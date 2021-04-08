Growth Opportunities in the Global Building Information Modeling Market to 2025: A $9 Billion Market by 2025

Dublin, April 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Building Information Modeling Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The future of the building information modeling market looks promising with opportunities in buildings, civil infrastructure, oil & gas, industrial, and utilities. Following a decline in 2020 due to the COVID-19 outbreak, the market will witness recovery in 2021, and it is expected to reach an estimated $9 billion by 2025 with a CAGR of 9% to 11% from 2019 to 2025. The major drivers for this market are rapid urbanization, growth in infrastructure projects, and increase adoption of BIM to plan, design, and manage building projects efficiently.



Emerging trends, which has a direct impact on the dynamics of the industry, includes development of Artificial Intelligent in BIM, increasing demand for BIM based cloud collaboration, and emergence of modular construction and prefabrication. Some major BIM companies profiled in this report include Autodesk, ENGworks, Bentley, Trimble, Hexagon, Nemetschek, and others.



Software for building information modelling will remain the largest segment over the forecast period due to increasing demand in architecture, engineering, and construction (AEC) as it offers various benefits, such as interoperability between applications, easy visualization, and cost-effectiveness.



Buildings will remain the largest segment during the forecast period due to the increasing number of residential buildings and construction projects and increasing adoption of BIM modelling to reduce cost and delay by efficiently planning, designing, constructing and managing buildings.



North America will remain the largest region in the forecast period due to wide adoption of BIM by architects, engineers, and consultants for planning, designing, and construction of residential and infrastructure projects and favorable government support for BIM modelling.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Building Information Modeling Market Background and Classification

2.1: Introduction, Background, and Classifications

2.2: Supply Chain

2.3: Industry Drivers and Challenges



3. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis from 2014 to 2025

3.1 Macroeconomic Trends and Forecast

3.2 Global Building Information Modeling Market Trends and Forecast

3.3 Global Building Information Modeling Market by End Use Industry

3.3.1: Buildings

3.3.2: Civil Infrastructure

3.3.3: Oil & Gas

3.3.4: Industrial

3.3.5: Utilities

3.3.6: Others

3.4 Global Building Information Modeling Market by Offering

3.4.1: Software

3.4.1.1 Architectural Design

3.4.1.2 Construction

3.4.1.3 Sustainability

3.4.1.4 Structures

3.4.1.5 Mechanical, Electrical, and Plumbing

3.4.1.6 Facility Management

3.4.2: Services

3.4.2.1: Project Management Support

3.4.2.2: Software Support and Maintenance

3.5: Global Building Information Modeling Market by Project Life Cycle

3.5.1: Pre-Construction

3.5.2: Construction

3.5.3: Operation



4. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis by Region

4.1: Global Building Information Modeling Market by Region

4.2: North American Building Information Modeling Market

4.3: European Building Information Modeling Market

4.4: APAC Building Information Modeling Market

4.5: ROW Building Information Modeling Market



5. Competitive Analysis

5.1: Product Portfolio Analysis

5.2: Market Share Analysis

5.3: Geographical Reach

5.4: Porter's Five Forces Analysis



6. Growth Opportunity and Strategic Analysis

6.1 Growth Opportunities Analysis

6.1.1: Growth Opportunities for the Global Building Information Modeling Market by End-Use Industry

6.1.2: Growth Opportunities for the Global Building Information Modeling Market by Project Life Cycle

6.1.3: Growth Opportunities for the Global Building Information Modeling Market by Offering

6.1.4: Growth Opportunities for the Global Building Information Modeling Market by Region

6.2: Emerging Trends in Global Building Information Modeling Market

6.3: Strategic Analysis

6.3.1: New Product Development

6.3.2: Capacity Expansion of the Building Information Modeling Market

6.3.3: Mergers, Acquisitions and Joint Ventures in the Global Building Information Modeling Market



7. Company Profiles of Leading Players

Autodesk

Nemetschek Group

Bentley System

HEXAGON AB

Trimble

Dassault Systemes

ASITE Solutions

Topcon

ENGworks

Operation Technology (ETAP)

RIB Software

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/l6icma

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.