Royalty Pharma Acquires OXLUMO™ Royalty Interest From Dicerna for up to $240 Million

Dicerna to receive $180 million upfront and up to $60 million in potential additional milestone payments

NEW YORK and LEXINGTON, Mass., April 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Royalty Pharma plc (Nasdaq: RPRX) (“Royalty Pharma”) and Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: DRNA) (“Dicerna”) today announced that Royalty Pharma has acquired Dicerna’s royalty interest in OXLUMO™ (lumasiran) for an upfront cash payment of $180 million and up to $60 million in contingent sales-based milestone payments. OXLUMO, which has been approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and European Medicines Agency (EMA) for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria (PH) type 1, is marketed by Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (“Alnylam”).

“We are very pleased to have entered into this agreement with Royalty Pharma, which is recognized as the leader in royalty acquisitions across the life sciences industry,” said Douglas Fambrough, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of Dicerna. “This agreement with Royalty Pharma reflects our mutually held recognition of the importance of this market and the high unmet need for patients with PH – a population that Dicerna is also seeking to address with our lead product candidate, nedosiran, which we are developing for PH types 1, 2 and 3.”

“We are delighted to accomplish this transaction with Dicerna, an emerging leading player in RNAi therapeutics,” said Pablo Legorreta, founder and Chief Executive Officer of Royalty Pharma. “RNAi represents a promising new approach to medicine, and OXLUMO is consistent with our focus on highly innovative therapies addressing areas of significant unmet need. We are gratified to have established this initial relationship with Dicerna, which could open the door for future potential collaboration opportunities to bring new RNAi therapies to patients.”

Dicerna became entitled to royalties on worldwide net product sales of OXLUMO as part of a 2020 non-exclusive intellectual property cross-license agreement between Dicerna and Alnylam related to the companies’ PH programs. Dicerna is entitled to royalties in the mid to high single digits based on OXLUMO global net sales.

This transaction, together with Dicerna’s cash, cash equivalents, held-to-maturity investments and anticipated milestone and other payments from existing collaborations, is expected to extend Dicerna’s projected cash runway and be sufficient to fund the execution of its current clinical and operating plan into 2024.

Gibson Dunn, Jones Day and Maiwald acted as legal advisors to Royalty Pharma. J. Wood Capital Advisors acted as Dicerna’s sole financial advisor and Latham & Watkins acted as legal advisor to Dicerna on the transaction.

About Primary Hyperoxaluria (PH)

Primary hyperoxaluria (PH) is a family of ultra-rare, life-threatening genetic disorders that initially manifest with complications in the kidneys. There are three known types of PH (PH1, PH2 and PH3), each resulting from a mutation in one of three different genes. These genetic mutations cause enzyme deficiencies that result in the overproduction of a substrate called oxalate. Abnormal production and accumulation of oxalate leads to recurrent kidney stones, nephrocalcinosis and chronic kidney disease that may progress to end-stage renal disease requiring intensive dialysis. Compromised renal function eventually results in the accumulation of oxalate in a wide range of organs including the skin, bones, eyes and heart. In the most severe cases, symptoms start in the first year of life. A combined liver-kidney transplant may be undertaken to resolve PH1 or PH2, but it is an invasive solution with limited availability and high morbidity that requires lifelong immune suppression to prevent organ rejection. Genetic studies suggest approximately 8,500 people in the U.S. are affected by PH, and researchers estimate that more than 80% of patients remain undiagnosed1. There is currently only one approved therapy available specifically for PH that is for the treatment of patients with PH1.

About Royalty Pharma plc

Founded in 1996, Royalty Pharma is the largest buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a leading funder of innovation across the biopharmaceutical industry, collaborating with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits through small and mid-cap biotechnology companies to leading global pharmaceutical companies. Royalty Pharma has assembled a portfolio of royalties which entitles it to payments based directly on the top-line sales of many of the industry’s leading therapies. Royalty Pharma funds innovation in the biopharmaceutical industry both directly and indirectly - directly when it partners with companies to co-fund late-stage clinical trials and new product launches in exchange for future royalties, and indirectly when it acquires existing royalties from the original innovators. Royalty Pharma’s current portfolio includes royalties on more than 45 commercial products, including AbbVie and J&J’s Imbruvica, Astellas and Pfizer’s Xtandi, Biogen’s Tysabri, Gilead’s Trodelvy, Merck’s Januvia, Novartis’ Promacta, and Vertex’s Kalydeco, Orkambi, Symdeko and Trikafta, and five development-stage product candidates. For more information, visit www.royaltypharma.com.

About Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: DRNA) is a biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing and commercializing medicines that are designed to leverage ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi) to silence selectively genes that cause or contribute to disease. Using our proprietary RNAi technologies, GalXC™ and GalXC-Plus™, Dicerna is committed to developing RNAi-based therapies with the potential to treat both rare and more prevalent diseases. By silencing disease-causing genes in the liver, Dicerna’s GalXC technology has the potential to address conditions that are difficult to treat with other modalities. Dicerna has continued to innovate and is exploring new applications of its RNAi technology beyond specific hepatocytes, targeting additional tissues and enabling new therapeutic applications with GalXC-Plus. In addition to our own pipeline of core discovery and clinical candidates, Dicerna has established collaborative relationships with some of the world’s leading pharmaceutical companies, including Novo Nordisk A/S, Roche, Eli Lilly and Company, Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH and Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Between Dicerna and our collaborative partners, we currently have more than 20 active discovery, preclinical or clinical programs focused on rare, cardiometabolic, viral, chronic liver and complement-mediated diseases, as well as neurodegenerative diseases and pain. At Dicerna, our mission is to interfere – to silence genes, to fight disease, to restore health. For more information, please visit www.dicerna.com.

1 Hopp K, et al. J Am Soc Nephrol. 2015;26(10):2559-2570 and U.S. Census Bureau population on a date: February 20, 2020. United States Census Bureau website, 2020.

