EV Charging
by Propulsion - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for BEV and
PHEV for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 85: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Wireless EV
Charging by Charging System - Inductive Power Transfer,
Magnetic Power Transfer and Capacitive Power Transfer -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 86: Europe Historic Review for Wireless EV Charging by
Charging System - Inductive Power Transfer, Magnetic Power
Transfer and Capacitive Power Transfer Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 87: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Wireless EV Charging
by Charging System - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Inductive Power Transfer, Magnetic Power Transfer and
Capacitive Power Transfer for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 88: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Wireless EV
Charging by Application - Home Charging Unit and Public /
Commercial Charging Station - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 89: Europe Historic Review for Wireless EV Charging by
Application - Home Charging Unit and Public / Commercial
Charging Station Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 90: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Wireless EV Charging
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Home
Charging Unit and Public / Commercial Charging Station for the
Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 91: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Wireless EV
Charging by End-Use - Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 92: Europe Historic Review for Wireless EV Charging by
End-Use - Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012
through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 93: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Wireless EV Charging
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Passenger
Cars and Commercial Vehicles for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
FRANCE
Table 94: France Current & Future Analysis for Wireless EV
Charging by Propulsion - BEV and PHEV - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 95: France Historic Review for Wireless EV Charging by
Propulsion - BEV and PHEV Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 96: France 15-Year Perspective for Wireless EV Charging
by Propulsion - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for BEV and
PHEV for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 97: France Current & Future Analysis for Wireless EV
Charging by Charging System - Inductive Power Transfer,
Magnetic Power Transfer and Capacitive Power Transfer -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 98: France Historic Review for Wireless EV Charging by
Charging System - Inductive Power Transfer, Magnetic Power
Transfer and Capacitive Power Transfer Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 99: France 15-Year Perspective for Wireless EV Charging
by Charging System - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Inductive Power Transfer, Magnetic Power Transfer and
Capacitive Power Transfer for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 100: France Current & Future Analysis for Wireless EV
Charging by Application - Home Charging Unit and Public /
Commercial Charging Station - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 101: France Historic Review for Wireless EV Charging by
Application - Home Charging Unit and Public / Commercial
Charging Station Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 102: France 15-Year Perspective for Wireless EV Charging
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Home
Charging Unit and Public / Commercial Charging Station for the
Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 103: France Current & Future Analysis for Wireless EV
Charging by End-Use - Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 104: France Historic Review for Wireless EV Charging by
End-Use - Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012
through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 105: France 15-Year Perspective for Wireless EV Charging
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Passenger
Cars and Commercial Vehicles for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
GERMANY
Table 106: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Wireless EV
Charging by Propulsion - BEV and PHEV - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 107: Germany Historic Review for Wireless EV Charging by
Propulsion - BEV and PHEV Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 108: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Wireless EV Charging
by Propulsion - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for BEV and
PHEV for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 109: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Wireless EV
Charging by Charging System - Inductive Power Transfer,
Magnetic Power Transfer and Capacitive Power Transfer -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 110: Germany Historic Review for Wireless EV Charging by
Charging System - Inductive Power Transfer, Magnetic Power
Transfer and Capacitive Power Transfer Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 111: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Wireless EV Charging
by Charging System - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Inductive Power Transfer, Magnetic Power Transfer and
Capacitive Power Transfer for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 112: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Wireless EV
Charging by Application - Home Charging Unit and Public /
Commercial Charging Station - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 113: Germany Historic Review for Wireless EV Charging by
Application - Home Charging Unit and Public / Commercial
Charging Station Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 114: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Wireless EV Charging
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Home
Charging Unit and Public / Commercial Charging Station for the
Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 115: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Wireless EV
Charging by End-Use - Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 116: Germany Historic Review for Wireless EV Charging by
End-Use - Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012
through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 117: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Wireless EV Charging
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Passenger
Cars and Commercial Vehicles for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
ITALY
Table 118: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Wireless EV
Charging by Propulsion - BEV and PHEV - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 119: Italy Historic Review for Wireless EV Charging by
Propulsion - BEV and PHEV Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 120: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Wireless EV Charging
by Propulsion - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for BEV and
PHEV for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 121: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Wireless EV
Charging by Charging System - Inductive Power Transfer,
Magnetic Power Transfer and Capacitive Power Transfer -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 122: Italy Historic Review for Wireless EV Charging by
Charging System - Inductive Power Transfer, Magnetic Power
Transfer and Capacitive Power Transfer Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 123: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Wireless EV Charging
by Charging System - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Inductive Power Transfer, Magnetic Power Transfer and
Capacitive Power Transfer for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 124: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Wireless EV
Charging by Application - Home Charging Unit and Public /
Commercial Charging Station - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 125: Italy Historic Review for Wireless EV Charging by
Application - Home Charging Unit and Public / Commercial
Charging Station Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 126: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Wireless EV Charging
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Home
Charging Unit and Public / Commercial Charging Station for the
Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 127: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Wireless EV
Charging by End-Use - Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 128: Italy Historic Review for Wireless EV Charging by
End-Use - Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012
through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 129: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Wireless EV Charging
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Passenger
Cars and Commercial Vehicles for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 130: UK Current & Future Analysis for Wireless EV
Charging by Propulsion - BEV and PHEV - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 131: UK Historic Review for Wireless EV Charging by
Propulsion - BEV and PHEV Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 132: UK 15-Year Perspective for Wireless EV Charging by
Propulsion - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for BEV and
PHEV for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 133: UK Current & Future Analysis for Wireless EV
Charging by Charging System - Inductive Power Transfer,
Magnetic Power Transfer and Capacitive Power Transfer -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 134: UK Historic Review for Wireless EV Charging by
Charging System - Inductive Power Transfer, Magnetic Power
Transfer and Capacitive Power Transfer Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 135: UK 15-Year Perspective for Wireless EV Charging by
Charging System - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Inductive Power Transfer, Magnetic Power Transfer and
Capacitive Power Transfer for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 136: UK Current & Future Analysis for Wireless EV
Charging by Application - Home Charging Unit and Public /
Commercial Charging Station - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 137: UK Historic Review for Wireless EV Charging by
Application - Home Charging Unit and Public / Commercial
Charging Station Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 138: UK 15-Year Perspective for Wireless EV Charging by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Home
Charging Unit and Public / Commercial Charging Station for the
Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 139: UK Current & Future Analysis for Wireless EV
Charging by End-Use - Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 140: UK Historic Review for Wireless EV Charging by
End-Use - Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012
through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 141: UK 15-Year Perspective for Wireless EV Charging by
Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06033308/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________