Collection Sites Makes Affordable FDA EUA Approved COVID-19 At-Home Testing Available Nationwide

TORONTO, April 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Medivolve Inc. (“Medivolve”) (NEO:MEDV; OTC:COPRF; FRA:4NC), a healthcare company that focuses on commercializing technologies to help combat COVID-19, announced today that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Collection Sites, LLC , is expanding its COVID-19 testing services by launching an FDA EUA (emergency use authorization) approved at-home PCR COVID-19 testing kit. The nationwide availability of these tests will ensure more people throughout the United States have safe, reliable and on-demand access to COVID-19 testing in the convenience of their own home. The at-home test kits are available for purchase without a prescription by individuals through nationwide retail partners and by schools and businesses directly through the Collection Sites website.



Collection Sites’ test kits are developed by a leading infectious disease laboratory and are based on the FDA EUA authorized SARS-CoV-2 RT-PCR assay. They include step-by-step instructions, a shallow nasal swab for minimized discomfort, test tube, and pre-paid overnight package delivery for the easy return of samples. Secure and reliable results are available online within 24 hours after the laboratory receives the sample. The testing kits retail at the affordable price of $19.99. Collection Sites’ expert lab processing and testing fee of $89.99 can be covered by health insurance or credit card. HRSA eligible testers receive lab processing and testing for free.

"Wide-scale testing, alongside access to vaccinations, remains critically important to helping us return to a sense of normalcy, whether that be general day-to-day life, a transition back into a physical office, or peace of mind in sending our children to school. With access to COVID-19 testing still a challenge for many across the rural areas of the United States, at-home testing, attained locally and done in the convenience of your own home, is a cornerstone to mitigating this life-altering pandemic," says Doug Sommerville, CEO and Director, Medivolve. “By adding affordable, fast and reliable at-home testing kits to our portfolio, we are furthering our mission to provide access to testing for all.”

“Preventing the spread of COVID-19 does not stop with the vaccination,” says Dr. Lawrence Steinman, Professor of Neurology, Neurological Sciences and Pediatrics at Stanford University, and trusted Medivolve medical advisor. “We are far off from herd immunity, and ongoing access to testing is imperative to stopping the spread. With an average of 1.1 million tests conducted in the U.S. daily, having access to at-home testing enables COVID-19 positive individuals to quarantine faster and can greatly reduce the strain on our healthcare system.”

The availability of the new at-home testing kits comes a month after Collection Sites launched its custom business-to-business (B2B) testing solutions , which provide multi-week 24-hour PCR tests for employers and schools looking to keep their employees and students safe during in-person events.

The diversification of Collection Sites’ testing options in response to evolving consumer health needs as a result of the pandemic, has led to greater consumer protections and sustained business growth.

About Medivolve Inc.

Medivolve Inc. (NEO:MEDV; OTC:COPRF; FRA:4NC) focuses on commercializing technologies to help combat the COVID-19 pandemic. This includes providing convenient and accessible medical services for testing. Medivolve is comprised of a team of renowned global medical and business advisors that have developed a proprietary strategy to capitalize on high-margin opportunities across three areas: the prevention, detection, and treatment of COVID-19. This panel includes prominent Stanford neurologist and immunologist Dr. Lawrence Steinman as well as Dr. Glenn Copeland, one of North America’s most prominent orthopedic treatment and sports medicine specialists.

About Collection Sites, LLC

Collection Sites, LLC is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Medivolve, Inc. The company provides pop-up COVID-19 lab testing services, business-focused testing services, and at-home testing services, powered by CLIA-licensed laboratories. Please visit www.testbeforeyougo.com for more information.

