Global Mixed Reality in Healthcare Market (2020 to 2026) - by Component, Application, End-user and Region

Dublin, April 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Mixed Reality in Healthcare Market By Component, By Application, By End User, By Region, Industry Analysis and Forecast, 2020 - 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Mixed Reality in Healthcare Market size is expected to reach $723.9 Million by 2026, rising at a market growth of 57.3% CAGR during the forecast period. The fusion of both virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR) by combining the real-life environment with digital components is termed mixed reality. This emerging technology has massive applications in the healthcare sector. Mixed reality appears to be a feasible option in the domain of healthcare with several applications varying from decreasing the utilization of cadavers in medical student training to post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) engagement therapy for patients and pre-operative visualization of brain tumors by examining scans in-person utilizing augmented reality.



The operational environment can be enhanced by deploying mixed reality (MR) technologies in the healthcare sector. To enhance the real-life environment, MR technology takes the help of AR in order to move static images and VR is capable to absorb the observer in a simulated 3D environment. The outlook of patient's treatment and services offered by the healthcare vendors has been transformed due to the incorporation of IT solutions in the healthcare sector.



Using mixed reality, surgeons become capable of conducting an operation even on a person who is miles away. With the help of mixed reality, nurses become empowered to polish their skills and conduct numerous operations in a virtual manner without even touching a patient. This emerging technology is making possible what was earlier impossible. Mixed reality integrated the actual world with the virtual to develop solutions that were impossible previously. In the healthcare domain, this technology plays a critical role and allows efficient collaborations between physical and digital objects.



Component Outlook



Based on Component, the market is segmented into Software, Content & Application and Hardware. On the basis of component type, the software segment procured the highest revenue share of mixed reality in the healthcare market. The reasons behind this high revenue are the growing availability of software to the users & growing awareness in terms of the utilization of software platforms for several healthcare purposes.



Application Outlook



Based on Application, the market is segmented into Patient Care Management, Surgery and Surgery Simulation, Medical Training and Education, Fitness Management and Other Applications. Surgery & surgery simulation is anticipated to exhibit a considerable CAGR during the forecast period. This is credited to the increasing utilization of mixed reality tools and technologies for offering training to the surgeons because of its real-life like recreations and anatomically precise depictions. For example, Surgical Theater, a company based in the U.S., offers a mixed reality platform that can help in training and evaluation. Moreover, an increasing number of surgeons deploying mixed reality technologies for training & pre-operative planning are expected to boost the growth of MR in the healthcare market in the next few years.



End User Outlook



Based on End User, the market is segmented into Surgical Centers and Medical Institutes, Hospital and Other End user. The surgical centers and medical Institutes segment is expected to showcase a substantial growth rate during the forecast period in mixed reality in the healthcare market. This is due to the rising utilization of mixed reality technologies for training & pre-operative planning purposes by healthcare experts & students. Moreover, a surge in clinical research demonstrating positive results of mixed reality treatment on patients is creating an optimistic impact on patients & healthcare professionals is expected to fuel the market growth.



Regional Outlook



Based on Regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa. In 2019, North America emerged as a leading region in the mixed reality in the healthcare market by acquiring the maximum revenue share. The growth of the regional market is anticipated to be boosted by the rising adoption of advanced technologies, the existence of a large number of market players, and a highly established healthcare infrastructure.



The major strategies followed by the market participants are Partnerships and Product Launches. Based on the Analysis presented in the Cardinal matrix; Facebook, Inc., Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., and Microsoft Corporation are the forerunners in the Mixed Reality in Healthcare Market. Companies such as EchoPixel, Inc., Atheer, Inc., and Osso VR, Inc., and Surgical Theater, Inc. are some of the key innovators in the market.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Microsoft Corporation, Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (Samsung Group), HTC Corporation, Facebook, Inc., CounterPath Corporation (Firsthand Technology, Inc.), EchoPixel, Inc., Surgical Theater, Inc., Atheer, Inc., Osso VR, Inc., and Medical Realities Ltd.

Unique Offerings from the Publisher

Exhaustive coverage

Highest number of market tables and figures

Subscription based model available

Guaranteed best price

Assured post sales research support with 10% customization free

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Market Scope & Methodology



Chapter 2. Market Overview

2.1 Introduction

2.1.1 Overview

2.1.2 Market Composition & Scenario

2.2 Key Factors Impacting the Market

2.2.1 Market Drivers

2.2.2 Market Restraints



Chapter 3. Competition Analysis - Global

3.1 Cardinal Matrix

3.2 Recent Industry Wide Strategic Developments

3.2.1 Partnerships, Collaborations and Agreements

3.2.2 Product Launches and Product Expansions

3.2.3 Geographical Expansions

3.2.4 Acquisition and Mergers

3.3 Top Winning Strategies

3.3.1 Key Leading Strategies: Percentage Distribution (2016-2020)



Chapter 4. Global Mixed Reality in Healthcare Market by Component

4.1 Global Software Market by Region

4.2 Global Content and Application Market by Region

4.3 Global Hardware Market by Region



Chapter 5. Global Mixed Reality in Healthcare Market by Application

5.1 Global Patient Care Management Market by Region

5.2 Global Surgery and Surgery Simulation Market by Region

5.3 Global Medical Training and Education Market by Region

5.4 Global Fitness Management Market by Region

5.5 Global Other Applications Market by Region



Chapter 6. Global Mixed Reality in Healthcare Market by End User

6.1 Global Surgical Centers and Medical Institutes Market by Region

6.2 Global Hospital Market by Region

6.3 Global Other End-users Market by Region



Chapter 7. Global Mixed Reality in Healthcare Market by Region

7.1 North America Mixed Reality in Healthcare Market

7.2 Europe Mixed Reality in Healthcare Market

7.3 Asia Pacific Mixed Reality in Healthcare Market

7.4 LAMEA Mixed Reality in Healthcare Market

Chapter 8. Company Profiles

8.1 Microsoft Corporation

8.1.1 Company Overview

8.1.2 Financial Analysis

8.1.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis

8.1.4 Research & Development Expenses

8.1.5 Recent strategies and developments:

8.1.5.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:

8.1.5.2 Acquisition and Mergers:

8.1.5.3 Product Launches and Product Expansions:

8.2 Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (Samsung Group)

8.2.1 Company Overview

8.2.2 Financial Analysis

8.2.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis

8.2.4 Research & Development Expense

8.2.1 Recent strategies and developments:

8.2.1.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:

8.2.1.2 Geographical Expansions:

8.3 HTC Corporation

8.3.1 Company Overview

8.3.2 Financial Analysis

8.3.3 Research & Development Expense

8.3.4 Recent strategies and developments:

8.3.4.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:

8.4 Facebook, Inc.

8.4.1 Company Overview

8.4.2 Financial Analysis

8.4.3 Regional Analysis

8.4.4 Research & Development Expense

8.5 CounterPath Corporation (Firsthand Technology, Inc.)

8.5.1 Company Overview

8.5.2 Financial Analysis

8.5.3 Regional Analysis

8.5.4 Research & Development Expense

8.6 EchoPixel, Inc.

8.6.1 Company Overview

8.6.2 Recent strategies and developments:

8.6.2.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:

8.6.2.2 Product Launches and Product Expansions:

8.7 Surgical Theater, Inc.

8.7.1 Company Overview

8.7.2 Recent strategies and developments:

8.7.2.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:

8.7.2.2 Product Launches and Product Expansions:

8.8 Atheer, Inc.

8.8.1 Company Overview

8.8.2 Recent strategies and developments:

8.8.2.1 Acquisition and Mergers:

8.9 Osso VR, Inc.

8.9.1 Company Overview

8.9.2 Recent strategies and developments:

8.9.2.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:

8.9.2.2 Product Launches and Product Expansions:

8.10. Medical Realities Ltd.

8.10.1 Company Overview

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/x6p8ix